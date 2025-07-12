The reaction to Arsenal wanting to sign Noni Madueke has been embarrassing and proved yet again who has ‘the most whiny, nagging fan base in the world’.

The climb up and the crash down

Well, as a Forest fan that certainly was fun for a while. Bloodying the noses of the big boys, flirting with the top. Felt good to be mixing it up with the established powers.

But now? We can’t be having that, can we? Back to being organ donors for the big boys. Losing Elanga was bad enough, now its Gibbs-White. In a summer where we dreamed of kicking on, we’ve had our legs chopped from under us. I know this is how clubs our size survive but it’s just so predictable. Like Brighton and Brentford will testify, it sometimes doesn’t feel like we are a cub, rather a breeding ground to be picked clean by the money clubs.

For all the talk of financial fair play and levelling the playing field, does it really feel like it? Even after the best season in nearly thirty years we still came into this summer hoping we could cling onto our best players, and now two have gone, with rumours of a third about to leave. Best we can hope for is to roll up our sleeves, find a couple more rough diamonds, and polish the up ready for the big boys in a couple of years. Its why I’m so glad Palace got the FA Cup. Something tangible before they start praying Eze and Wharton aren’t out the door.

That glass ceiling is looking thicker and thicker by the season.

Keith, Worthing

Partey line

Very much enjoying the “slap downs” for any criticism of the Partey party situation at Arsenal.

Innocent until proven guilty eh? Or is that only when it’s your club and players, or a celebrity you like?

Because from what I remember, Greenwood was “guilty as charged” before he was even charged, and still is even after the charges were dropped.

So, what’s good for the goose…

United effed up by taking so long to act, although act they did, while there were a LOT of people sat comfortably on their high horses because they heard an unverified audio clip out of context from the longer version. Arsenal effed up by refusing to act in spite of multiple allegations from multiple parties, and then seeking to extend his contract while their own Women’s team were “impressively” silent.

Choices were made. Just own them, or hold the people that made them to account. And own what your actions or inaction says about you.

As for the choice to play and vocally back Partey while all this was well known, I would say Arsenal fans should be relieved he didn’t win them anything. Imagine the shame if they finally won the league while playing a sex offender (should it be proven). Yeesh.

Badwolf

What a shower

“Arsenal fans deserve better, we are so close to success and instead of capitalising on the squad we have it seems we are moving 2 steps back just like the 3 previous transfer windows.

We can surely do better than Madueke & Gyokeres show some ambition repay the fans the same way we’ve backed the club for the past 2 decades.”

Do you know what Arsenal fans, you don’t deserve better, you really don’t.

Embarrassing and pathetic.

Will

There is Noni to be upset

Looks like Madueke is on for Arsenal. I for one am pumped.

Chelsea really don’t know what they’re giving up – when he played last season he was such a weapon. The self-scouting ‘geniuses’ that have let talents like Guehi and Livramento leave for buttons are more excited with shiny new toys than working out who worked for them last year.

Disappointed though by the mouth breathers in our fan base signing a petition. Piss off (and cancel your season ticket while you’re at it you crybabies, so I can get that bit closer to one). Get behind a player, haven’t you learned the lesson from Havertz last time?

Madueke is a low block breaker, a sucker punch either from the start, or with 60 mins, coming on to roast the full back whilst Saka moves about the pitch. We saw with Liverpool last season, you can never have enough forwards to mix things up and everyone at this point knows Saka needs a bit of a rest.

My outlandish prop bet; he ends up being so dangerous, Arteta is minded to start moving Saka about the pitch a bit more. We saw it a bit in the Madrid game, when he moved inside their whole team started shitting bricks. More of that please.

Having a genuine 1b option on the right unlocks so much potential, let’s goooo.

Tom, Leyton

Arsenal fans are genuinely exhausting. I genuinely believe that Arsenal would have won the league and at least gotten to the champions league final with better squad depth or without any injuries. I never bought into that lazy argument that it was because there was no out and out striker.

For the first time in ages, the club has covered for Saka, while covering for the LW at the same time. We are also hearing these are completely separate deals to Eze and Gyokeres.

Eze completely excites me because when I wrote in, I said without a creator/ball carrier, we will struggle again. Seems the club heard me. It’s also a great signing because he predominantly cut in from the left at Palace so he can slot right into LW.

