Many assumed there was no way back for Joshua Zirkzee after that substitution but he has responded impeccably for Manchester United, who can see the light.

The new St Totteringham’s Day

As a United fan, it’s been a rough season. So, looking at the table after tonight’s result I’d like to take this opportunity, during what may well be a very brief window where we can look down at them, to finally join in with taking the p*ss out of Spurs – they’re a bit rubbish, aren’t they!

Andy (MUFC)

It’s a kind of magic

Only 14 more needed for Man Utd to get to 40 points…

Chris, NUFC

A short story

It’s half time and United are one nil down to a rubbish team. Again. Conceded from a set piece. Again. And we don’t look like scoring.

Get the pint glasses ready, here comes Fat Sam with his Merlot.

Ashmundo

Bugger me. We did a win.

Ashmundo

Imagine how Big Ange feels

Just watching the Man Utd v Southampton game. It’s obviously not the thing that’s been our downfall so far, but it really is farcical that in this age of VAR, they can’t intervene with such a clear and obvious error when the ball goes out for a corner by two feet. Ridiculous.

Ooooh, just typing this and Amad has scored, which I just missed. Serves me right I suppose.

Phil, Manchester

Build on it

Oh Boy, Southampton!!! Even if they had gotten a point it would have hurt them but to end up 3-1 is absolutely shattering to say the least. Special shout out to their front 3 – Dibling, Sulemana and Mateus Fernandes. Especially Sulemana who always had half a yard over Yoro. Only if they could finish better it would have been an entirely different result. Even in the reverse fixture up until the penalty miss they were actually the better team. If they finish below the all time lowest points tally of Derby County it will definitely be a shame given their performances across most matches.

Now to United. Garnacho’s miss in the 1st half and Antony’s – missing it was more difficult than scoring, combined with struggling to break the Southampton lines, it is still a great result all thanks to Amad’s work rate and composure and out substitutes. Let’s forget the performance, not saying we shouldn’t learn from it but just from a positive perspective. We got the 3 points, scored 3 goals and the Old Trafford curse has ended. At least until the next match, which is against Brighton who are 4 points above us. Getting a result against Brighton next and Fulham the following week is crucial given that there are a lot of matches between teams above us.

If we win our next 3 and results go certain ways, we could see ourselves in the top 8 come the first weekend of February. We definitely need to build on this result. It is as if Old Trafford is where all the pressure is for this team and this result should give us much needed boost to break the OT hoodoo.

Our starting striker curse is still haunting us but Zirkzee’s performance yesterday was much better than any of the recent strikers’ performances. In a short span he has had a massive turnaround in his performances and fortunes. Hope he can improve on that steadily.

Brighton and Fulham won’t be easy but I’m pretty sure that we can give both the games a good go. Let’s hope the team and the entire club can build on this.

Regards

Vasanthan

What to do about Ange?

Speaking to my fellow Spurs supporters (and I am talking about people who go to the games), none of us want to sack Ange now. The view is that he should be given the rest of the season and if there are obvious signs of a plan that has come together then we should stick with him but sack him then if not. It is at this point where there is disagreement. There are increasing numbers who think that there will be no evidence of real progress and he will have to go then.

However, the future is bright. It is 58 years since my first trip to White Hart Lane and, barring two years, I have attended games in person every season since. I have seen many false dawns, always one or two players short blah, blah blah. So I am not saying this as a deluded, blinkered fan but as someone who has supported, understands and loves this crazy club.

Jonathan Liew’s comment in his excellent analysis in the Guardian today does concur with my feelings. “There is a really good side in here. Maybe lacking in passing sophistication, but exciting and youthful and aggressive and reared in a common style and with a devastatingly high ceiling.”

I am coming round to the view that there won’t be enough evidence of progress for it to be Ange (which is sad because amongst all the crap it’s been a lot of fun) but someone else (and for me Iraola) who will inherit a brilliant position.

Up the Spurs

Sean, East Finchley

Good luck, Dave

Spoons LFC, where ya been? VAR and the officiating has been bringing the game into disrepute for years now. Glad you’re on board though.

As for Maupay returning to Everton, never gonna happen (although if it somehow does, I’ll need a few wet wipes as well.) He’s burned his bridges and did nothing for Everton other than run around and try to wind up his opponents rather than do what he was supposed to do, you know, score a goal or two.

I know we’re desperate, I know it’s darkest before the dawn. But it’s not bad enough that we need to bring a non-scoring striker back to Goodison Park.

As for Wednesday’s match, I don’t know how Villa weren’t out of sight by halftime. We were lucky on so many occasions that Villa had to be wondering what they had to do to score. No worries, Everton is good for a few match changing mistakes and this was no exception. Branthwaite was nowhere to be found as Watkins just waltzed through middle, latching on to a pass, and putting it past an excellent Pickford.

Our defense has been decent for the most part and Pickford has especially kept us in games but when you can’t put the ball in the opponent’s net, it just doesn’t matter how good you are in back. Moyes and Thelwell have their work cut out for them and it’s clear that we have too many passengers (Doucoure, Harrison, etc…) that just don’t add anything to the team. Ndiaye is the only player we have who can make things happen, but he can’t do it all on his own. Reinforcements needed and I never thought I’d say this, but the sooner Dwight McNeil and James Garner come back, the better.

