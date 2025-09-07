Newcastle and Liverpool have already shown loyalty doesn’t work both ways. There is love – not – for Lee Dixon and have Chelsea cracked the transfer market?

That Lee Dixon moment during the England game really was exceptional. Player ratings aren’t but read them if you want.

Time for a change

Am writing this with 10 minutes to go and know there will be a raft of emails about England, this isn’t one!

We all know pundits love the sound of their own voice and they also love to display their superior knowledge and understanding of the game, it’s why they get employed ahead of members of the football media or worse still, Joe Public.

Today there was the worst piece of punditry ever and should result in the perpetrator never being on our TV’s again. Unless what he said was true in which case, the EPL should immediately investigate and severe punishment be handed out.

“I know it’s early but Elliot Anderson looks like he’s been there forever, hes he’s just so comfortable ” “I SAW HIM PLAYING AGAINST LEEDS LAST WEEK AND HE WAS ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT IN MIDFIELD FOR NEWCASTLE , HE JUST RAN THE SHOW”. – LEE DIXON

I’ll leave that there.

Howard Jones

I’m sure I just heard Dixon eulogising about how well Elliot Anderson played for Newcastle against Leeds last weekend.

I just, really??? A kind of understandable mistake to make if he thought he still played for Newcastle, but to say you saw him playing brilliantly in a game he didn’t play in and doesn’t play for either of the teams partaking in that match.

Bloody blimey.

Blok

England awakes (sent before the Andorra game)

Has anyone got a clue what Tuchels game plan is here? His squads just seem random, I realise he can only pick from what’s In front of him but it almost feels like he is taking the p*ss a bit.

Burn looks alright at Newcastle, big lad, blood and thunder and all that. Somehow he has become the first name on the sheet. But he has a wider turning circle than Maguire in an oil tanker, on a field, and lacks our Harry’s ability to pass or move forward.

I’m sure we all feel the same about Hendo, liked him once, a bit, but Rice does what he does, and has legs. We really shouldn’t need him against Andorra but he’ll play, you can only assume that he thinks he’s going to play in the USA.

Upfront just looks like he’s just wanged everyone available in, but it’s okay ‘cos Harry Kane.

Beyond that, his default problem solving appears to be if some one gets injured I’ll bring some in that I used to coach at Chelsea 4 years ago.

The first few games under TT were awful, will it get any better? The squad doesn’t seem to be build around a system, it looks like it is built to run abaaat a bit, point a lot and hope the big lads score some headers.

I wonder if there is the football equivalent of a mission statement about how TT Wants England to play. You have to assume there is – and If it’s ‘fast, flowing football with players that are comfortable on the ball in various positions and creative enough to be direct and make things happen, I’d be all for that. But then you would have to question why this isn’t happening.

If it does, well that’d be great!

Tom (Southgate, what you wish for, yadda, yadda, yadda. Nervously looking at Bellamy and what he’s doing for Wales.)

Have Chelsea solved the transfer market problem?

I think it’s interesting that over the past week of arguments about net spend Chelsea have only really been mentioned as an amusing side note or to make a point about other clubs spending more than Liverpool.

The ‘Chelsea have just randomly signed loads of players’ view is seemingly well adopted, and true to an extent, but when you actually look at the numbers it raises a worrying question. Have Chelsea solved the transfer market problem?

The problem in question is one of revenue versus spending and has long been argued especially by those clubs who feel constrained by PSR. Chelsea are a big club,10th in the Deloitte money league in terms of revenue so can afford to compete with and outspend most clubs however their direct rivals for the Premier League all make more than them. Yet somehow Chelsea, since Clearlake took ownership, have spent more than anyone in the world and, in the latest window, have made a net gain on transfers. How have they achieved this? How have they not only bridged the spending gap to those above, but surpassed them by far?

The answer is that Chelsea have dismissed all traditional ideas of why clubs make transfers. Nearly all clubs sign players to make their team better so they can achieve more success. Even those clubs that rely on selling players its done on the basis of developing them from prospects to proven quality. Chelsea have ignored this as a primary goal. Instead they sign players only to increase their total squad value with an eventual by product of this process being a better team.

When Clearlake came in they immediately went on a spending spree dropping €630m in that first summer window and we all thought they were mad. The following season they did it again spending another €460m. Boehly took a beating in the media, typical Yank who doesn’t get football, right? Years later though it might have been a master stroke.

They invested heavily and in volume to acquire desirable players which not only raised their total squad value but gave them footballs largest pool of high value tradable assets. By viewing players as commodities that will be traded no matter how they perform on the pitch they’ve become footballs first clearing house, there to facilitate the exchange of assets which in between transfer windows are available for a manager to use to play football. The sale of the women’s team and club owned hotels offset this initial investment and kept them on the right side of PSR but enabled this transition to a ‘transfer broker’ model where club revenue doesn’t matter, only the value of your squad.

