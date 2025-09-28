Man Utd in ‘grim ritual’, Wirtz ‘utter sh*te’ for Liverpool, Maresca ‘out now’ and… Glasner to Arsenal?

Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Enzo Maresca take a kicking in the Mailbox, while Manchester United are condemned to a ‘grim ritual’…

Also, should Arsenal be taking a look at Oliver Glasner?

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com…

Groundhog Day at Old Trafford…

Watching Manchester United’s latest defeat today felt like sitting through yet another rerun of Groundhog Day. The names on the teamsheet might change, the manager on the touchline might change, but the cycle remains the same: fleeting flashes of hope followed by familiar disappointment.

It’s become a grim ritual — one promising performance, then a string of losses, then the inevitable talk of “turning a corner.” Just when you think the nightmare might be over, United hit the reset button and we’re back at square one, stuck in the same endless loop.

Like Bill Murray’s character, we wake up every morning expecting something different, only to realise it’s the same story we’ve been living through for over a decade: false dawns, wasted potential, and a club that doesn’t seem to learn from its mistakes.

What is actually stopping Amorim from shifting to a 4-2-3-1? (Dalot, Yoro, De Ligt, Dorgu as the defenders, a double pivot of Mainoo and surely one of Ugarte or Casemiro can’t be that bad, Cunha and Mbeumo as left and right-sided attacking midfielders respectively, and put Fernandes back in his natural f***ing position behind Šeško. It can’t be that hard. Try something else, anything but this.

Until United break this cycle — both on the pitch and in the boardroom — we’ll be stuck reliving this never-ending Groundhog Day of dashed hopes and repeated failures.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York

READ: Amorim has to be sacked as De Ligt, Ugarte and Thiago expose inept Man Utd manager



VAR is bad too…

Not sure what is more frustrating, the fact we can’t string two wins together or the length of time taken for VAR to confirm the most obvious of penalties, then seemingly taking more time to decide the foul to stop a goalscoring opportunity wasn’t a red card for some unknown reason. Massive stoppage, Bruno made to wait half an hour and then Brentford were allowed to delay the kick longer by making substitutions. You just knew he would miss after that.

Either way, we didn’t create enough and were too weak in defence; particularly in the first 20 mins. Maguire stepping up to play offside was akin to a tectonic plate moving. Ironically on a par with VAR making a simple decision. We were 5 vs 2 for their second and still couldn’t get close enough. Start like that then you’re always up against it.

Alas, another week of mind-numbing criticism and dissection awaits. Yippee!!

Garey Vance, MUFC

Florian Wirtz bringing ‘so very little’ to Liverpool

In team sport it’s never (or rarely) entirely one player’s fault but we’re over 15% into the season and every time I see Florian Wirtz play, I wonder how much we might get from Bayern now if we were to move him on in a season or two. He has conspired to bring a certain sehr schlecht element to our mannschaft, it’s just not quite clicking with him anywhere near the side and we look better when he sits, or we improve when he’s come off.

Yes probably all very kneejerk as Salah, Konate, and later Frimpong, Jones and so many others were also excruciatingly poor today making it rather unfair to leave it all at the feet of the German. But we’ve paid an awful lot for this fella and he’s brought so very little to the side. He’s had a full preseason, he speaks the language fluently, he’s bedded in and fully settled, and he’s been utter shite on a huge wage. The fanfare has died.

He’s also lucky we signed Isak so the pressurized record signing tag is no longer wrung around his neck, but ffs he insists on acting the albatross doesn’t he.

Eric, Los Angeles CA (Not without credit to Palace; comprehensive domination today and they deserved no less… probably should’ve been up by threes or fours at the half.)

Liverpool get a taste of their own medicine, Slot loses his shit, Wirtz does nothing again, Salah a non-entity.

I’m telling you folks, they definitely ain’t winning the CL with this comedy defence, and if Arteta grows a set, no PL either.

Cobblers smashed Bolton too. What a beautiful day to be alive!

RHT/TS x

MUST-READ MATCH COLUMNS ON F365…

👉 F365’s 3pm Blackout: Liverpool taste their own medicine, Maresca sack, Doku shines again

👉 Dr Tottenham prescribe winless Wolves first point of the season

👉 Ange Postecoglou appointment going even worse than expected as Forest lose again



2-1 ‘flattered’ Liverpool and Kerkez ‘doesn’t look quite ready’

We were dreadful today and it was very depressing viewing. I think the last five weeks has just made me forget what it’s like to lose. Losing late on is also no fun so it turns out the medicine tastes bitter.

In truth I think 2-1 flattered us; on another day we are losing that by 3 or 4 goals. Kerkez just doesn’t quite look ready for this level of scrutiny and pressure. He probably benefit from the introduction that Robertson got when he signed by being the understudy until Christmas and getting all the low profile games for now.

I think in the first half we tried to play a 4-4-2 with Wirtz in some sort of free role but I don’t think it quite suited. He did pop up in lots of places but I am not sure it really suited anyone else in the team. We looked so disjointed and were maybe guilty of overthinking the set up for this game. Gakpo and moving back to a 4-3-3 instantly made us look more balanced and dangerous.

Finally we need to have a think about Salah. He’s not having a great season performance wise and I can’t help but think he’d benefit from a little break. He might be struggling to cope with the loss of Jota or he might just be tired from nearly a decade of top level football. I just don’t see how leaving him out there for 90 minutes every week is productive when he’s struggling to pass effectively and snatching poorly at chances.

Minty, LFC

Maresca out?

I’ve written in many times over BlueCo’s awful tenure of Chelsea. Almost always talking about how s**t they’ve been and how they took an experienced Champions League winning squad, dismantled it and replaced it with approaching £2 billion worth of children.

More recently my ire has been aimed at Maresca. Mr Temu Arteta. Pound land Pep.

Can he finally now be fu**ed off and replaced with someone who doesn’t see pointless possession as sacrosanct, a disastrous goalkeeper as undrinkable and might actually know how to make a half decent substitution.

Maresca was never going to be a success. Heaven knows why an unpopular championship level manger was given the opportunity in the first place.

Will

READ: Xavi or Glasner to replace irredeemably bald Maresca? Five Chelsea manager contenders



Advice to BlueCo…

At some great expense you’ ve assembled a very impressive team roster.

Now: what style of football do you want Chelsea FC to play?

If you think “Real Madrid” then appoint Zidane as manager.

Barca? Bring Xavi on board.

Bayern? Think Joachim Low.

Or, you may change nothing and become Leicester.

Radu Tomescu (“Maresca out, now!”)

Glasner to Arsenal?

The transformation at Crystal Palace since Oliver Glasner took over had been nothing short of incredible. They’ve lost their two best players (Olise and Eze), barely had any investment compared quite a few bigger clubs and yet have consistently punched above their weight, winning their 1st ever trophy and qualifying for Europe. What a phenomenal job done by him! Given that he’s out of contract next summer and assuming he doesnt sign a new deal, I imagine he’d be on the radar of quite a few big clubs (with all due respect to palace). If Arsenal come up short again this season, they should certainly be interested. Im an Arsenal fan and, while I acknowledge the excellent job done by Arteta, i wonder if Arsenal need a change in the dugout for this team to finally get over line.

Regards, Hasnain Ahmed Khalid

For the sake of momentum…

In a good example of how football can make a fool of anyone, I thought it was funny that a few people were criticizing Arsenal for not grabbing the ball out of the net after equalizing against Man City. What happens this week? Chiesa grabs the ball out of the net after equalizing against Palace only to end up being beat by a last minute goal, I guess when you grab the ball and restart quickly the other team are also allowed score.

Derek from Dundalk