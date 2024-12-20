Manchester United supporters have already come to terms with the sad but necessary departure of ‘toxic’ Marcus Rashford. But a Newcastle move might not work.

Rash decision

Rashford to Newcastle makes enormous sense?

He’s on a reported £350k a week, prefers to play on the left.

For your Watkins/Duran/Rogers/Bailey headache, read Gordon/Barnes/Willock/Isak/Wilson. We already have a £35m winger in Barnes who can’t get a game, despite often being a goal machine when he gets his chance. Bearing in mind the graft Gordon puts in (+Isak) vs what Rashford would bring, I’m not convinced signing someone who is on more-than-double our highest earner Bruno, to play 2nd fiddle to multiple players, makes any sense at all.

That being said, if he wants to fully convert to an effective RW and take a pay cut, then I’m happy to watch Eddie work his magic.

Harry, York (excited to lose at Wembley again)

Troll up, troll up

The Rashford emails are just a microcosm of what it is like to be a Man Utd fan and probably also how it is to be a player compared to just about any other club.

Rashford has forever blown hot and cold for utd but generally been more good than bad. He may be struggling of late, he’s playing for a club not even anywhere near the top 4 and he’s not currently one of the first names on the teamsheet. However, a few minor comments from club and individuals and out come the trolls to throw dirt at Rashford, Utd and the fanbase.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all in the mix for the title, City are busy imploding, more managers have been sacked of late yet a fringe player at Utd gets all the clicks and the ‘opinions’ (vitriol) flowing above anything else. It’s actually quite pathetic.

I think he’ll still be a utd player past this winter window and I wouldn’t be surprised if Amorin gets the best out of him. However, whether he stays or goes, Marcus has been a good player for Utd over a number of seasons with some great highlights in there that no-one can take away. I wish him all the best whether it is at Utd or at another club should he actually leave one day.

Jon, Cape Town (support your club, support your players, or don’t…I don’t give a rats ass what you do)

Marc of the man

Just to weigh in on the Rashford debate, because it would be rude not to, it’s interesting that the majority of those defending him in the mailbox support other teams. Almost like they would want us to hold on to a player whose output has seemingly fallen off a cliff? When your stats are comparable to Darwin Nunez then you know you’re in trouble.

There is a lot to like about Marcus when he’s on form and enjoying his football. He has pace to burn and can cause carnage when he runs at a defence. His finishing, whilst often erratic, can be great when he is in the groove whereby he does it naturally and has no time to think. He can also create for others, although this is not necessarily a strength. He is an academy product and his off-pitch work has been admirable.

Here comes the however, we are not talking about a youngster who has just broken through. This is now a 27 year old footballer who should be coming into his peak but who has not found any consistency. Blaming the state of Utd and the coaching churn may have some truth (ignoring the fact that the likes of Bruno has still been fairly consistent), but he has also been part of the problem. Coaches (and fans) have been patient and forgiven him too often for not finding form or doing something unprofessional in the hope that he would reach that level he often promised. But it gets to the point that you have to say enough is enough.

His body language has become toxic, he doesn’t look like he can be bothered to track back a lot of the time and when he isn’t on form he looks a very limited footballer. Does he have the level of footballing intelligence required to play the way Amorim’s system demands? When he loses a bit of pace, will he be able to still contribute enough to the team for instance?

He had one great season under Ole and one great season under TH but otherwise it has been a frustrating journey of highs and lows. There have been numerous moments of magic, and there is nothing more we would love than to see him firing on all cylinders and maintaining that level for us. But it’s now or never, and if he doesn’t want to be here then thanks and goodbye.

Garey Vance, MUFC

Most overrated football ever?

I have written in a couple of times before to mention this over the years but I have always felt Marcus Rashford is one of, if not THE most over rated footballers ever.

People have been asking the following questions for seemingly ever..

When we will he be back to his best (his best was 2 yrs ago and lasted 1 season)

What is wrong with Marcus, he doesnt look happy

He doesnt smile

He didnt celebrate

Why doesnt he seem happy

Hopefully he can get back to the levels he once had (when did he have these levels?)

Marcus is world class and Barca / Madrid / PSG / Bayern all want him (do they? lets see…)

His 1 good season, as we all know he scored 30 goals that season .. (under Ten Haag, lets not forget). That was 17 goals in the league.. 17.. while not a bad return at all.. its hardly ground breaking

He averages less than 10 goals a season for heavens sake, in the league

YOU guys even did this back in April.

His myth has been totally helped by the fact that since Steve McManaman, England havent had a left winger, and as Marcus could kick it fast and run, cut in and shoot .. and we had absolutely no one else to pick.. he scored a few goals and was regarded as THE ANSWER to the left side problems.

Seriously… he was the fastest snail in the bunch, he was the least bad.. simples. After 2 goals people were asking if he was back in the England squad.. NO, NO hes rubbish! As soon as we had any other option, he was dropped. By Gareth, who loved him… Even he knew..

He is basically Mudryk or Timo Werner, Adama Traore – Kicks, runs fast, chases, blind alley or cut in and shoot wildly, sometime he can pass backwards..

If Fergie were still about he would have been gone in 2 years.

