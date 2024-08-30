Manchester United should sign Victor Osimhen to help replace Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Liverpool have laid the Kvaratskhelia foundations.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Big deadline day plans

Hi

Long term reader but never contributed.

I think Man u have done very well this transfer window and I am somehow still a Ten hagg fan BUT how are we not talking about the fact we have no proper striker we hardly scored a goal last year and now have Zirkzee(who knows where he fits in and always injured Hojlund- I do love him though as he can scored some great goals last 2 games of season he has massive potential.

My dream would be sell Trashford whilst he still has some value NOW and get in Oshimen, Also get sancho gone which looks like happening and give Anthony a job in hr and keep him off the pitch.

But yeah can’t get why we have done all this great work but missed big chance up front even Toney would have been a good shout.

I am hoping for cup win and top 4.

Paul

MORE DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Deadline Day summer 2024 LIVE! Transfer news, gossip, done deals…

👉 The biggest summer deadline day signings ever features disastrous Man Utd, Manchester City and Chelsea deals

👉 The most momentous transfer deadline day deals, including Arsenal and West Ham signings

The Liverpool view

Just stopped chuckling over the ‘flying pork barrel’ reference in yesterday morning’s mailbox and it has prompted me to jot down a couple of thoughts regarding my LFC.

First off, as a fan I more than comfortable with the nature of our transfer business this summer – we appear to have generated good money for players who, although having high potential, were unlikely to get a lot of minutes on the pitch this year (also bagging $9m from Spurs slightly overpaying for Solanke helps too).

A lot of focus has been on the incoming side of things, but I love the fact that we haven’t been drawn into the mire of buying players just to make the new manager feel welcome (I always think of Man U over-paying for Felliani when Moyes joined … that went well).

The last time we didn’t buy anyone of significance in a summer transfer window we took the title – we were admittedly a different attacking beast at that time point with our front 3 in their prime form, but it makes the broader point that transfers don’t automatically bring success.

The club has said that they will only bring people in that will improve the current squad and I believe they are remaining true to that statement.

I agree with most things penned recently in the mailbox regarding Chiesa – a small risk due to injury profile, but providing a clear improvement in terms of squad depth on the attacking right flank. This move will hopefully be a springboard for Doak to get a loan move (to an EFL club) as that boy needs game time.

Another of the bright starlets that needs game time is Bajcetic – a wonderful prospect – but please LFC don’t fall for the Barca play to get him over to Spain so they can work on him to get out of his contract.

Only keep those 2 at Anfield this season if the intention is to give them meaningful game time.

Then there is Marmadashvili – my god we have bagged a belter there !

I was a goalkeeper back in my playing days, playing a few seasons at step 5, so I always pay special attention to the keeper side of things at Pool. Fell in love with Allison from a football perspective when I was fortunate enough to see him in a Roma shirt for the away leg of our CL semi-final a few years back (was right behind him as he pulled off a couple of amazing saves from Firminho). He’s proved to be not too Abu-Shabby.

Managed to watch most of the Euro’s this summer which, away from the majority of England’s performances, proved to be really enjoyable.

Georgia were a joy to behold and Marmadashvili was simply outstanding from a presence / shot-stopping perspective (my footballing heart fluttered … keep an eye out for him, I thought).

.. and then we go an buy him ! … couldn’t be more delighted … think he has high chance of being a future worldie.

The only downside of the move was the knock-on inference for Kelleher who is an outstanding back-up and who’s remained loyal to Liverpool through-out (doesn’t look like he’s going to be given the keys to the car) – he deserves a good move in due course.

Another aspect that some may have realised is that bringing in Marmadashvili would improve our chances of snaffling Kvaratskhelia in due course – what a dream purchase he would be. Admittedly that may only be improving the chances from 1% to 2% of him coming but it’s bound to help when one of your international buddies is already there (the replica shirt printers must be rubbing their hands, paid by the letter as they are…).

So everything’s positive right !?! … hmmm …

Three of our best players are in the final years of contract – far from ideal. I could mentally cope with Salah .. and I suppose Virgil running down their contract, but I would be distraught if that is what happens with Trent. Different players trigger different emotions with fans – Sounness was my favourite not long after starting to support the reds, and via a meandering journey involving Stevie G and Bobby F, I currently find myself placing Trent top of the tree in terms of favourite players. The talent in that right foot wand is ridiculous and he leaves me open mouthed at times at what he brings to the football pitch, rough diamond that he is. He is Liverpool’s present and future in my mind, and the sight of him looking sulky as he was subbed off on Sunday sent shivers down my spine.

God pray the club sorts the contract for him and soon !

The potential to pay top dollar clearly improves with the knowledge that Salah is unlikely to extend which frees up £0.4m a week.

Please sort it LFC – he is the essence of who we are – genius at times but with the potential for the odd mishap along the way.

I live in hope

Sparky, LFC (lets see how well Ryan does as a 6 on Sunday – first real test of where he is on that front)

That Champions League draw

I could get used to this Swiss draw business. It’s wildly uneven; Villa and Celtic appear to have gotten off lightly compared to the rest. But then I reckon unfair matchups are what cups are all about. After all, any Geordie knows you can’t have a giant-killing without butchering an overconfident club. Whey aye man, do I wish Newcastle were in there.

