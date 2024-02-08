Man City won’t be Wimpy. They are taking over the world like McDonalds…

The Mailbox illustrates why Manchester City’s multi-club approach is the way ahead, whether we like it or not. Also in the Mailbox: suck it, celebration police; and the joy of AFCON…

Big Mac and buys

City fan here. I very much enjoyed your ‘Savio to Man City’ article, but I must point out that I wrote in some three years ago with an opinion that F365 readers just didn’t understand what City Football Group (CFG) were about, or what they were planning to do. This was in response to those that were complaining then, and lots still do, about the money Manchester City has had at its disposal largely because they were looking at it from the really narrow prism of the PL. I said then, and I repeat it now, you’re just not grasping the bigger picture.

CFG aren’t looking to be Wimpy in England. They want to be McDonalds across the world.

The chief architects of this are Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain who, whilst both working for that club, tried to sell the idea (Of a BFG, if you will) to Barcelona. They weren’t interested, firstly because they didn’t see the advantages it would bring, and secondly, because they’re, well, ‘bat-shit’ Barca. And just how does that club stand in world football today?

This is a blurb from the CFG website:

“Today, City Football Group is the world’s leading private owner and operator of football clubs, with total or partial ownership of thirteen clubs in major cities across the world: Premier League Champions Manchester City in the UK, New York City FC in the US, Melbourne FC in Australia, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay, Girona Futbol Club in Spain, Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China, Mumbai City FC in India, Lommel SK in Belgium, ESTAC in France, Palermo FC in Italy, Bahia SAF in Brazil and partner Club, Club Bolivar.”

Sheikh Mansour didn’t ‘just’ buy Manchester City Football Club, although they are the flagship entity. He bought it as the springboard for CFG which was sold to him, or his advisors, by Soriano and Begiristain. Call me a Bluff Old Heterosexual, but it is my experience that super-rich people have a tendency to surround themselves with super-smart accountants and lawyers whose sole aim is to keep their employer out of the firing line of any relevant authorities. You know, a bit like that solicitor who is famous simply because of the loopholes he finds when his ‘Sleb clients are charged with Road Traffic offences. It’s not that they aren’t guilty, but that he finds sufficient reason, within existing ‘laws’, for them to escape any form of prosecution.

I don’t for one second say this is right. I REPEAT. I do not say this is right. But it is, IMHO, CFG trailblazing as to the ‘way ahead’. Consider their model versus the old-fashioned ‘one-club’ structure where you increase revenue by making your stadium bigger. Or having a scouting network ‘spying’ on potential targets as opposed to a series of clubs both developing talent and actually playing them under your own control. Not anymore folks. Doesn’t quite cut it.

Does ‘transferring’ players within the CFG break current rules? Not a clue. But pound to a pinch of sh*t it doesn’t. Well, not yet anyway. Otherwise, why would a squillionaire buy thirteen different clubs across four continents? Boredom? I think not. If I’m wrong, then UEFA, FIFA, the PL and the FA will come down on Man City with a vengeance Samuel L Jackson would be proud of. If I’m right, clubs other than those Dave Tickner has already referenced will be scrambling to follow suit.

Mark (Cynicism eh?) MCFC.

City’s loving arms

F365’s knee-jerk reaction to the Savio transfer has really erked me, so it has probably served its purpose. The football community moans about inflated transfer fees, agent costs/influence and the murky world of “dogdy deals.”

Then Soriano (in his Barca) days comes up with this idea of having many clubs around the world that focus on training players through exemplary academies who can move between clubs, thereby cutting out/reducing the involvement of the middle men and reducing risk and costs. And this is seen by F365 as a sham?

It is no different to other corporate entities such as banks or law firms who train staff and they move around the world working for the same company in different cities. The staff getting better wages through promotion and the company avoids expensive recruitment fees. The staff are taught about company ethos and what is expected of them etc etc….. Why can’t this model be applied to football.

The focus is on training and nurturing players rather than throwing shed loads of money at transfers in the hope of getting one or two diamonds… In this day and age of FFP, this model should be applauded for being sustainable. Inflated transfer fees will be a thing of the past and the influence of one or two agents who are literally only in it for the money will be diluted.

