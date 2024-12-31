Ruben Amorim has been dealt a poor hand at Manchester United but is playing it appallingly. Gareth Southgate and Dan Ashworth must be loving all this.

Pain

Supporting Utd at the moment is akin to being a masochist I imagine. Willingly choosing to watch is just like begging for a big old kick in the b@lls over and over again. And boy do they deliver in style.

That first half was ludicrous. We couldn’t pass, mark, press, shoot, track runners and seemingly struggled with Newcastle being able to run around a bit. It could have been 4 No joke, we would struggle in the Championship playing like that. Although how the hell was their second not given as handball? Clearly hit the arm and VAR should have disallowed.

Second half was better, although that wouldn’t have been hard, yet we still didn’t offer enough going forward. I find myself sitting there watching and begging for something positive to cling to, decent patterns of play, anything. But no, pain pain and more pain. I literally had to take a couple of post-match headache tablets.

Ruben Amorim needs to work through this and find a way to get them firing. Primarily we need legs in mf, so no more Eriksen and Casemiro starting together. We accept that it will take time to bed the system in but let’s get the basics right in the meantime.

At least it’s only Liverpool away up next. No pain no gain eh.

Garey Vance, MUFC

Scenes at Old Trafford

I can picture it now. The full time whistle blows and the crowd at Old Trafford erupts with unrestrained joy. It’s absolutely pouring rain and water is cascading through the countless cracks and crevasses of Old Trafford, drenching the fans and rats below. The fans bound down the terrace stairs, eager to reach the pitch, to celebrate this monumental achievement that they couldn’t have even dreamed of months ago. They wade through an absolute flood of water, bilge, dead rats and carcasses of cats that Jim Ratcliffe has slaughtered to cut costs at the club.

They reach the utterly waterlogged pitch without any resistance as all the stewards were laid off months ago to cut more crucial costs as part of Ratcliffe’s purge. The fans slip and slide with glee all over the pitch of Old Trafford like overstimulated children on Christmas morning. Against all odds, Manchester United have avoided relegation and the circus will continue for another season.

Vish (AFC), Nantes

Apologies to Erik

I wrote in a fair bit regarding ETH and the likes of Calvino and Mr Vance constant defence of him, despite his obvious flaws.

Respectfully, I withdraw my evaluation, Almorin is doing a far worse job, and like Ange, should be criticised for his inability to change his set-up.

Surely, tactical fluidity has to be a must for managers these days?

This is a far far worse Utd team then I have seen in my lifetime.

Watching whilst Utd are 2.0 down and Chelsea losing, could actually be LFS year.

Hot dog!

Regards,

David (This is turning into my favourite season of all time) Molby, Shrewsbury

Justice for Sir Gareth

I’m sat here at half time and we are already 2-0 down, it could quite easily be more.

This lad Ruben is clueless. He seems like a great lad but this job has come too soon in his coaching career and we are sleepwalking into a relegation battle at this rate. None of the players are comfortable in his 3-4-3, the majority of them are also just not suited to it.

I’m just going to say it – get on the phone to Southgate.

He united a fragmented England camp and would be able to do the same to this group of Man Utd players. He already has a working relationship with Maguire, Mainoo, Rashford and a few others. I bet Dan Ashworth is sat at home, laughing his head off.

Anyways, back to the second half. I’m expecting the worst.

Ibrahim Khalid.

I just finished watching Man Utd Vs Newcastle match and I don’t know if/when Man Utd will score their next goal or their next point. They are that bad. Worse than they were under ETH and they were quite bad under ETH. It is still a mystery to me how Amorim has taken a bad team and made it very bad in the space of 8 weeks. ETH must be very satisfied so far.

But I believe Man Utd’s main problem is not the Glazers or Radcliffe or Amorim or 3-4-3 but Man Utd’s fans. Please hear me out.

1. They are easily swayed. Radcliffe came in and he is the Messiah. He is going to bring success. How? No one can tell. Same thing applies to Amorim. He is the best coach and he is going to fix Utd. The players are bad. He needs his own set of players, just as ETH needed his players.

2. Every season, it is always the players are not good enough. They are bad. They are not committed. We need new players to be able to compete.

No one is blaming Ratcliffe and his team for bringing in a coach that can only play 3-4-3 to a team that is suited for that formation and bring him in during the season. That was a big mistake. No wonder Ashworth didn’t support his appointment. A good football director knows this won’t work. It is simply a square peg in a round hole.

