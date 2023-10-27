Rashford’s form is down to Ten Hag’s treatment of his mate Sancho and McTominay > Casemiro…

There is a clear explanation for Marcus Rashford’s poor form and Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag comparisons don’t make much sense at all…

Missing Marcus

Forgive me if this point has already been made, but I don’t think I’ve seen it anywhere.

Has anyone else made the connection between Sir Marcus stinking the place out and Jadon’s punishment for acting like a spoilt child?

I should add, I really hope I’m completely wrong on this, but it genuinely looks to me like Rashford is sulking because of how the manager is treating his mate. I was at the game Tuesday, and it wasn’t good but even in the warmups Rashford could not look less interested. He’s never been the most animated player I know that, but I swear he’s gotten worse than ever this season.

Or I could just be desperately trying to figure out where last seasons (post-Christmas anyway) Marcus has gone. Probably this.

BC (Tuesday was my lads first game, 97th minute penalty save was magic)

Comparisons to Klopp

Whenever a manager is in trouble (usually a United manager), we always get comparisons to Klopp. Badwolf did it this morning. Klopp finished 8th, 4th, & 4th. Firstly, worth noting that first season was not a full season. He took over in October, which means no signings or pre-season with the team.

In that season, Liverpool may have finished 8th but Liverpool also reached the Europa league final. With a back 5 of Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Kolo Touré and Moreno. Impressive. There were numerous thrilling moments, not least the 4-3 vs Dortmund.

In his second season, when they reached the top 4, Ragnar Klavan had 16 PL starts, Nathaniel Clyne 37, Lucas 12, Lovren 29, Origi 14, Karius and Mignolet were the keepers. This was no star studded team.

And in the 3rd season, yes they finished 4th, but Badwolf neglected to mention they reached the Champions League final! And very likely could have won it, if not for a literal assault on Salah.

On top of that, those 3 seasons (especially the last 2) were full of thrilling, breathtaking, football.

I’m not arguing ETH in or out, but don’t try to say Klopp was a slow starter or was ever under any serious pressure. Improvement year on year was obvious. And of course the next year (4th season or 3rd full season) they finished on 97 points and won the Champions League.

Mike, LFC, London

Ten Hag and Klopp comparisons similar but not the same

Having seen Badwolf’s article regarding letting Ten Haag build his team, and comparing this with when Klopp first came in is understandable and I can see where he is coming. However, I would argue that Klopp achieved much more at Dortmund before arriving to Liverpool than what Ten Haag did at Ajax before arriving at United.

Yes they both won the league titles a couple of times, and had very good runs in the Champions League with Klopp getting to the final in 2013, with Ten Haag almost emulating this in 2019, and was unfortunate having beaten Real Madrid en-route quite comfortably 4-1 at the Bernabeu.

However, Ten Haag is now approaching 18 months at Old Trafford, and he has not only spent much more on players than Klopp did in his first 18-24 months, but I don’t particularly see that any player has GREATLY improved, and if there is a certain style of play either. Wasn’t Ten Haag meant to be the next ‘Total Football’ fella? It looks more like ‘Confusing Football’ to me.

Since March 2023 last year when United got absolutely shafted 7-0 against Liverpool, the football has been abysmal with low confidence being displayed, and the players don’t seem to fully buy into what he is trying to do anymore. I think the only United players that who have improved under Ten Haag in the last 15-16 months have been AWB, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford (Maguire at a push!). Oh and Rashford has all of a sudden (After signing the new contract) gone back to his 2021/22 form.

Cristiano Ronaldo right now, would walk into this United team and is better than any of our wingers and strikers currently, which makes you think how can that be the case? Ronaldo is 38 years old and yes most likely needs the team based around him, but Martial and Antony can’t even score 5 goals a season!

Call me biased, but Ronaldo knows how to score goals and its the hardest thing to do on the pitch, currently United can’t score 3 goals in a game to save their lives. Ronaldo would still manage to score 20 goals a season at least in this team, he is a unique footballer and United decided to get rid of him because he just wanted the standards to be better.

