Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero is ‘hot-headed and impulsive’ – so who should Thomas Frank pass the armband on to? Richarlison…obviously.

Also, the people want proof of Stewie Griffin eating his hat when Arsenal win the Premier League.

Spurs captaincy

Hi F365,

Christian Romero arrived at Spurs four years ago, in 2022. Since then, the captaincy has changed three times…Lloris to Kane, Kane to Son, Son to Romero. Which does beg two questions: If Romero was not captain material when Lloris left, what has he done to show that he is since then? And why hasn’t the club recruited experienced players with leadership qualities?

It is clear that Romero is not good enough as Captain. He is hot-headed, impulsive and selfish, as clearly evidenced at Utd. He wears the armband but he doesn’t lead the team. Now we have to play the useless Dragusin for four games when we are already struggling.

As soon as they are fit, Frank should strip Romero of the captaincy and give it to Richarlison or Kulusevski. One of Solanke or Van de Ven could even deputise while we wait for the first two to be fit again.

There are many problems with the off-field leadership, but the on-field leadership needs to change too.

Kind regards

Sam

A question for Stewie

Saw that Stewie addressed a question that another mailbox contributor asked him the other day, and fair play. I write this mail from a genuine, interested, impartial position.

I’ve read the mailbox now for coming on 20 years and so obviously seen a great deal of Stewie’s contributions and in turn a lot of the comments below the line and I think it’s fair to say that like him or loathe him, he’s become an absolute mailbox icon.

I’m writing in not to slate him or praise him, – I know there’s been accusations that he’s a troll or spurs fan and so forth, and then some contributors like Davos think he talks complete sense – but to genuinely ask another question that I don’t think has been asked before but surely it must have crossed the minds of anyone who’s read and consumed Stewies musings. And this is based on the stance that I DO believe he’s an Arsenal fan, albeit a critical one but, we’re allowed to be critical of our teams and it must be widespread the amount of people who have love / hate relationships with their teams.

My enquiry is about the ‘hate’ side of the relationship.

Stewie will be the first to admit his mails are never praised based or congratulatory and are exclusively critical / negative, whether that’s directed at the ethos, the tactics, the manager, the signings or even the mentality of the fans.

So Stewie, my question, quite simple although maybe me not wording it correctly, is basically;

At this point, after years of (often justified) criticism, are you still a ‘fan’ or ‘supporter’ of Arsenal and how does that look like / play out to you?

Answer in any style or wordings you like but I mean things like, do you cheer when they score, do you wear the shirt, do you like it when they win etc, does anything provide you with happiness or that weird unique elation our football teams give us, or has it got to a point, like the mother in law and father in law, where it’s just complete animosity now and gives you no joy whatsoever.

I’m a Wigan Ath fan, so zero skin in any game here, and so I ask this coz on the back of another win against a tough surprise side like Sunderland, they are 9 points clear (with liverpool v city tomorrow) and looking like they’re not just going to win the league but get maybe 90-95 points and of course still very much in all 4 competitions.

So again, not being critical but I don’t imagine you’ll be writing in praising Arsenal, but if they’d been turned over today we know there’d have been a brutal email on its way. (Which I’d have welcomed)

As I say, genuine mail, genuinely interested.

For what it’s worth I think there’s a lot of sense / truth in there mixed in with a hell of a lot of other stuff. ‘Fraudergaard’ genuinely made me chuckle, the kool aid thing gets a bit repetitive for me if I’m honest, but I’m more on the side of looking forward to the mails rather than skipping them.

So, where do you stand as an Arsenal fan Stewie?

Hope you get to read this and hope you answer it.

All the best

Wigan Dave

115 charges

My Dad is an Everton fan so has obviously felt the sting of FFP points deductions. Just text me a photo of a birthday cake celebrating 3 years since the 115 charges against City came up.

Has it all just been been brushed under the carpet now? Got to admit I had completely forgotten about it! Are the Premier League just relying on that? Them charges will absolutely never be answered will they…

Money yo

Stop dissallowing perfectly good goals

Looking at the Jesus’ goal disallowed vs Sunderland and I agree with Arsene Wenger that we have to change the offside rules. The aim of the game is to score goals and we should not be trying to make it harder. I’ve always said we have to emulate the NFL where is it is almost unheard of for a team to not get on the board in the game. Also, if you need 5 mins of VAR to check an offside goal, then the goal should stand.

Gyokeres now has more goals than Woltemade (70mill GBP), Watkins, Cunha and Mateta (combined 44 goals last season), Sesko (74mill GBP) is one behind Mbuemo (70mill GBP). When do we start talking about them or is the flop of the season conversation only reserved for Arsenal players?

“Boring” Arsenal now has the best attack and defence in the league but we can’t be worthy champions because we do not “entertain” you enough. I don’t know about you but I’m very entertained being top of the league, champions league, final of one cup already, with a possibility to win the 4th.

Damola AFC Berlin Germany

Tickers’ crystal ball

Watching the Man Utd Match now and Christian Romero has just been sent off just like Dave Tickner predicted. Well sir, hats off to you and I promise to take your predictions more seriously forthwith. Thank you sir.

McKiaveli (I hope we win this now, GGMU) Ushuta. Makurdi, Benue, Nigeria.

Proof from Stewie Griffin

I really appreciate the Stewie warnings as it enables me to scroll and scroll and scroll (he really does write a lot of b*llocks and nothing original since about 2020) past his latest diatribe.

However, as he obviously scours the pages for anything related to him, I do have a question for him. Stewie, if by some miracle (according to you) Arsenal do win the league, how are you going to prove to us all that you have eaten your hat and done all the other things you have said you would do if Arsenal win?

Andrew Goonerabroad Brown

…37 points a week into Feb.

I think we might be safe.

Aidan, EFC, Hoxton

Pep leaving?

Peps going nowhere, that’s from a better source than you’ll ever get, he knows how bent and bias the league is to the red shirt American owned cartel clubs and how the media both tv and newspapers pander to the red masses also slandering Mcfc, he understands us proper Mancunians and the club.

Us and pep are going f***ing nowhere, we can taste your salty tears and smell your urine boiling, 115 oh dear!!!

“What about citeh” is all you city bingo callers say, many thanks a proud Mancunian and Mcfc season ticket holder for over 50 years mr s jones.

Anon

A response to Zak

The fact that you think that what Pep Guardiola says – or what any famous person says about the Israel/Palestine conflict – has more to do with Islamist attacks on Jews than Israel’s occupation of Gaza and treatment of its people going back to 1948 (let’s not forget the Nakba – sure not as a widescale as the Holocaust but the intent was the exact same thing) says everything about you.

Not at all against Israel or its existence but don’t act like the Trump administration and think people can’t see what’s going on with their own eyes. It’s ridiculous and insulting and what happened 80 years ago is irrelevant to war crimes and crimes against humanity being perpetuated today. Not to sound cliché but two wrongs don’t make right and all…

And many Jewish people have spoken about their feelings of being let down by those running Israel at the moment – I know some of them personally. Moreover, current and former government/military officials, media within Israel, various Israeli human rights groups have also publicly voiced their disappointment.

Pep Guardiola and I are entitled to our opinions about human rights and war atrocities thank you very much. And, as an African-American, it’s a slap in the face for someone to use the trauma and atrocities committed against their people – as if you’re the only ones – in order to try to silence a valid opinion.

MAW, LA Gooner (So…how ‘bout them Gunners, eh?)