I pity Amorim cos he is a good coach, just as ETH was. He is just at the wrong place at the wrong time. He will be sacked in February and Southgate will be appointed and the cycle continues.

P.S: Please don’t ask me for solution cos I DON’T know.

Azeez, Abuja

Too big to go down?

April 10th marks the anniversary of Titanic beginning its journey, The Great Gatsby being published for the first time and Paul McCartney announcing to the press he was quitting The Beatles.

It also marks the last time that the two Manchester clubs played against each other in the second division of English football, in 1903 from what I could find. The way things are going at United and if even some of the 115 charges stick and send City down, the 120 year wait may be soon be over.

The 2025/26 Championship could be very interesting indeed. Fingers crossed.

Eoin (will City receive parachute payments? The irony) Ireland

Man United are pants (sent in before they turned out to be even more pants)

Morning,

I’ve been a Liverpool fan for 30 years, 20 years of those I spent hating United, knowing that they would always come good in some sort of way under Ferguson, even when they had sh*t seasons, under him the next season he’d spend stupid money, bring in some amazing talent and then sh*t on everyone.

After he left it became funny for five years, pointing at a fallen giant and how inept they were at appointing a manager (Moyes HA) or making decent signings (Fellaini is always funny) but now its just sad. In this mailbox I have said that united were one brilliant manager away from winning the league again because the players they had were close too, if not, world class, now they are nothing, Pep and Klopps love child couldn’t get this team to play well, they are just utter sh*te, Ten Haigs legacy is leaving Ajax United in the premier league, they were maybe good in Holland but they are terrible in the premier league.

Actually look at this team, 5 years ago it would of been relegated, United should thank their lucky stars that championship teams like yo yo payments more than staying up.

GK – Onana – What the actual hell is this? Van Der Sar, Schmeichel, De Gea are greats that Onana is wiping his ar*e with that shirt, even Fabien Barthez was better than this, he doesn’t even make it into the top 20 keepers in the league, the amount of mistakes he has made, the stupid goals he has let in and he doesn’t look like he’s getting any better, sod it, lets get Scott Carson in, he’s done sod all for 6 season he could do with a run about

DF – De Ligt, Evans, Maguire, Martinez and Lindelof – 3 of these names should be playing for Leicester, god knows how they are still on uniteds books, Martinez is a dwarf who gets bullied a lot, he can’t handle the premier league, De Ligt is an average defender who is injury prone, that is just sad

RB – Mazraoui/Dalot – a kind of competent right back in Mazaoui but the stats are hard reading (18 appearances, 2 clean sheets, 1 assist) and Dalot who plays/tries both sides

LB – Luke Shaw/Dalot – Feel a bit sad for Luke Shaw, promising career cut short by joining United and being called fat by Mourinho and Dalot who plays/tries both sides

MF – Fernandes, Eriksen, Mount, Mainoo, Ugarte and Casemiro – This is the point where most united fans try to defend their team but come on, Eriksen literally died on the pitch four years ago, he is lovely but not a world class player, Mount is just a sh*te and injured Declan Rice, Mainoo is an over rated youth player that United think will save them, Ugarte is just a foul machine and Casemiro is just waiting for god. Fernandes is the only player that would get into a top 4 squad but he acts like a child a lot of the time which is understandable when everyone else is playing rubbish next to him

FW – Antony, Zirkzee, Diallo, Hojland, Rasford and Garnacho – Now before I started writing this I thought the defence was the worst part of united but look at that forward line, just look, Antony has made 5 appearances and had 4 shots, thats terrible, Hojland has 13 appearances, 9 shots and 2 goals, Rashford 15 appearances, 16 shots, 4 goals and 1 assists, Zirkzee 18 appearances, 16 shots, 3 goals and 1 assist, Garnacho 17 appearances, 38 shots, 3 goals and one assist. Then we come to the young saviour, the next coming of Cantona, Van Persie and Van Nistelrooy all rolled into one, Diallo has 16 appearances, 28 shots, 6 assists and 2 goals.

The saddest part of this attack is that none of them have scored 5 goals, one of them has 18 appearances, DANNY WELBECK HAS 6 GOALS, go the whole hog and buy him back, get Scholes, Giggs and Beckham back because they are a hell of a lot better than this shower of poo and at least you’d have some recognisable names.

I have been scared of a resurgence from United every season till the last 2, I thought that they would be a manager and two signings away from beating the snot out of everyone but looking at this squad they are close to relegation fodder and also have the highest wage bill, they are a more expensive Everton, I hope they do get relegated, not just for the bantz but also for a wake up call and hopefully their owners f**k off, easily the worst run club and are lucky to have such a loyal fan base.