TX Bill (it just sucks going 1-0 down knowing you’re not going to comeback) EFC

MOTD

I agree with Dave Tickner’s take on MoTD. The BBC f**ked it. But they f**k everything. Perhaps only the FA can rival our national broadcaster in its unerring ability to make the wrong decision about pretty much everything.

But that’s not the point of my letter. I just wanted to question two assumptions in Dave’s otherwise well considered piece. Firstly, that Gary Lineker is/was a good presenter. He isn’t. He’s awful. Forever mugging at the camera, throwing his arms around and laughing at his own dad jokes. I’m told he writes his own scripts, which seems entirely plausible. Any one of Cates, Logan or Chapman (or all three) will be a marked improvement. More poise, more intelligence, less egotism.

The second assumption is that Boris Johnson would ruin the show. What nonsense. I wouldn’t want him running the country again (although I suspect for different reasons than Dave) but he was a hilarious chair on HIGNFY. Like him or loathe him, he is actually quite funny, unlike Gary bloody Lineker.

Matt Pitt

Is Tickers a bit down in the dumps just because Spurs manage to keep getting sillier and sillier? That’s the only way I can explain his rather grumpy response to the Match of the Day presenter news. For what it’s worth, I totally disagree with him. To me, it seems like the Beeb have absolutely made a “decision” – that decision being a clear declaration that they don’t think this issue matters even nearly as much as a very small minority of the population would seem to suggest.

Depending on the ‘source’ (which I haven’t bothered to research extensively) MotD viewing figures land in the 2.5m-4m range each week – figures varying somewhat depending on whether or not iPlayer streams are included. If even half of those viewers give a rat’s arse about the identity of the man or woman, paid to be sat in a chair, reading an autocue to tell the viewers the names of the teams coming up in the next highlights package, then that represents between 2% and 3% of the population with a true vested interest.

And I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest that a large chunk of the stronger opinions held the subject are of the more ‘traditional’ (often unsavoury) kind of “wOmEn PrEsEnTeRs ShUd Be oN WoMenS fOoTbAL. wOkE rUbBiSh”, many of whom won’t be viewers of the programme anyway. The same kind of people who sh*t the bed every time the Goal-of-the-Month music changes. Irrespective of that, these polarising opinions are of course seized on by those who stand to benefit from a culture war and blown up out of all proportion when, deep down, most people really, honestly don’t care.

The fact that Leicester’s finest, jug-eared crisp salesman gets so many headlines for the headspinning amount he is paid, speaks volumes about just how out of kilter the rewards and recognition earned from his role are, compared to the value ascribed to it by vast swathes of people. I watch MotD2 and there is no noticeable drop off in quality despite Chappers generally being in the hotseat.

I could draw parallels with some other areas where a hardcore minority justify their niche obsessions by making a huge fuss over the changes to lead-actors that 98% of the population couldn’t give a sh*ny shit about. I’ve too often stumbled into the darker corners of the internet where sweaty keyboard warriors publicly melt down over the “wrong” casting either in kid’s sci-fi pantomime “Doctor Who”; or the dated, paint-by-numbers James Bond action franchise. I reckon you could interchange the key-players across most of those and get almost the same output. Who wouldn’t want to see the Doctor regenerate as Alex Scott; or David Tennant as 007; or Piers Brosnan in a tux introducing our Premier League highlights? Still wouldn’t be as smooth as Des Lynam, though, would he?

It’s worth remembering the bizarre situation in 2023 when Lineker was suspended and the resultant solidarity ‘strikes’ of fellow pundits and commentators led to a 20 minute episode of MotD with not a single spoken word from anyone… and the viewing audience actually increased from the previous week. The senior bods at the Beeb know that live TV is a dying medium. Most committed football viewers will have seen the key highlights on Youtube or watched entire matches on illegal streams long before the opening blast of that famous theme tune on a Saturday evening. Their analysis coming from 427 expert TikTokers or bloggers ranting at them from the warm comfort-blanket of the club-biased echo-chambers across the web. Maybe rather than having “f****d” Match of the Day, the BBC management just realise that now is the time to quash the faux-prestige around a TV show that might not even have another decade’s worth of relevancy.

Clearly I’m deliberately being a bit contrarian and I do understand why one of Auntie’s weekly flagship programmes, covering (one division of) our national game, holds a place in people’s hearts and needs a suitable team involved. And to give all due credit to Gary Lineker – one of my absolute sporting heroes and the main reason I’m a Spurs fan of 34 years – is actually very good at it. I’m just suggesting that perhaps the post-Lineker coronation of a single, worthy ‘heir’ isn’t as important as just maintaining decent professional presentational standards and maybe a bit of variety (in the literal sense; not Morecambe and Wise or Bernie Clifton) on the show. At the risk of undermining my own points by giving an ‘opinion’ on the choices; I think the triumvirate lined up to share the role are all more than capable and I look forward to watching on iPlayer and fast-forwarding through their bits to get to the proper football highlights, just as much as I do now with Lineker.

Chris Bridgeman, Kingston upon Thames (PS. I think I might be on to something with David Tennant as Bond.)