Its taken Ruben Amorim less than a month to realise he is pants. While I still have arguments with my manutd friends about it not being him, hes still amazing and soon he will be ‘back to his best’ … whatever that is.. (1 season barely above average is not reverting to the mean.. its an outlier!)

I shouldnt care at all, but goodness me its annoying to listen to people talk about Marcus Rashford as some demigod of football.

Lets see who wants him in Jan (Coz Amormin doesnt) I think that will be telling because I think it will be no one above Villa (and Marcus thinks hes going to Bayern or Barca or Arsenal or PSG, Arrogant much?)

Al – LFC – I hope they keep him as it does far more harm than good. (Bet he doesnt let Garnacho leave and uses this as a test to see if he reacts like Marcus)

Good email by Neil that I’d like to build on.

Sad to see Rashford’s time come to an end but to me it does feel like it’s time. I’ve been championing his return to form to anyone who would listen as well but alas it ain’t gonna happen.

To Neils point – I had a bet with another United fan early on in Rashford’s career in which both viewpoints accurately define Rashford’s career.

FYI, both die-hard almost 40 year old United fans, myself being an absolute supporter of the youth team and prospects that make it to the first team, red-tinted doesn’t describe it.

Sometime between his 2nd and 3rd full seasons in the first team I bet with my friend that Rashford would have at least 1 season in his career in the top flight with 30 goals all comps. Doesn’t matter what team, he would get a 30 goal season.

My friend’s reservation was his consistency and the fact that when you watch him really closely, it’s all built on pace and power and one injury could take that explosiveness away, his technique isn’t actually very good. Sometimes looks like he’s put his shoes on the wrong feet kind of technique.

Fast forward, I won….. yet my friend was also effectively proven right over time and here we are, adios Marcus. Sad the way it’s ended but no real hard feelings and thanks for the memories.

For those that care, the winnings was a trip to united-wolves, 2-0, garnacho at the death!

Moses

P.S. Can media and everyone else stop pretending Sancho has done well since he left united. He peaked at Dortmund a a teen, went to united and stank hard, putrid levels of stink….went back to Germany and months later was considered the worst player in the Bundesliga, had a decent CL game and everyone jizzed (wonder why dortmund didn’t want him for £25m?)…. went to chelsea and has been shit and has a few good games and now he’s amazing again.

Sancho peaked, he might give you a decent game every now and then but let’s just be honest, there are plenty of other sticks to beat United with

Too much attention on Rashford

The whole Rashford thing is getting a bit old now, and becoming an unnecessary drama at United given they are still remain 13th and have much larger issues on their hands . I feel like United fans do hate on him a bit too much over very small things and do forget about some of the good things he has done and I feel like his first 5-6 full seasons at the club he was always one of the standout players. He led the line in a European cup final in his first full season under Mourinho and won it. He was great under Ole, and extremely good under his first season under Ten Haag where he bagged 30 goals that season. If you have managed to almost score 150 goals for United in under 9 seasons, it means that you’re pretty good, and that comes during a time where he has had 6 different managers.

However, if he isn’t feeling the hunger or wants to put in 100% each game, then so be it. Amorim will just need to bring him in and out of the team depending on who it is against until the end of the season, or not play him at all and field a player who he knows is going to try his best. But either way, if a decent offer comes in at the end of the season, sell him, say thank you for his services and move on and forward. Rashford would potentially be a big miss if he left, but he isn’t indispensable, just another player.

Its a shame seeing players like McTominay and Rashford leave, but United will I am sure produce good young players who can break into the first team again. Mainoo has done it, Amad is currently doing it, Garnacho as well. It would give Amorim the opportunity to bring in an attacker who he feels would be a good fit, or pass on that responsibility to another striker at the club who he feels would have the potential to grab 20+ goals in a season.

Either way too much attention on Rashford, he is one player and Amorim has to solve the main issue of actually scoring goals as well as getting some consistency and quality out of the players.

Rami, Dubai

Clear and obvious solution

The purpose of VAR is to correct clear and obvious mistakes by the referee and linesman. If with the benefit of replays, slow motion, and different camera angles, the VAR referee can’t spot a mistake within 30 seconds, then it has to be argued that there is no clear and obvious mistake so the on-field decision stands. And that’s not to say there wasn’t a subtle, marginal, subjective mistake made, but that’s not the purpose of VAR. So the simple solution to the VAR debacle is give them a 30 second limit.

CJB, LFC, Dublin.

Sapient Darren

I was so impressed by the ability of Darren (Barcelona via Manchester) to determine someone’s political views, the terminology they use when expressing those views and their childhood behaviour merely by reading an email they sent to a football website, that I decided to channel my inner Darren (Barcelona via Manchester) and find out more about Darren (Barcelona via Manchester), from reading an email he sent to a football website.

Having read HIS email that he sent to a football website, I can conclude that Darren (Barcelona via Manchester) likes to listen to the cutting edge sounds of Florence + the Machine, wearing his green & gold scarf, with a kumquat ‘near’ his foot.

Michael The Bert

David McDougall is right, us forlorn, downtrodden Bitter Berties can no longer brag about having the tallest floodlights or even the widest pitch.

All we have to cheer us up these days is paltry stuff like being The Only English Club To Win Four In A Row, The Most Points Ever/Centurions, Domestic and ‘Proper’ Trebles and all that type of thing.

Ah, well…can’t have everything.

Michael The Bert