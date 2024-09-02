Trust Sky Sports to oversell a game and pretend it will be 90 minutes of action. Manchester United v Liverpool was a masterclass in selling sh*t as sugar.

‘When Manchester United play Liverpool, everyone has to watch’, so spoke Sky. But surely that was a long time ago, when both were good. Now, not so much.

But that’s Sky: over-selling a totally unequal contest, pretending something is what it isn’t – in this case Manchester United being any good.

‘The first goal in this game is not necessarily a defining one,’ urged the annoyingly breathlessly exaggerating Peter Drury after Liverpool scored, except of course it is and any understanding or appreciation of the teams would have told you so. But no, keep pumping it up, don’t admit the truth, even though we can all see it. Dishonesty is the name of the game.

It got the big build-up treatment, seemingly oblivious that they’ve done this hundreds of times before and have publicly soiled themselves while showing football which doesn’t match their hyperbole. But no, this time it really is different.

Oh, wait…no it’s not.

The problem here is the modern media’s habit of pretending football is thrilling. Especially in the Premier League, which proffers lies and pretends they’re truths all the time.

Football is not entertainment like a gig or the theatre. Part of its attraction is just being present on the terraces or in front of the TV. Grounds aren’t full of people eager to see astonishingly brilliant football. They wouldn’t mind, of course, but they are there because they are there. Present. ‘We’re here because we’re here,’ as the old chant goes.

Football doesn’t attract millions all over the country because people expect to see exciting football. They go to be present and to do everything else they do on match days. That’s why 30,000-40,000 left Old Trafford before the end; they have been present, done their duty, seen them be rubbish and now there’s something better to do.

Before football became a tool for media organisations to manipulate, we didn’t expect it to be thrilling much of the time, even though it often was. I remember all the fanfare that came with Sky’s takeover. It really was ‘a whole new world’, one where lying about the game is shameless. Remember, they had pre-game cheerleaders initially. That’s how wrong they got it. They continue to pretend it’s something it isn’t, then have to shame-facedly return from the break to accept – or more likely excuse – the tedium or dress up a few minor incidents as if they’re exciting representations of the whole or make out the one entertaining game is proof of all games being wonderful. The fact that live games lose 50% of their audience once the game ends should tell them something.

This isn’t to complain about boring football. Almost all football I’ve ever seen has been largely boring for most of the 90 minutes. It’s the birthright of a Middlesbrough fan. I especially love terrible, incompetent football and object to anyone who wants to pretend it’s brilliant. Try selling that. ‘Tonight we have a game that is likely to be awful.’ It would never happen. But it should.

And that’s the problem. It’s got to the point that a game rides in with Hollywood graphics and slow-motion action sequences with CGI graphics and soundtrack (or in the case of the Old Firm game on Sunday, a pretentious Gothic video in a graveyard – twice in an hour!), only to spend 90 minutes in the company of 22 blokes who may be better than almost anyone you know at playing football, but they spend a lot of time running forward 10 yards, turning and passing it back, then sideways, trying to play old-fashioned, outdated, possession football and it’s so boring. Let’s not pretend otherwise.

If I had one wish for the game, it would be for it to be presented to us in a way that is commensurate with our experience of it. Stop trying to turn sh*t into sugar. The producers think that unless they pretend that this upcoming Bournemouth game will be orgasmic, they’ll lose viewers, not thinking that those precious viewers have seen football before and know it’ll likely be 75 minutes of pratting around and 15 of action. It’s OK. We’ll be back again next week. Just stop lying to us.

If you want proof of the resilience of football fans’ desire to just be present, look how many thousands turn up to see relegation candidates play. Go to your local amateur side and you’ll find 1,000 hardy souls enduring another skill-less game of hoofball.

What this ‘great entertainment’ approach fails to grasp is how omniscient football is in our lives. It’s not an entertainment event. It’s not going to the theatre for a night out. That the match is just one part of a huge routine which nourishes and feeds our lives often doesn’t seem appreciated. We don’t or didn’t expect Manchester United v Liverpool to be great. We know that one side is far better than the other, even if Sky doesn’t. We just wanted to be present, for the occasion, to see what happens.

Not swallowing every piece of marketing is important for seeing things as they really are. Yet no, here comes the next load of unwarranted hype. Stop it. We don’t need everything sugar-coated all the time. It just makes TV especially look ridiculous to have all this bated breath bullsh*t pre-game, only to show 85 minutes of boring nothingness and five of action. In fairness, there are exceptions, Mark Chapman is one who will certainly call a spade a f*cking sh*t shovel. Too many won’t.

That’s why I’m cynical about the ‘best league in the world’ hype, like it’s a competition, or some sort of virility contest, not least because football almost anywhere else almost always seems more fun. Best League In The World? The only league I’ve heard of, more like, from the pundits who think Holstein Kiel is a lager.

We are well served by the amount of games on TV, but usually poorly served in almost every other way. They’ve got football all wrong and take the wrong approach, only to be exposed as frauds when the football starts, time and again. Remember that time, many moons ago, when the BBC invited Danny Baker onto a broadcast? The fear was in everyone’s eyes as they were terrified some truths might be told. He refused to take any of it seriously, and that revealed how invested they are in selling sh*t as sugar (especially on Sky and TNT). “It’s just football, you can say anything,” Danny proclaimed. Never a truer word was said, and to those who somehow think these ex-professionals have got greater insight into an essentially simple game, just listen to them next time there’s a boring game, talking self-evident banalities.

It is especially ironic that so much of this hyperventilation is at a time when you could be forgiven for thinking the authorities have done all they can to make football less interesting, by letting VAR into the game, along with tinkering with some rules each season, and allowing massive financial disparities which are making the league uncompetitive, as West Ham fans saw this weekend in a game which if you didn’t find boring, you were a City fan.

When you see games from the ’90s, they’re often wild affairs, especially big games. There’s nothing polite about them. We have seen a neutering of that since. Now is incomparable to that wild and untamed time and the wild untamed football.

The worst advert for football now is to show games from 30 years ago. Raw emotion has been replaced by self-conscious reflection and an obsession with documenting everything on a phone, even at people’s admitted own expense of happiness or joy.

It’s a long time ago now, yet Sky tries to pretend it’s as entertaining as it once was. It’s not. That’s not nostalgic or romantic; if you don’t believe me, look at the crowds at a Premier League game in 1995 and compare their reactions to today. It’s changed. And crowds are, if anything, even bigger. Yet at Old Trafford on Sunday, at times it was almost embarrassingly silent. It’s not what it was and it’s not worth as much to pay to see, even though it costs more. The endless propaganda and marketing might have fooled some, but wiser heads know better. They’re living off an echo of what was and the proof is evident every week.

