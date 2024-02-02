Full-strength Man Utd are fun. Still… Ten Hag out, Xabi Alonso in

The Mailbox reacts to a mental night at Molineux when Manchester United were both exciting and infuriating. Also: Pochettino compared to Klopp; Moyes out; and watching Manchester City…

Fun Utd

Well I won’t say United are back but is it really any surprise that when all our best players are in the pitch we look half decent? Until Casemiro went off we looked relatively comfortable despite Onana attempting to give away a penalty, and should’ve been five or six nil up. Even at 3-1 and 3-2 we had chances to put the game to bed. That was the most enjoyable United game of the season. Vintage Barclays that.

United looked different. Yeh we still dropped a two goal lead as is customary but there was some heart about the team which hasn’t been seen since Lisandro Martinez got injured against Sevilla.

I have no idea why we’re playing all out attack at 3-2 up in the 95th minute but I’m here for it. Absolutely chaos. We won’t win titles defending like that but it beats literally every other game we’ve played at Molineux in my lifetime.

We won’t win titles shooting like that either, Rashford and Kobbie’s goals aside. United have been absolute ass up front since Ten Hag took over.

Wolves played their part after the penalty but can’t claim to be too hard done by with the result. I suspect if they’d played like that against City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs etc they’d have received a drubbing.

And it wasn’t a penalty was it? Without it there’s no comeback I don’t think so we should be thankful for the entertainment but much like the penalty that wasn’t given at Old Trafford this was a poor decision. If Wolves had been playing Liverpool, Klopp would be screaming for the game to replayed. Or gone down to Stockley Park to tear Paul Tierney a new one. If VAR isn’t overturning that we may as well go home.

Except we shouldnt because that was so much fun. Ten Hag should worry less about our game management and more about getting us to play that well every week. If we score four goals every week, we’ll lose fewer games, that’s for sure. Ten Hag needs to lose fewer games. This plan seems good for him.

Ash (is Mainoo real?) Metcalfe

Tale of two strikers

Evan Ferguson is considered the next big thing, and Rasmus Højlund is considered to have struggled. Ferguson has scored 6 in 24 this season, whereas Højlund has scored 9 in 27.

Robert, Birmingham

Alonso for United?

‘Oh no. My team is under pressure. Better put on an extra defender.’

*Immediately concede a goal*

‘Oh no. Better try the same thing again.’

*Immediately concede another goal*

‘Oh no. We’ve lost yet another two goal lead and I’ve taken off Rashford, Garnacho and Ho….oh wait, never mind, Kobbie Mainoo is fucking class.’

Unbelievable from Mainoo. Fucking ridiculous the team were in the position to need that from him. This team constantly collapses under Ten Hag.

Matt Busby played for Liverpool and Man City before taking the United manager’s job. Just pointing that out on the off chance that handsome Spanish bastard is reading this over in Germany.

Eamonn, Dublin

​

United conclusions​

– ETH was able, I believe, to field his first XI for the first time this season. And it was the best 45 minutes the club has put together. If not for more woeful finishing, wouldn’t have been a surprise to see 5-0 at the half.

– But, the second 45 was another control-less shambles. Punctuated by some good stuff, but the lack of composure was staggering. Match sharpness might come back, but Casemiro really isn’t offering much at the moment for any decent number of minutes. Really worrying. He’s clearly more concerned about scoring than protecting the defense.

– If you think that’s a penalty on Neto that I’m not sure what to say. Contact does not a foul make, not that you’d know it from the commentary. There’s a four-letter word for what that is, and it’s one of the worst you’ll see this season. So no worries, with the addition of VAR we’ll get this…oh. Nevermind. VAR is only there to overturn major mistakes. Except when it’s ruling out a goal for the tiniest infraction like against Maguire. Or guessing the ball was out against Brighton. Or giving a penalty to Rodri. Are we going back to major mistakes this week? What will it be next month?

– I don’t think ETH will be the coach of United next season, but whoever is will have some real exciting youth players to build around. Garnacho, Mainoo and Hojland look reasonable at this level already, and they’re kids.

– Probably my biggest question for INEOS will be stick or twist with Fernandes. Personally I think you’ll never win much with him in your team, he’s too chaotic and wasteful. He creates chances for both teams each match, and with his finishing and final ball so off right now, it tends to favour the opposition. If Mount was an actual footballer, I’d be seriously considering finding a new home for Bruno.

– I don’t have time or energy, but I’d wager the correlation between added time and 1 goal leads is extremely strong. We’re not quite at WWE scripting yet, but if you believe refs aren’t playing on more when it’s close than I have a bridge to sell you.