But guess what? The fan base is still complaining. I think I am genuinely start to believe that we are the most whiny, nagging fan base in the world. You have people signing petitions, sending a player nasty Instagram messages (to the extent he had to lock comments). What is this? We had Setford, Butler-Oyedeji, Kubia, Sterling on the bench against PSG last season. Now we are getting some quality depth and it’s still the same complaining?

The club is not obliged to fulfil your fanatical desire to sign Rodrygo and if that makes you angry, you can f*** off to Mancity.

Damola AFC, Germany

Something seems terribly wrong with the Arsenal fan base (rivals will say that there always has been, which to be honest seems to be true!) We birthed the abomination that was AFTV. We’ve seen the toxicity around Partey and how that has damaged the club. But the response to the potential Madueke signing online has been outright embarrassing.

To clarify, I too am frustrated by Arsenal’s seeming obsession with taking dead wood off Chelsea. Players who are not good enough for them, we as a club seem to be paying far over the odds for. After the absolute disappointment of Luiz, Cech, Willian, you can understand why Arsenal fans feel burned. But I also trust Arteta. We are a LONG way from where we were when he joined.

But the response to Madueke joining has been insane. Petitions – are you not ashamed? A young lad who the club believe will fix their identified problems. And you’re petitioning? Tell me the last time a petition achieved anything? A player with similar stats and performance as Rodrygo, but with actual premier league experience, and everyone is telling us to sign the latter for even more money.

This is a young player who will have seen the response online. He’s already started receiving abuse. WTF is wrong with people? You’re online, bullying a 23 year old who has done nothing wrong. He had to lock his account and comments. Are you not ashamed? Because I am. Now we bully our own players? I don’t think you guys understand the meaning of the word ‘fan’. And before people say ‘being critical is caring about my club’ – I agree, see my mail about the Partey debacle. But there is a big gap between criticism of the club and attacking a young man for the temerity of being signed by Arsenal.

I wonder if the sequence of signings would have changed this. If we’d signed Gyokores before him and Kepa, would the fans mind less, see him for what he is, cover for our wingers. We had to play PSG with a bench consisting of 2 sub keepers, Tierney, White, Zinchenko, Sterling, Butler-Oyedji, Henry Francis, and Kabia FFS.

Normally I like the summer, time away from football, but this summer has been the exact opposite. The club, the fans, I kinda need the season to start now because I can’t take more weeks off all this throwing of toys out of prams, transfer melodrama and embarrassment. I’d rather talk about football.

John Matrix AFC

I cannot understand the backlash to the Noni Madueke deal for Arsenal. Really guys, way to act like the entitled pricks at us Arsenal fans get so often labelled.

Lest you forget last year we tried the ‘experienced’ option for Saka backup and how did that work out? Madueke on paper ticks a lot of boxes.

He is strong, fast, direct and likes to take a shot. All things that we have severely lacked on the wings and criticized Martinelli for not doing.

He is home grown and has come off a very good U21 campaign and breaking into the full Eng squad.

He will play as mostly backup to Saka. Because again Saka was severely overplayed last year. With a WC coming up he needs to be managed better. As an impact sub to stretch the game and inject some dynamism i can see Madueke fitting in well.

He will compete with Martinelli on the left.

I understand some are underwhelmed after the Rodrygo links, but we also do not have infinite money. If it means we can afford Gyokeres (or Sesko) we have to ‘settle’ for Madueke then thats fine with me. Eze and or Rodrygo might still move but only if we sell Martinelli (more likely next season).

I think the backlaash is because of a mis reported price and the fact thats its Chelsea again.

Its 40-45m upfront + 5-10m in add ons. That seems reasonable for a U21 Eng International with a lot of attributes that we lack in our current squad. It doesnt really matter that Chelase makes a profit on him because its still a decent deal for Arsenal. Any more high profile players will not want to sit behind Saka and will still cost similar or marginally less.

As for buying off Chelsea. We have been burned in the past but its different now. We bought the better of the two ‘rejects’ (Havertz and Mount) and Havertz has been a very useful and productive player. The way Chelsea operate now it is a good place to shop as their strategy means they will keep having to let go of promising talent to make way for new players.. Yes they will sell them for profit but also allows buyers to get good players who are not on crazy high weekly salary. .