If you’re a good footballer who wants to make it big then your agent calls Chelsea, they’ll buy you. If you run a big club and you need a player, call Chelsea, they’ve got one spare and are more than willing to sell. After only 3 years Clearlake have reached a equilibrium in the transfer market, spending €328m on 10 players in and receiving €332m for 15 players out.

It doesn’t matter if they make a loss on any one particular player, its all about the larger trading picture. Lose a bit on Dewsbury Hall going to Everton but make more than that back on Veiga going to Villarreal. Need to spend €63m on Pedro but Bournemouth will give you €29m for a goalkeeper you don’t need and Burnley will take a rubbish striker and an academy prospect for €37m. With a constant stream of academy prospects to sell as low value chaff they can always sell more than they buy.

If new players can be acquired without new money then the profits generated through broadcast and commercial avenues all goes to the shareholders or reinvestment into the club. They always have enough good players to make a very good playing squad and the rest go out on loan to generate a market for their sale. It’s horrible really, and conflicts with everything we fans traditionally want from our club but it looks to be remarkable successful from the owners perspective. That frontloading of investment, offset with fixed assets, followed by commodity trading might become the model to adopt for other Premier League clubs and maybe what Liverpool have begun to imitate this year.

Dave, Manchester (the future is grim)

Master and servant

Lots of recent talk about players getting too big for their britches and essentially striking for a better deal. Of course, for fans, tribalism plays a big role in driving the rhetoric – warranted or hypocritical.

How quickly we forget that in the not too distant past England’s history of masters and servants pervaded how all the ordinary folk’ weee treated. Footballers, who often were on the same bus as fans, with boots, laces tied, laid over their shoulder, were completely owned by their clubs. Even after any semblance of a contract had expired, they were still at the mercy of club owners and needed permission to play for someone else. Which prevented them from earning more.

Well, except they put a salary cap on place. Originally £4 a week, in the 20’s it rose to £8, and not until 1947 did it rise again to £12 and, finally £20 in 1957. It wasn’t until 1961 after a long campaign supported by Jimmy Hill and the players union did the maximum wage get capped.

And the ‘retain and transfer’ system wasn’t broken until George Eastman successfully challenge it in court in 1963. Well, partially. Until 1963, even though no longer under contract the club still owned them like chattel – like slaves – not even servants. So the ruling meant they could no longer hold if they received a ‘fair offer.’ But it still took until 1978 before a tribunal system was out in place to manage this process and eventually give players the most basic of employment rights.

Of course it want until 1995 with the Bosman ruling that players finally retained control over their own labour and rights. Given professional football first started in 1885 it took players 110 years to gain those rights.

Today we see players earning oodles of cash – well, the really good ones – and think that’s the way it’s been for a long time – but it hasn’t. Without those long legal challenges, clubs would quite happily pay them a pittance and refuse to let them.

“Oh, it’s different for them” people will say. It’s not like other business. They signed a contract. But in other industries we sign contracts, and even agreements to receive severance payments and many labour lawyers will tell you many clauses are legally invalid or unenforceable. But they will put them in hoping you won’t know better.

In the end we may get mad at a player for hoping to get their move and tribalism will have us blame Club B for causing Club A’s player ‘downing tools’, while hoping a player from Club C they want is doing the same…but finding reasons to say not the same.

Or a manger getting into a stink about a player leaving, who would only too happily jump at the chance of joining, perhaps not a better club, but more prominent and definitely higher paying club at a moment’s notice – knowing any contract they have can be broken at any time while a player is stuck to two transfer windows. Not only that, managers can manage way on into their 60s, while players into their 30s. Sure some go on to manage – but today most end up as pundits. But the point is the manager doesn’t know what a player may want to do after ‘retiring’ and so are limiting their potential to earn more during their top playing years while they don’t have those same limits.

Anyway, ended up being longer than I wanted but so many people follow football today and really can’t think back to how players were mistreated for so long.

Paul McDevitt

Moron dilemma

If there is ever a World Cup for Idiots, my mortgage would be going on Rob from Friday mornings mailbox.

Imagine having such a low IQ to even ask the question of who is worse, a player who signs a contract to play for a set amount of years and fulfils that contract, or a manager threatening to leave if a contracted asset is allowed to leave (without a replacement) before his contract is up.

Maybe if Liverpool had paid the money before deadline day, they’d have Guehi.

Weldoninhio, BAC

I often see the lie repeated that Trent deliberately ran down his contract in order to deny Liverpool a transfer fee. But, in fact, Madrid actually bid real money for him previously, but an amount Liverpool deemed insufficient; so literally the very exact same situation as with Guehi.

Were Liverpool denying a young man his dream in that case then, Rob?