– I’ve no problem with United having a season ‘off’ to try and consolidate the squad. All other teams seem to get that opportunity. Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool all spent time out of the top 4 recently. But for some reason United don’t get that reprieve. ETH has almost cleared out the huge amount of deadwood in the squad (yes,and added Antony) and hopefully sets us up well for the future.

Ryan, Bermuda (still can’t believe a professional referee watched the Neto incident and said it’s a penalty. Mind-blowing)

Still not happy

We cant keep defending Ten Hag when he brings on Antony and takes off Garnacho and Rashford who were offering a counter threat. Antony honestly did not do one thing right in his 20mins on the pitch, not one.

If Ten Hag really was a stickler for discipline, he should have taken Antony off 10mins after bringing him on, show whole team any of you can dragged off if you cant perform simple tasks. Buying him was a mistake, keep playing him is career suicide.

Even when we win it still sucks.

Except Mainoo, he’s the real deal.

Trevor Plant.

​

Suck it, Stockley Park​

Just picture the salty tears being shed at Stockley Park when Mainoo stroked that pearler in to win the game. They tried their best to take points off us again didn’t they? That penalty was absolutely embarrassing, especially after what went on in the Liverpool Chelsea match. Ten Hag needs to be continually calling out that scale of incompetence and inconsistency. They’re robbing us blind.

Anyway, enough of that. We should have had the game wrapped up by halftime, created loads of chances and played some lovely football. Arguably one our best 45 mins of football all season. Up until that dive was incorrectly rewarded we also looked solid, with a great shape, and the MF and Defence never gave Wolves a sniff.

However, we just always seem to lose our heads and get swept up in the occasion. At 3-1 we didn’t shut the game down, as the game management was lacking. 3-2 up and everyone charges forward for a corner. Pure madness!

Regardless, 4 good goals and, but for some poor finishing, we could have doubled that. So the most pleasing thing is we looked like we had a functioning attack. Maybe Rashford should go on the piss like Georgie Best more often.

Garey Vance, MUFC

The VAR Room

If my previous mail has been published then consider this an epilogue (or a sequel?). If not, then, in summary, I was not happy with VAR. The main issue in my opinion is the lack of consistency. My solution is simply to have the same VAR team do every single match across a season.

They sit there in a studio on their arses watching TV screens plotting how badly to screw us over every week, so physical exertion shouldn’t be an issue. The most they would work is a ten hour day (early KO and 8pm KO), which rarely happens. Plus it’s usually a 3 day week – where do I sign up?

More than one game on at a time? So what, queue those decisions up. We already wait ages anyway so let’s wait but get consistent decisions.

VAR operator: “VAR what’s your emergency?”

Ref: “Neto has gone done like he’s been shot. Contact is minimal and probably made up in my head, but it’s Utd so I have given a penalty as is standard”.

VAR: “Stand by”

(Checks video 300 times then checks the incident log book before letting out expletives)

VAR: “Unfortunately we have to overrule, we let VVD off with one last night that was much more of a penalty, so I don’t think we can get away with this one”

Ref: “FFS. Fine. Thanks for nothing”.

It would make for compelling TV – “The VAR Room”. Stephen Graham would naturally be the lead, commanding his minions in his Liverpool kit, and angrily throwing cups of coffee around anytime Utd gets a decision going our way. Jimmy Nail would play Michael Oliver; imagine the internal anguish at having to give decisions against his beloved Newcastle.

Feel like I digressed a little there but the point is valid. Same VAR team all season for consistency please.

Garey Vance, MUFC

Selling Greenwood

Matt Pitt asks whether it’s morally OK for Man Utd to gain from any potential sale of Mason Greenwood, but why shouldn’t they?

Man Utd, eventually, came to the decision that they no longer want Mason Greenwood to represent the club. They’ve shipped him off, relatively out of sight for now, and will probably sell in the summer. If a club wants to take him on, that’s on the buying club, not Man Utd.

Greenwood has been at Man Utd since he was a kid and I’m sure they have invested heavily in his development. Unless you’re willing to blame the club for Greenwood’s actions off the pitch, I don’t see why they should be punished by losing out on any value he may still hold.

Maybe my thinking is way out off kilter. Curious to know what others think.

Bagpuss

Klopp and Poch

16 Conclusions had an interesting analysis of the general positions that Klopp and Pochettino inherited when they joined Liverpool and Chelsea respectively that I can’t say I agreed with.

The suggestion was that Liverpool had some expensive players too even if they didn’t cost the £1 billion of Pochettino’s squad with the issue being that those players weren’t bad they just weren’t Klopp’s signings.