Ten Haag decided to bring him on against Spurs last year with 3 mins to go, was honestly such a ‘Oh I am the boss and main man’ stupid moment he probably regrets.

Has any other player greatly improved? Not really. So it begs the question, is Ten Haag coaching on the training ground correctly and man managing these players properly? I don’t think so, and his press conferences are so fucking boring and dry as well.

I am not being pessimistic as a United fan, I am simply being realistic, United are average at best nowadays and teams like Villa, Brighton and Newcastle look more threating and defensively stable as well (and they have better managers too).

From my other article that got published the other day, United this season will not finish higher than 7th place, trust me when I say that. With United its Ok-ish season when the manager walks into the door, with the next season being an absolute train wreck and shitshow (It happened with Van Gaal between 2014-2016, as well as with Mourinho between 2017-2019).

The players know exactly what they are doing and are playing the game, there is no urgency or will to win at all costs anymore, but know if a new manager comes into the door every 2 seasons, they won’t be touched or sold given the massive contracts they are on.

A truly broken club when you think about it, and an empire which the likes of Ferguson & Bobby Charlton (May he RIP) and the Class of 92 built that is crumbling more quickly than we think.

Rami, Dubai

Ten Hag and Howe

I smiled to read Garey (RIP Sir Bobby Charlton) Vance, MUFC’s mail, which brought up a number of salient points, most of which seemed to make my point in the end. I would refer Gary to the league table, league goals scored for and against, and the ECL group standings, then ask him: whom do you think is closer to the sack?

Never fear: I’m not overexcited about NUFC. We’re not going to win the league, we’re not going to win the ECL, though I’d say that somehow seems more likely. I’d be pleasantly surprised if we can maintain this form well enough to get back to the top five. But I’ll admit I’ve never enjoyed myself so much, even in 1995-96.

Garey’s point about expectations is actually well taken; Manchester United might well have swallowed Howe up, as Chelsea did Potter. Certainly, Ronaldo and several other players would have undermined him in the belief that he was a small-timer.

Fwiw, I thought Ten Hag dealt with Ronaldo rather well, if too publicly. Sancho, not so much.

Howe got the right job, in that he had no stars to contend with, just money to spend and players to build up. I don’t know if Ten Hag was ever approached for the NUFC job; if he was, I’d bet he turned us down because he judged our squad too weak to compete. But that only reinforces my point in:re Howe.

I honestly can’t think of another manager who could have squeezed so much out of Joelinton, Almiron, Schär, Burn, and Longstaff, not to mention Lascelles (this season only, tbh) and Jacob friggin’ Murphy.

Certainly, I see no reason to think Ten Hag could have. And I still think he looks moribund in that job, in a way that grinding out results might never fix.

Chris C, Toon Army DC

Maddison and enjoying your team

So, I nearly wrote in earlier in the week regarding the commentators in the Monday night match seemingly orgasming every time Maddison touched the ball or Spurs did something half decent. I was starting to construct an argument as to why Spurs are really, actually not very good at all but hyped up because they are better than last seasons bore fest. Why Spurs fans are delusional for thinking they can challenge for the title.

Then, I took a moment and realised what a churlish and bitter angle that is to have. If your club is playing well, you’re happy at the end of a match your team plays in then of course you celebrate it! What is wrong with dreaming of what can happen (apart from the inevitable comedown that happens with the 95% of clubs that don’t win anything in a season)? You know what, Maddison is a bloody good player and deserves the praise he’s getting. Spurs are playing well and seem to be enjoying themselves. This is a good thing to see in football.

We all know that Newcastle, both Manchester clubs and West Ham are the true evil entities in the Premier League so let’s give everyone else the benefit of the doubt for now.

Funstar Andy

…Love the ‘why they will/why they won’t‘ bits from F365 and enjoy the light hearted look at why the buzz of the moment is written in the stars or destined to crash and burn.