What about the feeder club, you may say?!? Well at least the club, will be fed. The majority of clubs within the city family are highly

successful. Melbourne, Yokohama, New York and Mumbai all won major honours in the last 5 years. Girona are doing pretty well this season.

I’m sure the big arm of the City Football Group is wrapped firmly round the arm of Troyes and it will be a success in coming years. Its not like the current system is any better anyway, where small clubs are ransacked of their best players. At least in this case there is

continuity and a structure in place for the player.

The introduction of FFP will see clubs adopt all sorts of ideas to become more sustainable and profit driven. Brighton for example buy

more players than any other team, put a structure in place for their development and send them out on loan. They either bring them back to

the first team or sell them for profit. They get applauded for their business acumen (quite rightly so). At least in the CFG model the

players are going to sister clubs rather than a more random one

Just because City are doing something different should not be shammed, especially if it leads to a more financially stable environment where the focus is on training young players. It’s just another example of them being smarter than the other clubs who have sat at the top table far too long waiting to be fed….

Rosie Poppins #wewantcody

AFCON antidote

The irony is strong seeing as I’m a Nigerian whose country just got into the AFCON finals but I believe international football (allowing for FIFA’s continued World Cup c*ckups) might be this game’s salvation.

I seriously began questioning my love for the game with Girona’s “fairytale” run when I realised just how many advantages they have as a club under the CFG umbrella and partially controlled by Pere Guardiola (yes, he’s related to him). It just makes the game feel even more icky now that promising Brazilian winger Savio is pretty much confirmed to be headed to the mother ship.

Anyways, the AFCON and Asian Cup have provided a lot of drama, upsets and generally good technical levels of footballing quality. If you’ve not been following, check out some highlights or read about the various storylines. International football is no haven safe from the modern ills of the game but at least it provides some brief respite from the overall hyper-moneyed state of the rest of it.

Emmanuel, Abuja.

Celebrate good times

The whole ‘over-celebrating’ thing seems to have really taken off, with it being discussed by actual pundits, overly intense people on 606, and now the Mailbox too… Which is pretty good going considering the idea is nonsense, and just invented as a way of winding up other (mostly Arsenal, it seems) fans. To those fans who are complaining about it… Just ignore it. Other fans are trying to get a rise out of you. If you don’t engage, they’ll stop.

It’s fairly obviously nonsense, too. Everyone celebrates goals, right? But goals don’t guarantee that you’ll win that match, let alone a trophy. Therefore you’re over-celebrating. Next time your team scores, sit down and stay there until they’ve won a trophy. The pub where you’re watching the match might try to kick you out before your club’s Intertoto victory in 2054, but stay there anyway. Even if the pub gets converted into flats… Stay there. The nice young couple who have moved in can just work round you. Feed their dog when they’re on holiday. Use the bathroom only at night. But stay there. Because unless you’re City, and have the dual-purpose trophy and joy hoover Pep Guardiola in charge, you’re over-celebrating, because it’s very unlikely that a goal, or a win, will lead to anything else.

Why do fans try to claim it’s a valid point to make? Because people like to feel superior to other people. You can do that by achieving something, but that usually takes effort and dedication. The other, easier way of feeling superior is to bring someone else down. That’s why people enjoy schadenfreude – the psychology of laughing at someone falling down a manhole is based in the knowledge that they’re now injured/dead/covered in sewage/friends with rats, and you’re not. (This sounds nuts but it is the actual science behind it, apparently…)

The fans accusing others of ‘over-celebrating’ (nonsense, as a reminder) are working on the same level as the people who enjoy watching PJ and Duncan force an out-of-work actor to eat a whole dog poo, or get off on the idea of refugees being housed in a disease-ridden boat (or sent to Rwanda, purely hypothetically). Do you care what that sort of person thinks? No? Then just ignore them and carry on having fun watching your team offer little moments of glory.

Cheers,

Dan, Worthing

…None of you really get it, do you?

Getting a fair amount of stick from outsiders. Say what you want about over-celebrating, but the club has put a massive emphasis on connecting with the fans inside the Emirates Stadium since Mikel came on board – most notably since he switched from First Team Head Coach to Manager. You can see it in the stadium pre-match, hear it during games now (remember Library, our old home ground where there was no atmosphere?), even hearing our players talk about fan importance during mandatory press-conferences, encouraging them to create momentum at home matches.