David (Reportedly in the region of 30 million as well amusingly) Sandycove

Hypocrisy

Since everyone’s still on the topic of contracts and transfer fees and being an honourable business I thought id point out that pretty much everyone is a hypocrite.

Player wants to leave and down tools and both fans and clubs get p*ssed off and demand loyalty. Seems like a straight forward thing except, when a player doesn’t want to leave do the clubs and fans insist on turning down the big money transfer and giving the player a loyalty bonus? Almost always no.

Newcastle is actually a good example of this with dear old Andy Carroll. A chap who was a barcode through and through who bled Newcastle brown (probably) and had absolutely no desire to move away from the club and said so. But neither the club or the fans demanded he stay and reward his loyalty. Instead he got pushed out the door fast as possible with many fans (correctly) stating they just mugged Liverpool blind.

Staying on loyalty how many fans continue to back a player who is maybe a bad player or having a bad run and how many want him gone and call him “Deadwood”? I’m fairness maybe I’m a little biased here but I have actually seen Liverpool fans back players that are performing badly. Crouchy still got cheered at every game despite not being able to score for literally half a season and anfield repeatedly supported nunez. Only player I’ve seen unite the anfield in wanting him gone was diouf and it’s because he was a despicable ass wipe.

But generally fans and clubs turn on players pretty quickly. There’s not much loyalty then, Phil Jones is a prime example, a professional who never complained, did his best and didn’t hide. Not his fault he kept getting injured but there were tons of Phil Jones fail complications on YouTube and it was United fans who were posting them. These are just example of lack of loyalty, there’s many many more. And just in case you think it’s only a few clubs or fans and you and your fanbase are the exception remember that after Beckham got sent off the whole country gave him some of the most undeserved hatred I’ve seen in my life, there was certainly no loyalty there.

In the realm of behaving in a good faith ethical fashion – let’s be real honest. No club does this. Clubs do what’s in their own best interest and if that f***s over someone else, so be it. I don’t blame palace for cancelling the transfer they needed him. The Jackson one is harder to defend since they weren’t even letting him train and then suddenly demanded he stay.

As for players downing tools, is it annoying? Sure. But they’re people like anyone else and how many of us have downed tools when feel unhappy and undervalued. I’ve straight up walked out of jobs before with no warning because of it. Just because they get paid more and their work is publicised more shouldn’t mean they have less choice or say in what happens to them.

However, in isaks case he needs to fire his agent. Because you should never be trusting anybodies word in business. If it’s not in writing it’s not worth sh*t.

Fans take stuff way too seriously, we all do it. But we should remember it is a piece of entertainment (unless you’re watching arsenal) and these are all human beings and not cattle.

Lee

Last week I fell into another rabbit hole and found myself watching videos of hermit crabs. Apparently when it’s time to look for new shells, hermit crabs in the wild often gather in large groups and partake of a somewhat coordinated trading-up scheme, whereby crabs will simply shift into shells vacated by their next-bigger counterparts, with ever smaller crabs behind them following suit until everybody beds in.

So much recent talk has been of Isak’s inevitable molting, then his securing a huge Anfield move, while Wissa gladly crawled into his stead at St. James’. I don’t quite know who ended up at that Hounslow bus stop to keep this going, but nor do I have David Attenborough’s gift of delivery to have seen it home if I did.

The point is, all the mailbox advice for Newcastle fans needing to recognize their place in a hierarchy / food chain / pecking order is so basic yet so extremely on point. Nature is unrelenting; it makes sense to change with it, find a place in it, work with it rather than fight it. The Coutinho money, Gareth Bale money, Isak money. Accept, adapt, go and go again.

Attenborough’s soothing narration assured me all parties eventually settled well if they’d acted wisely, chosen astutely, and that such is the natural order of things.

Eric, Los Angeles CA

But the Levy was dry

I’m not quite getting all the love for Daniel Levy. It’s all very well building some nice training facilities and a shiny new stadium but what’s the point if it doesn’t make you more successful at your core activity? That would be winning trophies. It’s like praising the CEO of Sainsbury’s for building some nice distribution sites and refurbishing all the shops. If Tesco are still selling more jars of mayonnaise then the strategy has failed. I always thought Levy was rather a ridiculous man. All that business about haggling to the wire on every sale and then ending up selling anyway for a few extra quid and not having enough time for a replacement. That’s just dumb.

Matt Pitt

With Daniel Levy being the football news story of the day I wanted to shed some light on why Levy became the tough negotiator he was famed for.

Back in the mid 90’s ENIC invested 40 million into Rangers with Levy being tasked by Joe Lewis to do the deal. ENIC ‘s investment yielded absolutely no return and was essentially 40 million quid down the pan.

This i have long suspected had a massive influence on Levy’s strategy in football thereafter!

Best

Neil, Glasgow (Rangers fan)