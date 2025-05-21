Spurs ending 17-year trophy drought is actually all about Arsenal’s ‘cycle of humiliation’

Tottenham Hotspur have won the Europa League after beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final, ending their 17-year wait for a major trophy. We reckon that’s enough for an emergency Mailbox.

Well done Spurs, from Stewie

First off: a huge well done to Spurs! Excellent stuff, after a torrid league season, Ange has come out the other side.

So let’s look at some facts here: Tottenham Hotspur, apparent perennial bottlers, have won a European trophy that surpasses any European trophy achievement Arsenal have managed in the past 30 years! The Europa league is a superior trophy achievement to any Arsenal can name over the last 20 years. Facts.

A reminder that El Pulizon on £15m a year, tried twice at the Europa League, and was schooled by Sporting and Villarreal.

Say what you like about Ange but he made a bold-ass statement: “I always win a trophy in my second season” – and Ange walked the walk!

Meanwhile, El Pulizon utters “over my dead body” (did I miss the funeral?) and gets schooled by Slot, in a season so easy for him he bunked off early and buggered off to Ibiza! 😂😂😂

It’s official: with two European finals in the last decade, and a Europa League trophy, Spurs have achieved more than Arsenal over a 10-year horizon, there’s no question here. The mantle of north London bottlers has officially been passed to Arsenal FC. Has one fanbase and club ever been so utterly, abjectly humiliated in a season?

Palace win a first ever trophy, Glasner doing it in 18 months.

Newcastle win a domestic trophy, first in 70 years.

Slot rocks up, unfancied, not a top 2 favourite with one single bookie, breezes Arteta, having spent nowt!

And now SPURS are winning European trophies Arsenal have been routinely schooled in!

😂😂😂😅

Jesus Christ man. It’s beyond BDSM at this point. The funniest bit? The standards at Spurs mean that Ange will likely still get the sack anyways – meanwhile over at Deep State PGMOL Excuses FC, they’re erecting statues of El Fraudo! The cycle of humiliation is complete – if Netflix has any sense about them, they will pull the plug on this 21-season comedy caper. What’s the point of a 22nd season finale, when we all know the outcome?

Stewie Griffin (Congratulations Spurs!)

Wow

Fuck me I needed that and I didn’t even realise.

Genuinely sobbing. This is amazing!!!!

Jon (oh my god!!!), Jon

16th v 17th, what did we expect?

UEFA should have never stopped the champions league losers dropping into the UEFA Cup. At least they made the competition fun. What a completely shit final between two totally shit clubs. How do I recover 90mins of my life back?

Damola AFC, Germany

Glory, glory Tottenham Hotspur

As a neutral that was truly wonderful final having everything that you would want.

Low quality football other than a worldie from Johnson, MUFC offering very little threat, Maguire losing his head, THFC fans shedding tears of joy, MUFC fans skriking, Ange delivering on his second season promise. This is what football is all about.

It’s going to be great to see how Ange and Ruben build on this next year.

Lovely,

Branmasterflash

Losing a final to Spurs? Jeez

Losing to Spurs in a cup final has to be the ultimate defeat of this season.

Utd will probably be bankrupt in the next 12 months so at least it will be over soon but losing to Spurs will live on in my memory as the most embarrassing football memory of Man Utd

Anon

…A united own goal the only goal of the final is the real story of our season

Anon

…I absolutely hate Spurs. I really, really hate Spurs.

But…

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!

Aidan, EFC, Hoxton

Spurs sh*thousery

I’ve never seen a team display such epic levels sh*thousery for such a prolonged period of time in a major final before.

That was f**king atrocious. It was art. It was epic.

Tuna Stubbs

What a standard…

This game has been complete sh*t. Relegation dog fight rather than European final.

Minty, LFC

More on an awful spectacle…

Without doubt one of the worst finals have ever had the misfortune to watch.

These 2 are an embarrassment to English football

Paul

And trophy ceremony…

Oh my god, they didn’t have enough medals, the glitter cannons were late, the stand behind was half empty because the Man Utd fans had left.

Comedy on another level. So awful. Epic.

Anon

The congratulations pour in

Congrats Thayden, Jim French (old school) and the rest of the Spurs contingent. Enjoy.

Garey Vance, MUFC

Vicario has to go

If Spurs do one thing this summer, they must get rid of Vicario. The man couldn’t catch a cold. Let alone slap a cross onto his own head. Incredible.

Will

Other United thoughts

Read Rami from Dubai’s email and he discussed changes that needed to be made to United for them to succeed but ended with the sentiment that nothing will change under Radcliffe and the Glazers. While that may be true, the implication is that they can’t with those two in charge.

Last I checked, United won five Premier League titles under the Glazers so I’m not so sure they’re the problem. The players? Certainly. The board? Probably. The Glazers? Possibly with recent events but every club, regardless of ownership, goes through barren spells. In the end, when your players are substandard, the results will be substandard.

TX Bill, EFC