How dare we have a song that unites the fans, administrators, players, and staff? A big win against a table-topping team that has had our number for a good 7 years? Nah, don’t celebrate it with the people who pay your wages though, just get down the tunnel.

As a fan, which would you rather experience?

– Newcastle posting a changing room shirtless photo of the players to instagram after every single win for their fans to see on their phone screens and ping a little heart at?

– Arsenal’s players physically and emotionally connecting with and energizing the old and new fans that come to serve and support them during an important league game against a fellow title chaser, looking fans in the eyes and interacting with authentic care?

The best player we’ve ever had said he couldn’t identify with the club a few years back – had little interest in watching them. Thierry’s connection has been restored. Imagine how Dave from Finsbury Park feels!

The fans guys, it’s the fans that matter! Odegaard gets it. You all haven’t a clue.

Rocastle7

20/20 in 2024

Here stateside, we are a month away from March Madness, a ridiculous phenomenon of college basketball mayhem. Throughout any college basketball season students are often seen “storming the court” when their team has caused an upset. This means fans run out onto the court at the precise moment the game has ended and proceed to prance and jump around with arms flailing, perhaps fist-pumping or making “we’re number 1” gestures, generally being goofy teenagers and having fun in the small window they have to get away with being obnoxious idiots before they (ideally) grow up and leave university.

Historically, this happened when victories were absolutely seismic and monumental, which meant they occurred few and far between, and typically only after more than one of several criteria were met that made them seismic and monumental in the first place (ie, huge, late comebacks from double-digit deficits perhaps ending with dramatic buzzer-beating shots; contextual dramas of pivotal victories between contending teams in conference play or the NCAA tournament, knocking off top-ranked or top-seeded powerhouses or some such juggernaut in games that truly mattered).

But somewhere along the line, the paradigm shifted. Nowadays fans often storm the court for victories that are, frankly, pretty inconsequential. It’s made the act a bit contrived, a bit flash, a bit comical, and a bit empty. And it makes students of that particular school and that school’s basketball program appear small-time, really like they’re documenting a cocktail for Instagram because it happened to have an umbrella and a piece of fruit so that makes it fancy like. I reckon you know where I’m going with this.

Enter Arsenal. Now, the gunners are not small-time. They have a shout at third, fourth or fifth biggest club in England (but not 6th, because that’s one of either Newcastle, Everton, West Ham, Villa or Leicester– and if you’re with me, you’ve seen what I’ve done there to help forgive that this is a somewhat negative take on Arsenal).

So, the celebration police have been out in force on podcasts, pubs, tele, in this mailbag, all week, after Arsenal were seen to have gone over the top in their court storming 3-1 win, as it were. More than one will have pointed out hey what’s the problem here, the vanquished Liverpool did the same years back in drawing level at home to West Brom. Others have said nope, Arteta is a tetchy muppet, they’ve made their club look small, they were bottlers last year, now they’ve gone and ramped up pressure on themselves.

There’s no way to police the celebration police but I will say, quite obviously, that hindsight is golden. Klopp saluting the Kop after 2-2 West Brom would be laughable if we didn’t then go on to win the lot in subsequent seasons. If Barclay ribbons come red and white in May, I think Arsenal’s over-celebrations will become cloyingly iconic if I’m honest. Just as easily though, and more likely, is that City or Liverpool win the title and post-haste we let the memes belatedly flow. Again, we won’t know until we know. Such is life.

Sometimes things happen and in that moment they seem tremendous and epic, but only later do they end in punchline after all has unfolded. This is the risk Arsenal take with their recent actions, Arteta going full touchline-Mourinho after a fixture in February that will mean more to them than to us, while trying to conjure inspiration and putting in a club anthem of their own after (enviously ?) belting YNWA in their one-a-days last season.

It’s been heavy weather post-Wenger, they’ve dined on scraps, but if they’re truly on the precipice wouldn’t now be the time to compose, gather and dial down? Gunners supporters might be appeased to recall the internet was once set aflame after Erik Lamela scored a rabona in a North London derby to give his side the lead. But Lamela’s team lost that day, as these things dare to do. Pretty sure Arsenal players and fans alike will hope hindsight justifies the week’s banter, and that if these outpourings are recollected upon in May, it’s for the right reasons for them.