I’ve been supporting Spurs my whole life – the first 25 from Cheshunt, Herts, the rest from a combination of Australia (2008-2010), New Zealand (2010-2023) and now Australia again pursuing a career in football (I took a job to run a football association and NPL club in Western Sydney in July, living the dream!)

We won’t win the league. Of all the reasons mentioned, the depth and Man City being a winning machine are the two for me – we might come gloriously close but that is about it – I hope I’m wrong, but that is just my gut feeling. I’ll be happy if we finish above Arsenal and are hearing the Champions League anthem next season at the Lane!

The article on why we won’t win missed out on one key point, the Chairman. Levy has been transformational for Spurs, but he will stick with his hand instead of adding to the squad in January if we are in the hunt and bank on a more likely top four finish for the shareholders instead of gambling on possible glory.

Ange has been great for us, he is what I want to see in a Spurs manager and embodies ‘the game is about glory’ ethos that the club strives for – winning is great but you need to win with panache and swagger – a risky strategy but one that keeps us entertained instead of trying (and failing) to grind.

This philosophy combined with the lack of depth (and of course, City) is ultimately what cost our North London neighbours last year; their fans are back to their usual smug gittish selves instead of falling apart on AFTV, which is kind of what really matters isn’t it? Ensuring the fans are happy, in case I was labouring the point.

Talking about happiness, I hope Levy keeps Ange smiling over the next two to three years to really build something capable of consistently challenging and I hope that the stadium – his secured legacy – plus all the extra cash it brings in has changed him, but have you ever seen a leopard change its spots? Didn’t think so…

Owen (Tuning in again for a Roy Hodgson masterclass on Saturday morning), Sydney

Question for Alex, South London

I’m intrigued by Alex’s naysaying of the chance of Spurs winning the league using the evidence of ‘couldn’t go toe to toe against a still bedding in new Liverpool side with 11 or even 10 players at home’.

While I agree with those who say we can’t take a lot from Tottenham winning that game given the circumstances, I’m confused why Liverpool are described as a ‘new’ team. For the pedants amongst us, I’m sure you’ll have noticed the following:

Tottenham starting 11 that day: 4 new signings (Vicario, van de Ven, Udogie, Maddison) and a new manager.

Liverpool starting 11: A whopping 2 new signings (Mac Allister and Szoboszlai) with the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

So which team should be excused for being ‘new’ and ‘still bedding in’ again?

Neil, Swansea

Let it go, Alex

Good to see Alex, South London getting desperately upset by Dave Tickner puff pieces again. By my reckoning, that’s the second in a week after the gnashing of teeth at a list of Top Ten Premier League managers had the audacity to include Pochettino. In a completely subjective opinion piece that is even self-aware enough to include in its title of ‘so you can shout at us’.

Alex – it’s not important. They’re (humorous) opinion pieces. A nice bit of free football content for you to enjoy while pretending to work. Dave frequently sticks the boot in with Spurs. I think it’s fair to say, like many, many pundits out there, he’s both impressed with how they’re playing, while highlighting the fact that it’s probably not sustainable and gently ribbing them for the banter club they frequently are.

You’re stomping your little feets and folding your little arms around this content, then jumping into the ol’ classic ‘without Spurs’ two best players it will all fall apart.’ Well… if my auntie had bollocks mate. See how Liverpool (I assume you support them, given how incredibly butthurt you seem to be about this ‘still bedding in new Liverpool side’ being beaten – it was definitely lucky, but you’ve noticed Spurs’ defence, yeah? ‘Bedding in’ would be a fair assessment) would do without Salah and, say, Szoboszlai. Good players are still important to good teams.

Spurs probably won’t win the league. Dave Tickner will keep writing fun about things about a sport that isn’t important. You’ll be very upset by it.