Rich Jennings (Might be a bit biased but that forward line is shocking), Hull

Spurs in microcosm

Decimated squad? Check.

Concede early goal but nonetheless proceed to dominate? Check.

Finally win a penalty, in the 19th game of season? Hooray!

Proceed to miss said penalty? Oh but of course.

Create further chances to kill game? Check.

Proceed to scupper said chances? Check.

Little known opponent scores absolute belter out of nowhere to deny Spurs points? Check.

It was Strand Larsen for Wolves but might as well have been Simon Cox for West Brom in 2014. Ze istory of ze Tottenham is doomed to repeat itself.

TTTKM.

Oliver Clark

Boring

I read Johnny’s letter with interest. There is an argument to be made there. In case you didn’t read it his argument boils down to – the Premier League is quite dull most of the time and other ‘lesser’ leagues are often more exciting.

Like Jonny I too watch a lot of football, mostly serie A, la liga, bundesliga and premier league with the occasional serie B game depending on who’s playing.

There are indeed some quite exciting games on in other leagues. However what Johnny got wrong is when the premier league has a draw it’s generally (though not always) quite an exciting competitive game. In la liga and serie a specifically when it’s a draw…its usually quite dull affair of two teams trying not to lose and keeping a lot of possession. There are exceptions largely in the form of the top two teams in each league but that’s mostly true.

Bundesliga is more similar to the premier league in that draws are quite fun affairs of two teams trying to win. But the standard of defending is so poor in bundesliga that I must have been one of the few who expected de ligt to struggle here.

It’s not all marketing as Jonny suggests I do believe the premier league is generally a better product than competitors and not just because city have collapsed, cities collapse hasn’t made forest good. They are good regardless. Its a better product because the bottom teams always have a chance against the top teams and they believe they have a chance. Yes city have dominated but that doesn’t make it a farmers league because even at their best city still lost to pretty much any version of spurs or Norwich or everton or wolves. There is the belief in the premier league that the bottom team can win against the top.

That just isn’t there in other leagues. They believe they will get beat and trying to scrap a draw is usually the aim

Lee

Best wishes for 2025

United fan here. First attended game…a 5-2 loss at home to Burnley in 1962 so I have a lot of football memories…not all United ones. Just wanted to write in to wish you and your staff and all football fans an enjoyable 2025. We Manchester Reds (though I’ve lived in the USA since 1986) have ‘enjoyed’ anni horibiles since Darth Ferg hung up his light sabre BUT we’ve had many memories since to still bring smiles to our faces…PSG, Zlatan, unexpected wins over City and the Scousers. Stretching back in time the Holy Trinity, “Big Jim Holton’s after you”. I was always fond of John Fitzpatrick. Tommy Doc’s second division season…so many.

However, like most footie fans other teams’ deeds have remained fresh. Now there is no way I want Liverpool to do anything but lose every game 5-0 but I was thrilled when they beat Barca 4-0 and how heartless do you have to be to not to warm to Allison’s header. We play Newcastle this afternoon and what memories they have of SuperMac, SuperKev, Albert and SHEARRRERRR!

Villa’s 40 yard Exocet missile goal from Chris Nicholl v Everton in the 1977 League Cup final. West Brom’s 3 Degrees. Don Rogers dancing through the Wembley mud for Swindon against Arsenal. Mavericks like Tony Currie, Rodney Marsh, Robin Friday. Hard men (Dirty bastards actually) Norman “Bitesyerlegs” Hunter, Chopper Harris in the Chelsea-Leeds Cup final. Everton’s Ball-Harvey-Kendall midfield with a MASSIVE Joe Royle up front. Bobby Robson’s magnificent Ipswich side.etc etc etc. And so many more good feeling memories.

The point is no matter how miserable an overall season might be in 2025 we are all going to have at least one nugget of joy to treasure from watching the footie in the coming year whether it be from our own team or begrudgingly from one of our rivals.

Happy New Year everyone and if this letter is published I would dearly like to read other peoples treasured football memories. It would make a change from too much sniping criticism which is unfortunately becoming the norm these days.

Gary(Ex Pat United fan in Pennsylvania)B

Fair shout

Probably not the most glaring bit of nonsense in Garey’s email, but I can’t let it slide. Why would Elon Musk own a Prius

Chris Stockdale, NUFC