Eric, Los Angeles CA (Will Ford’s Poch whataboutery feature was a brilliant summation– I wonder if he went early though, there could quickly be another entry if Poch loses more of his marbles after Villa tonight…)

Blues back in time

As a Chelsea fan who grew up in the 90s, there’s something quite nostalgic about Chelsea sitting comfortably in mid table, with a consistently inconsistent team whilst simultaneously embarking on the odd good cup run.

If UEFA decide to bring back the Cup Winners Cup, then we’re really back in business.

James, Gravesend CFC

PS Football was infinitely better in the 90s, wasn’t it?

Signings of the season

Top of the league (currently) Liverpool don’t make that list despite overhauling their entire midfield?

Mac Allister has to make it, surely, especially given the price. Or haven’t you been watching.

Red Lester

States conclusions

Onana makes it into the top 5 for saves, and top 3 for clean sheets. Champions League aside, he is doing rather excellently despite dark media clouds still hovering over his head.

TAA has 4 errors leading to goals. That is rather a lot. I have always seen Trent as the new Beckham, as he would make a great wide midfielder in a classic 4-4-2 – Great crosses, great engine, amazing freekicks, and a decent passer. He is too much of a liability to play RB, not completed enough to play CM, and born 20 years too late to play RM. The data suggests his best position would be as a number 10.

Arsenal’s Raya has also made 4 errors leading to goal, which is 2 more than Ramsdale last year, and we still have about half a season to play. He does throw a ball a hell of a long way though..

The Ethan Pinnock numbers could be a sign he is an excellent defender, or Brentford are severely overworking one of their CB’s. Had he made it into the top ten for tacklers, you could make a case of him being the most defensively well rounded.

That said, PL title favorites Man City have no players in any defensive top tens, and I suspect they probably won’t be trading Dias for Pinnock any day soon.

Seeing Bruno on top of all of the creative passing metrics was a surprise. In part because he spends so much time just running everywhere, that other teams have very well renowned creators, and the fact he is rarely given credit for the fact he’s leading the league in those terms. Perhaps it’s because we would know who would be top if fit, but it is still unusual how little this aspect of his game gets just attention.

Watkins leads the assists charts, which goes to show how well rounded his game has become. It also highlights the fact Man Utd forwards do not finish their chances enough, otherwise Bruno should have been in that top 10.

Nunez scores well in a lot of attacking metrics. He will eventually come good imo, I just hope it is away from Anfield, somewhat akin to Forlan at UTD. Hopefully he will leave as “an almost but not quite” before going to smash 35 goals a year for the Yellow Submarines.

Haaland remains atop of the scoring charts, despite missing the best part of the last 2 months. Nobody stood a chance.

Calvino

​Furlough banter​

Dave, PVFC writes, “everyone rightfully took the piss out of the Scouse for trying it on with the furlough.”

I don’t know what he and others actually think happened, it seems to be one of those cases where an untruth is repeated often enough by trolls that people take it as gospel. There’s even been people in the comments saying that Liverpool committed fraud.

It doesn’t take a lot of research to find out that when reports came out that Liverpool planned to use the government furlough scheme there was quite a lot of criticism in the media (like Jamie Carragher for example) and then Liverpool decided not to proceed with it. I don’t know how far their application got but they cancelled it and thus did not take the taxpayers’ money. Had they proceeded they would have got the money because it was perfectly legitimate and a number of other clubs did take the money, including some big ones like Newcastle. And Port Vale, by the way.

I have also seen it written that the scheme was just for small companies. Maybe that is the ,”trying it on”. That isn’t true either, companies ten times bigger than a big PL club took the money from the taxpayer.

Jon A.

Kop ovation

Just a quick note to Garey Vance.

Klopp got the crowd to applaud after a 2-2 draw v West Brom in 2015, NOT 2020.

Just over 2 months into his reign

Just the 5 years off and Liverpool didn’t even play West Brom at home in 2020.

Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Skrtel, Moreno Can, Lucas, Ibe, Bogdan Origi and Benteke were all in the squad that day. Klopp should still be out milking the applause now.

Gussy, Ireland.

Could be worse

All the talk about Peter Drury, he is nothing compared to what we have to suffer in the US.

I give you Ray Hudson. Here are some clips but you can google your own.

Neil, LFC, USA