JW, Amsterdam

Reply to Alex, South London

It seems that Alex is a little put out that everyone is praising Spurs for a good start to the season rather than everyone praising Liverpool 2.0. He seemingly cannot stand anyone else being talked about positively as if that somehow undermines his own teams performances. Yes we have played promoted sides, yes Liverpool did have a goal chalked off that was a goal (not sure if anyone heard about this at all?), yes Liverpool were still bedding in a new team and yes Spurs are reliant on a few key players but so what.

We’d be mocked if we hadn’t beaten those promoted sides, the Liverpool goal not being given was not our fault, Spurs were also bedding in a new team/system, quite a few teams would be worse off without two of their best players and no Liverpool didn’t dominate at 11 vs 10 (it was 1-1 if you count the Diaz goal and Allison made two superb stops to deny Spurs while Vicario was a spectator).

The reason Spurs are being praised is because we have confounded all expectations so far. We sold our best player and main goal scorer in the summer, didn’t replace him, have an entirely new defence and a new manager who plays a totally different style.

After 9 games I’m pretty sure no one said that we’d be top. More importantly for Spurs fans we are playing some nice football for a change. Who cares if Dave Tickner wants to talk about Spurs. It’s hardly a surprise given he’s a Spurs fan. Same as Jamie Carragher, Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp want to talk about Liverpool.

The mailbox and mainstream football media is absolutely dominated by Liverpool and Man U pundits/ fans so I’m sure Alex can just put up with Spurs for a little bit before they slide down the table.

J

No star names, please

Very interesting in the mailbox and comments recently regarding Man Utd. Three players that have been consistently called out and scapegoated over the last couple of years for not being good enough, are the 3 players who have unfortunately saved Hags job for at least a few months.

I’ve been guilty of it as well, as I don’t think they are good enough for us to get anywhere near challenging, despite 3rd last season, we’re a 6/7 placed team at best. However, these 3 are better and more consistent than any of the Hag signings/existing undroppables who were supposed to take us to the next level. I’ll even add a fourth name in there.

Harry Maguire is a better Premier League defender than Varane. Playing in Spain with prime Ramos beside you, would make any half decent defender look good. The only plus for Verane is pace, but only just. He really isn’t that quick either. Maguire dominates him in heading, physicality, passing and fitness. Hag trying to gaslight us by saying Maguire is playing better, front foot, dominating. Harry is the same, Hag just ignored him by blaming him for his awful tactics.

Verane is on a par with my added forth name, Lindelof, but I’d rather Lindelof due to him not being injured for 5 months of the season. Martinez? Not for me either. Ticking time bomb. How can we spend silly money on Verane/Martinez and still have Maguire Lindelof as our best choice? Even Evans! I know, Verane wasn’t a Hag signing before anyone picks that up.

Dalot, is no Trippier or Walker, we know that, but he is the best we have. Better going forward than AWB, crosses better, higher pass rate, better heading ability. The only thing that AWB is better at is one on one tackles, but he needs to be due to always being out of position.

McTominay is a better all round midfielder than Casemiro. Scott gets abuse because he isn’t the star name or multi CL winner. Casemiro scores a few goals, he was also very bloody sh*t in a fair few games last season and this season? He’s in slow motion mode. He can’t tackle, no energy, passing is 50/50. I’m not saying McTominay is a worldy, I’m saying he’s a better Premier League player than Casemiro.

BTW, Amrabat looks no better than Fred. Mount is a god knows how much to sit on the bench because Bruno won’t ever be dropped.

How bad must Sancho be to not perform better than Rashford in training? how bad does Rashford need to be to be subbed let alone dropped?

The Rashford excuse is always the same, low in confidence. Loses the ball, misses a chance, falls over, grumpy face, Ahh poor lad, low in confidence. He wasn’t low in confidence when he wanted that new contract was he? It’s his job for goodness sake.

I don’t know how he gets away with it? He’s had about 1 combined good season out of the last 7. He’s been part of a Utd attack that hasn’t scored enough goals or created enough chances since he got his break. Yet he’s somehow managed to hang around, consistently start games and wrangle in a 300k a week contract. That’s hilarious if not embarrassing. He’d last about a day with Pep and not much longer with Klopp, wouldn’t start for Arsenal, or Spurs yet he’s untouchable for us? Get outta here.