Time will tell how this works out. Even sure fire hits can end up as flops. But at face value this looks to me like a pretty exciting deal and im all for having him in the squad.

Finally this move should not affect the Nwaneri situation.

Ethan should be more concerned if we signed Eze. I am happy for Ethan to play understudy to Odegard this season.

Win or lose this will be another exciting and competitive season ahead. Even Spurs look tasty with Kudus and possibly Gibbs-White.

United tho…. yikes

FInal word on Stewie. Maybe my lats mail was a bit strong. Dont hate me like you hate Arsene mate. My point was to graduate you of the mailbox and into your own feature article.Make it happen Editor. .

Hats (I skip EQTR too, sorry)

….#GrowUpArsenalFans. 4,300 signatures too!??! That’s almost half their fanbase! But seriously, he’s a decent winger, and he’s only 23. Bet he feels great about his new job.

Look at it this way Goons, you ain’t winning the league any time soon – not under Ickle Mikel anyway – that ship has sailed now Liverpool and City are back in the room. All you have to look forward to now is the inevitable Arteta heave-ho, Saka to one of the ACTUAL big boys, and a regression to your place in the natural order of things – trying to qualify for the CL.

I mean even Spurs are looking more effective in the transfer market than your lot.

RHT/TS x

Donley don’t

Dear Dan ..

Please don’t mention Jamie Donley — we don’t want Spurs to remember they own him – we want him back next season too! The Jamie Donley song is the best one we have. Apart from One More Year for Pratley and we can’t sing that anymore either..

Dan, London

This is the Hend

I have just read that Brentford have signed Jordan Henderson.

I hope they get relegated

DO’C, (BAC)

The US World Cup

Who would have thought that a world cup in the USA following Qatar and Russia would actually start to look like the most unsafe world cup, possibly in history.

Let me tell you a short story. My cousin is a bit of a joker, he sends memes to everyone. In truth it’s a bit annoying and they’re not always funny. A few weeks ago he sent me a meme about Donald trump, whether it was funny or not isn’t the point. A few days ago he hopped on his flight to Texas, somewhere he’d been planning to go for months.

Upon arriving he was asked to surrender his phone and bags for a search. He was told if he didn’t unlock his phone so border patrol could look at it’s contents he would be turned around and sent back home. This in itself is bad enough, a lot of people have very personal stuff on their phones, and this should be unacceptable for any first world free nation. Not wanting to waste his trip he reluctantly agreed. They then took his phone and made him wait in a holding area.

Four hours later then came back and advised him he was being refused entry for sharing disrespectful memes of President trump. He was then told to buy a ticket out of the country right in front of them and they watched him board and leave.

Almost every single part of this story is 100% unacceptable in a democratic nation. This won’t happen to everyone, I’m sure plenty of people in comments who are pro trump will talk about how welcome they were and how he invited them for personal dinner at the Whitehouse he was so magnanimous and friendly. But it has happened to some people. Which means there is a risk that it can happen to anyone. Do people really want to risk spending thousands of pounds on a once in a lifetime world cup trip only to be told fuck off, your silly meme hurt our feelings?

How did the usa get this way? It has no right to call itself any version of free when things like this happen.

What’s worse is my cousin later found out that border control had looked at his photos and texted personal pictures of his gf from his phone to some random US number.

It’s genuinely not a safe place for people to travel to anymore. Not unless all the content inside your phone is pro trump.

This world cup will be disaster for so many travellers. If that’s what happens to a white British traveller, imagine how bad it will be for those of a different skin colour or nationality.

Lee

Choose Euro adventure

Mailboxers, instead of d*cking around discussing whether the Arsenal Grok-bot’s rants should be allowed In or Out of the F365 Mailbox (and I agree with Chris and Oliver – if you don’t like the content, just walk on by!)…what about some thoughts on the Women’s Euros?

IMHO, it’s the best thing going in terms of summer football action – the players care, the fans care…

From sitting over here stateside we’ve just had a month of meaningless FIFA CWC “friendlies” and the biannual CONCACAF Gold Cup snoozer.

But today the added time Finland vs. Switzerland provided best snippet of my summer soccer fare so far.

Andy’s seizure inducing On-Off metaphor for a transfer non-saga says it all: we need something worth talking about and surely Women’s Euros > Stewie?

Russell, Birmingham, AL