I think the first thing to say is that a significant proportion of that £1 billion is actually Pochettino’s or at least have joined under his watch.

Transfermarkt shows some 11 signings for a combined outlay in the region of £400 million which includes three players over £50 million and one over £100 million. So while it is fair to say that this is not entirely Pochettino’s squad (how could it be after one window) he has absolutely been given the chance to reshape it with his own players at lavish expense. Compare that to Klopp who took over midseason and signed Steven Caulker before lavishing the princely sum of £68 million on Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum, Loris Karius, and Ragnar Klavan as well as picking up Joel Matip on a free transfer in his first summer window.

But it is true to say that Liverpool had some expensive and talented players in the squad when Klopp took over it’s just not quite as simple as the suggestion in 16 Conclusions.

Roberto Firmino was already being questioned as a flop having been played as a right wing-back and having neither scored nor assisted when Klopp took over (resulting in the infamous Laptop Guru hitjob by Neil Ashton).

Christian Benteke was on the bench because he was already showing what a terrible signing he was.

Daniel Sturridge would manage 14 appearances over the season, having played just 12 times the previous year, before managing just 1,500 minutes over the next three years as injuries destroyed his career.

Philippe Coutinho was seen as a highlight-reel player before Klopp helped him produce the best form of his career and earn that still over-priced £140 million move to Barcelona.

As for listing Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Emre Can to support the case – I think if you ask most rival football fans (and some Liverpool fans to be fair) what they think of Jordan Henderson even now it wouldn’t be so positive and I doubt they would even have a view on Emre Can. Milner was great but City were willing to let him leave on a free after all.

So yes, Pochettino should absolutely be given time to try to shape the mess of a squad that Boehly and Co. have made but it is also fair to say he has contributed to that mess in his first six months and I’d argue it is certainly more instructive to look at where F365 believed Chelsea were after the opening game against Liverpool and then see how Klopp has progressed Liverpool this year compared to the job Pochettino has delivered over the same period.

Regards,

Lindsay, Dublin.

Defending Poch

As I sat reading the mailbox with my lukewarm cup of tea today I was genuinely miffed at the comments aimed at Poch. Given my allegiances I’ve probably got my own set of goggles on but people have short memories don’t they, he nearly turned Spurs (Spurs!) into Premier League AND Champions League winners playing fantastic and exciting football. I’m not sure anyone is getting a tune out of that mish mash of players he’s got to pick from there. He’s got THAT side into a cup final as well! Surely their fans need to be taking aim at the shit show owners, no?

God I’ve just defended a Chelsea manager. I need a shower, mate.

Jon (Top 4 back on at Spurs), Lincoln

​

Klopp’s record​

Some people say that Klopp has underachieved because he’s only won one league compared to Pep’s five but is I think the stats have been somewhat misleading.

For starters, Pep already had a team capable of winning the league with the likes of aguero, Silva, Yaya,kompany,kdb etc not to mention unlimited resources whereas Klopp had to build from scratch.

When Pep won his first league it was United who finished a distant second place not Liverpool

Liverpool would challenge the next season but fall a point short

But the following season they did win the league and it wasn’t even close

City would regain the league the following season after a poor title defense by Liverpool but it was United again who finished second

The next season Liverpool did bounce back and pushed City all the way only to fall a point short again

Last season City won again but it was Arsenal who were their closest contenders

Basically Klopp has only really gone head to head with City for the title three times, losing twice but winning one himself. He does have an opportunity to even the scores this season though.

I just find it weird that his achievements are downplayed as a result of city’s dominance. I mean there are 18 other teams that could stop City. Arsenal for example could and probably should have won the league last season. It’s not like Klopp always finished runners up to Pep every season so why is he taking the majority of the slack.

PC

Jurgen Klopp has evoked anger from one Liverpool fan in the Mailbox.

Klopp replacement

I think the next manager of Liverpool is going to be interesting. Will it be like Paisley taking the reins from Shankley to usher in an era of dominance? Or will it be like Moyes as the chosen one failing to live up to the potential as well as the expectations? With rumors going around about Alonso, is it just a repeat of his time as a player spending a few years in Liverpool only to move on from what he’s building to take over at Real Madrid when Carlo hangs up his suit and tie?

Or maybe it won’t be Paisley or Moyes but somewhere in between. Is there an argument to be made for the fact that the first manager after Klopp is a bit of a free hit? Would you give it to Stevie G on a short-term deal to see if his hunger to recover his Scottish success can overcome his deficiencies that were exposed at Villa? The only thing that seems certain to me is that it has to be a continuation of Klopp’s style because overhauling the squad and the academy to do something completely different would take years and represent a needless risk in my view.