City will beat us and beat us well. Even if Maguire, Dalot and McTominay all start, City will still beat us, because although they are in my opinion better players than the star names, they are not anywhere near the quality that more than a handful of other teams have.

Prediction. 3 – 1 City although, might well be a lot more, we’ll get dodgy pen that Bruno will miss and Scotty boy will score on the follow up.

Hugo

…I have been watching football for the guts of sixty years and have followed Manchester United all of that time. I want them to do well, and while not happy with the ownership am relieved that it will not be following City etc in becoming a feeder for the Middle East leagues.

But I am baffled. I want Ten Hagg to succeed, but there are some basic questions to be answered. Why put a totally left footed player on the right wing, where every defender knows what he is going to do, every single time, cut inside and then get all muddled up.

Why let Rashford do the same on the left wing? It is as constant as the northern star.

Why is no one delivering crosses from the byline for the forwards to attack? Why is everything played inside. Questions are being asked about the forwards not scoring. It is not a surprise, as they are playing where the defenders are, not finding the space where they aren’t.

I am not an expert, but can someone help me try to understand what appear to be basic failures of coaching?

Tim

…Interesting opinions by Garey Vance, who is clearly buckling under the enormous strain of being a supporter of a perennial under-achieving Manchester United. His opinions on Howe are predicated on the baseless assumption that he would not have been as “good” as Ten Hag has been. It is entirely conceivable that Howe would have done a much better job, judging by how canny Newcastle have been with their transfer business and how well he has Newcastle playing.

Imagine a United where the £200m or so they have spent on Anthony, Sancho and Casemiro was spent well. And I am not even including the £150m or so that they spanked on Mount, Onana and Holjund because it is early days with them all, but none of them look very convincing right now.

This current incarnation of United reminds me very much of Houllier’s Liverpool, circa 2002. Loads of spending, loads of optimism, loads of “significant” turning points (and it’s not even November yet), and ultimately, I would predict nothing but disappointment.

And veering wildly in another direction, I grew up in an angry, small town on the south coast of England in the 80s. The school was full of aggressive bullies, clearly drowning in their own insecurities and small-town attitudes who threw their weight around with snarling unpleasantness, often disguised as “humour” as they looked desperately to fight their way up the meaningless pecking order by treading on anyone in their way. I mention this because that is what I see when I look at the comments section on here most days.

Matthew (league looks more interesting but City will still win it)

…I thought I’d try and make this point where my reasons for doing, in that it is my genuine opinion and not just something I say when it suits me, so couldn’t really be questioned…

Liverpool are doing excellently in the Europa League, and should absolutely be happy about this. As a United fan, I obviously don’t like to see Liverpool do well, but I also get really annoyed at fans of rival clubs talking down about the Europa League and pretending clubs that are involved in it can’t enjoy the experience. Yeah Liverpool would prefer to be in the Champions League, but they’re not, so enjoying the competition they are in (and while it pains me to say, look the favourites for) is absolutely the right way to go about it.

I guess I just hate it when fans try and dismiss a club doing well, just because it is in a supposedly inferior competition?

Jack (Very nervous about the derby…) Manchester

…I really hope de Gea comes back, just so he can have a proper send off. He deserved it more than anyone in that squad. Maybe it’s not too late to fix that big fuck up we did in the summer.

Zdravko

…Two thoughts from the game that everyone will be talking about come the end of the season.

Liverpool vs Toulouse:- Nunez went from world class to unfinished article in under 5 seconds. Why does Salah come on when we’re 4-1 up? Trying to keep him happy?

Aidan, Lfc (love them both)

…Let’s be honest, Nunez deliberately meant that assist for Gravenberch. Pure skill and great demonstration of trigonometry on the fly.

Al