Matt and Hunter present a reasoned and frankly exhaustive answer to a question nobody seems to be particularly asking, but I read it anyway. I wouldn’t argue with any of the points they made. If I understand their conclusion aright, they’re suggesting that Bruno will be gone by January 2026. I don’t know how many people would actually be surprised to see them proved right, but I’m not among them. In fact, I absolutely suspect that the intent is to move his huge new salary on to a Spanish club as soon as next summer. The P&S wiggle room that provides will be welcome, whether they stick with Ten Hag or hire a new man. I’d only offer a couple of observations.

First, that Ten Hag would likely be aware of any intent to sell him, which will likely be reflected in those substitutions. Too, watch for false praise from Ten Hag for a performance you watched and didn’t rate, but also for sly attempts to scapegoat Fernandez. Second – and I hope they’ll take this criticism constructively – perhaps either Matt or Hunter could have written something a bit more concise?

Chris C, Toon Army DC

Tonali deaf

Will Ford’s report on Newcastle’s penalty win over Forest is exactly the sort of half-arsed analysis we shouldn’t have to read.

Tonali was comfortably our best player in the first half, first time passing moving the ball effectively between defence and attack and after 10 months out with no competitive matches I think the way he settled back in was hugely encouraging.

Longstaff’s introduction brought energy into the game (mainly because everyone on the pitch was knackered) but the absence of someone who can distribute the ball calmly, at pace, and break lines with passing whilst being an intrinsically physical and aggressive player is exactly what the team have lacked over the past 12 months.

So no, we are not ‘better off without Tonali’ based on a half hour of a cup game where he inevitably ran out of gas. We love Longstaff and he’s a solid player and great to have as part of an elite squad, but his deficiencies have been clear for some time now vs Bruno, Joelinton and WIllock, even Miley.

Harry, York

Great Scott

It always gives me a chuckle when I see players who have never even flirted with the tag of world-class suddenly thrust into the life of a superstar.

Seeing the scenes as McTominay is mobbed at the airport by Napoli fans, the surprise on his face… He must be thinking “Am I better than I thought I was, has this club fallen that far, or are they all just mad?”

More than this though, it brings back fond memories of Darius Vassell’s 3000 strong reception in Ankaragucu. For me nothing beats this for the sheer look of shock and mild terror on the man’s face. Gets me every time!

Nick

Chelsea gout

That letter from Matt and Hunter on the “Chelsea gout” could be one of the best letters I’ve ever read on here. Full of adjectives I probably haven’t used once or twice in my lifetime, painting a picture that where actually envisioned Boehly’s shirt exploding open (fortunately, I had already eaten breakfast,) and illustrating the issues at Chelsea in a way I could have never imagined. I’m happy when I have a letter published and happy that there when there aren’t any run-on sentences, grammatical errors, and that the letter makes basic sense.

Matt and Hunter have taken letter writing to another level here that puts most of us “plebs” to shame. Well done and thank you for illustrating (literally) why I love the mailbox so much and why the English are so far ahead of any other country when it comes to descriptive writing and humor. No one else comes close.

TX Bill (the bar has been set) EFC

No comment

A response, if I may, to some of the mails about the comments (and in particular Eoin I suppose) – I’ve contributed to both over the years, so no real bias for either. A couple of things that I don’t think are quite right.

Thing 1 – The mailbox and the comments are not the same thing. At it’s best, the comments section is conversational. An exchange of ideas, an interesting debate, a sharing of stories. It can happen close enough to real time, although the previous system did it’s very best to try and stop that happening with it’s weird and wildly arbitrary auto-blocking rules (for a time ‘Lukaku’ got you an auto-block, posting a link to one of F365s own articles got you an auto-block, but ‘nonce’ didn’t). The mailbox, being a once/twice daily publication, can never achieve the same thing. What the mailbox is great for is longer fully formed thoughts and opinions, with some degree of editorialising.

Thing 2 – The mailbox is not ‘better’ than the comments. Just because a mail gets past the F365 employee on duty that day (and what a physically attractive and brilliantly clever person they are today) does not necessarily indicate ‘quality’. The idea that the comments section are more unhinged does not stand up to scrutiny. F365 will publish mails because: They are actually good, they are interesting, they are moving, they are insane, because they are so wrong that dozens of people will respond which is more content. Anyone that still reads Stewie Griffin’s mails (been cold turkey since c2010) or one of Ashwin’s borderline racist rants about Marcus Rashford cannot in all seriousness claim any sort of quality high ground.

There are, of course, some harmful idiots posting under fake names in the comments section (unlike definitely real people, Stewie Griffin, John Matrix and Oliver Dziggel). No arguments there. They are easily blocked though, and my experience has been that there are enough perfectly nice, sane people to make it worthwhile. My hope for the new comments is that there is more of conversational structure to them with a better system of moderation than Vuukle, and that more of the people who contribute above the line, will also engage below and thus dilute the more excitable commentors – the mailbox page at least, can be whatever we collectively choose to make it.

Jeremy (sorry Oliver, I know you’re real – you just have coolest name since Adonis Stevenson stopped writing in) Aves

READ NEXT: Big Weekend: Manchester United v Liverpool, Van de Ven’s nightmare, Hurzeler faces ‘role model’ Arteta