I admit I don’t watch enough soccer anymore to know the ins and outs and pros and cons of each manager outside of England who might be a good fit to take over from a living legend. But I love reading the Mailbox to learn more and I appreciate all the insights from all of you. What manager would be the least risk with the biggest upside? What manager would be the left-field choice who seems entirely obvious once you really think about it? And why won’t the US national team pay whatever Jose wants to bring the special one stateside?

Niall, Annapolis

Nunez’s almost-perfect hat-trick

It wasn’t simply that Núñez hit the post 4 times against Chelsea, he got a perfect hat-trick plus an extra one for good measure.

Mailbox poster #467363936382, Sydney

Missed pens

I didn’t see the Liverpool v Chelsea match live. After seeing all the wailing and gnashing of teeth about ‘stonewall penalties’, I made a beeline to see the highlights… and I’ve got to say I was incredibly underwhelmed. They were so stonewall that the first highlights I saw didn’t even include either incident. And when I found highlights that did, I didn’t realise I had watched the penalty claims, because I was still waiting for the blatant penalty incidents.

If either had been given we’d be seeing column inches and call-in shows deluged about how awful the refereeing is in this country, and how VAR is not fit for purpose. Far be it from me to actually defend the PGMOL here, but I can’t help but feel that they just can’t win sometimes.

Jon, Bridgwater

City are fun

Hi Dan. Until you support a club that plays keep ball when we need a goal to stay up, or Jamie Pollock scoring the GOAT of own goals, you will never understand.

So to answer your question, yes I’m enjoying it. And I suggest if you want jeopardy, rewind and jizz yourself over this season’s 3-3 vs Spurs, 4-4 vs Chelsea and the many Champions League clusterfucks prior to Istanbul, May 23.

Your welcome.

@rubym83

...Dan, London asked “has anyone ever actually enjoyed watching Pep-Era City play”. Taken literally its an exceptionally silly question to ask. The list of extremely entertaining and memorable matches involving Pep’s City would be very long (and probably makes for a good idea for a F365 top10 Feature?).

Rather than focusing on this preposterous question, I’d rather answer the question “do you (as a neutral) choose to watch City matches which do not involve your club, and do you expect to enjoy them?”

My answer would be that I agree that watching Pep’s City in fixtures against the “bottom 13” is not appealing, for the reasons mentioned by Dan. On the flip side, I very much enjoy watching Pep’s City in fixtures against the rest of the top 7 teams in England, and against the rest of the top teams in Europe. In my opinion the football they play is usually very entertaining from an aesthetic perspective, and is also intriguing from a narrative perspective because you never quite know who will win.

Oliver (better question: does anyone enjoy watching Poch’s Chelsea for football reasons, rather than schadenfreude reasons) Dziggel, Geneva Switzerland

No deterrent

Firstly, apologies because the names of the players involved escape me. I’m 90% sure the Spurs player was Richarlison.

In the first half, as Brentford prepared to fire a free kick into our box, Richarlison swatted a guy with his arm and the blow was like a half hearted fan of the palm on a hot day. The Brentford player collapsed as if he had been elbowed hard in the face. VAR was called for possible violent conduct and rightly ruled to be nothing.

But if it wasn’t violent conduct, why were there no consequences for such gamesmanship on the part of the Brentford player? It sends the message that it’s ok to fake injury trying to get opponents sent off. It isn’t. It’s cheating, full stop.

Kind regards,

Sam

Moyes out

Dear Daves, whether Tickner or otherwise, and any other football enthusiast who cares to listen. MOYES-OUT. Please listen. He is a succubus soul-destroying negative disgrace of a manager. Please, when will this end??

Mike J – (please stop saying/thinking we are ok, we are not ok. Our glorious trophy was won despite of him, not because of him.)

A fan writes

Your articles regarding Liverpool FC are a joke. It’s plain to see/read that your journalism is biased and can’t stand to see Liverpool doing well.

Every day your articles are as dodgy as the VAR fiasco. I don’t see you guys writing stuff about Man City in the same vein as Liverpool.

Instead of trying to validate Chelsea’s loss last night with back stabbing journalist tactics regarding penalties that should or should not have been given, maybe, just maybe, look at the bigger picture and see football for what it’s turned into, and that’s down mostly to the rubbish that journalism says each day!

Keith

​

​AMF

I think if you’d told me 20 years ago (or even 5 years ago). That a friendly between Al Nassr and Inter Miami would not only generate a significant amount of news coverage but also lead to large numbers of football fans worldwide trolling each other about the result, I would have thought I’d slipped into some sort of parallel universe. Modern football eh?

Mike, LFC, Dubai