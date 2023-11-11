Mourinho could repeat Chelsea magic with Newcastle’s ‘unlimited oil money’; Klopp offered ‘solution’

The Mailbox reckons Jose Mourinho at Newcastle United ‘might actually work’, while a formation change would be the ‘best solution’ for Liverpool…

Liverpool… back to normal?

People this morning are questioning if Liverpool are returning to “normal” following a couple of very poor performances.

However, before that, let me address the VAR, I have consistently stated that I always apply the “what if it was against us” attitude and had that been a Toulouse equaliser, I would have wanted the handball, perhaps not in the comical way it was dealt with but I think the right decision was made.

Worryingly last seasons habit of going a goal down has continued, that was the ninth time this season, I have excluded the Spurs game as we actually went a goal up, but then we didn’t somehow, but the first time we have failed to come back for at least a draw. Last season that wouldn’t have happened. I thought Jurgens tactic of starting with ten men and Tsimikas (worse than Paul Konchesky?) was a mistake and Robertsons absence is another area of concern, a change in formation may be the best solution.

This team is a work in progress and unsurprisingly the midfield has not quite gelled yet and the best combination is still to be found not stumbled upon, McAllister in particular has lots more to come. Only City (obvs), Newcastle and Villa have scored more and only City (obvs) and Arsenal have conceded less.

So for now I’m not too concerned, I do believe that Jurgen needs to remind (some) players that just because they are wearing a very famous jersey, they haven’t made it yet and they need to display the qualities that enabled them to have that opportunity. The best LFC/MUFC/MCFC/AFC etc etc sides worked just as hard as the opposition and their quality would then come through.

Howard (htf did Tsimikas get a new deal) Jones

Arsenal are Champions League dark horses? Nonsense…

Chris, Sunny South wrote about Arsenal being a dark horse for the Champions League. They’re fourth favourites with pretty much every bookmaker under the sun. There’s no darkness there buddy – it’s hardly Leicester winning the Premier League.

Simon “Google was my friend on this one” S, Cheshire

Arsenal are at home to Burnley this weekend. Expect the conversations about Eddie Nketiah’s quality as heir to George Weah’s throne to start at approx 5pm on Saturday! These conversations will of course, go quiet again when Arsenal next face a semi-competent side away from home 🤭 (no disrespect intended Burnley). Have a lovely weekend all!

Stewie Griffin (drawing inspiration from Havertz and spending today doing “unseen work”)

Jose to Newcastle…

Mourinho might actually work for Newcastle. Not in a Pep way but more like Mancini/Pellegrini. He does well when there are no divas in the squad. First Chelsea gig and his time at Inter. The players will follow him and he can buy unlimited hard working hungry players with unlimited oil money – his Mourinhions if you like. Essien, Duff, Matic, Sneijder, Maicon – these players were probably world class for a few seasons in their career. That was when they played for Mourinho.

The Saudi’s have hardly put a foot wrong since taking over.

Ruben, Canada

The cheek of Eddie Howe…

Here’s a thought to distract from all the VAR/Man Utd emails (that everyone wants to write but nobody wants to read).

I’ve just seen Eddie Howe say that the VAR debate about the Newcastle/Arsenal goal has overshadowed his team’s “absolutely outstanding” performance in said match.

I think, Edward, that you might find there are considerably bigger issues overshadowing pretty much everything your club does at the moment.

Probably best to keep quiet about benefitting from controversial decisions eh?

Ash (why not just have a single mailbox for United and VAR and another for everything else?) Metcalfe

Victims Are Real

Patricio – Yes, Rashford is unfortunate that VAR “caught” him nearly breaking a leg in the FC Copenhagen tie but of all the reasons to remove VAR, picking up a perfectly reasonable red card is not one of them.

Actually, the simpler answer to fixing our current collective woes is not to get rid of VAR at all but instead to just simply remove as much grey area as possible. Is the player in an offside position? Offside. Did it hit the players hand? Offside. Has the actions of the player put the opposition at risk of serious harm? Red card.

Yes, offsides will be called more but players injured ARE affecting play even just by being in their kit on the pitch. Yes, handballs will get called more but a) no player will actually be able to game that system by kicking the ball at an arm and b) every team has the same impediment and risk but now there’s no subjectivity. Putting an opponent at risk is obviously less black and white than the first two but why is “he didn’t catch the player” or “he didn’t mean to” a defence on a leg breaking tackle. Football IS a contact sport but even Rugby which is a collision sport, still enforces that a player must be responsible for his opponents safety.

There will still be opinion of course, but just those simple adjustments alone would have a huge impact on the error rate and would hopefully swing the balance enough back in the referees thought process for them to have more thought space FOR the subjective decisions.

Either that, or yes, remove VAR because honestly what IS the point in it if we continue to try and have 100% scientifically accurate governance over rules which in the main, cannot be 100% clarified between decisions.

Harold Hooler, they say he’s cooler

P.S. I know this isn’t a popular opinion, I never get received well but I like to remind people that they are wrong and I am right sometimes.

Not ex-pros

Just a quick one… Can people please stop advocating for ex-pros being in the VAR room? It makes me whince.

Ignoring whether they’d actually even be competent at the task in the hand, there’s a far far bigger issue I’m not sure I’ve seen mentioned. You see, the trouble with ex-pros is that they used to play for various football teams – probably Premier League ones. Accusations of bias anyone? Now even if you try your best to ensure that the ex-pro in question has no connection with the teams playing, well, you know someone on x/Twitter will find something. Anything. Also, a lot of the time they don’t agree with each, so I’m not sure it’d really help anything anyway.

It’s just a non-starter in my opinion. Ta.

Gary, AVFC

Defence of VAR

I sat through one of the most turgid 90+ minutes of football last night as my team West Ham laboured against a stubborn Olympiacos side, and alI can say is thank the football gods for VAR as the on field lino had a nightmare flagging Paqueta’s goal as offisde, despite being clearly onside (although I’m not sure what took the review so long to confirm this). Thanks to VAR’s intervention we snatched a win from a game neither side deserved and at least made me feel like I hadn’t totally wasted my evening.

I suppose this bears out the old saying that the sun even shines on a dog’s arsehole sometimes.

Terry (Iron exiled in Oxford)

