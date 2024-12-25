Spurs are ‘most entertaining team in the Premier League’ under Ange Postecoglou; why sack him?

Tottenham are the most entertaining team in the league and shouldn’t sack Ange Postecoglou. Yep, your stocking includes a Christmas Day Mailbox.

Big Ange In

My dad and I are both United fans. We have nothing to do with Manchester, but it’s biological – we got from my Grandad. We used to travel to every game from down South until grandad got too old and the tickets and travel got too expensive. We’re die hard reds.

But dad and I always agreed that if we were going to support a team closer to home then that team would probably be Spurs. These reason for this is that both of us experienced exciting Spurs sides when we were growing up and always saw them as a club that would entertain. Who else could attract talent such as Gary Lineker, Gazza, Teddy Sheringham and Klinsmann?

Despite their dalliances with some really dour managers – Conte, Nuno, Jose and George Graham – they’ve generally had managers with an attacking philosophy. They’ve been entertaining, if a little… well, Spursy.

I think Big Ange has turned them into the most entertaining team in the league. Their last two games have yielded 16 goals for Christ’s sake! For me they’re going about things the right way and I’d love to see what Big Ange has achieved with a few more windows. If Spurs won a trophy this season it would an incredible achievement.

That said Spurs are only 1 point above United so they really do need to stop being quite so daft.

But pretty much what Matt said.

Although he wanted to see Fergie’s pre United credentials. Pretty well established those mate – was the first manager to win the Scottish first division with a non-Old Firm side in 15 years and is still the last to do so (Dundee United snuck in between Aberdeen’s three titles though). Also won a European trophy with a Scottish side, a feat that had only been done by Celtic and Rangers before and hasn’t been equalled since. Fergie was mint.

Merry Christmas all!

Ashmundo

Shocking that, lad

One of the ignorant comments I’ve ever read in the mailbox. “I’d like to see Ferguson and wenger’s pre EPL records”

On Wenger he won the league and cup with Monaco in France which is arguably more impressive and prestigious than anything ange has won. Also won a couple of cups in Japan

But Ferguson ?? Dearie me Matt. Sit down son. It’s Fergies pre United achievements that clinch him as the GOAT. He’s the last manager outside Celtic and rangers to win the Spl. That’s over FORTY years of a record. It’s pretty astounding

He also won two European trophies with them and holds the record of being the last manager to beat Real Madrid in a European cup final. Again a record that is over forty years old.

He did this at the Aberdeen.

You’ve just had a mare Matt

Anon

Many festive thoughts

Hi Mailboxers,

It’s that time of year where we do a bit of reflecting on things…. so some festive thoughts for you all!

A scenario where Pep has permanently lost his mojo, where the charges go hard against them, where relegation is a possibility, where existing players choose to leave or need to be sold, where the City brand becomes a bit more toxic and it becomes harder to attract top talent…. none of that seems massively improbable to me? Leeds have never reached the same heights again following the Ridsdale era – are the City old-timers going to get their club back?

When Ronaldo was last at United, one issue seemed to be that while he was scoring goals, he was doing little else and so the team overall suffered. Cristiano at least had the valid defence of age – what’s Haaland’s excuse?

I’m not enjoying the Ange pile-on tbh. We complain about Pulis, Dyche or even Moyes despite the latter’s league position and silverware achieved. I also follow F1 and did Formula Vee many moons ago. There’s a thing about rookie drivers that if you have one driver who sticks it in a wall now and again and another who is pretty quick and who keeps it between the ditches 100% of the time – well you might prefer the first driver on the basis that you can cut out a driver’s mistakes but you can’t make him quicker.

Ange has virtually no defence at the moment but at the other end of the pitch, they are top scorers(?). We always hear that sticking the ball in the net is the hardest part of football. Well Ange has built a team which is good at that. Arsenal and Utd fans can surely appreciate. So give him a chance to have his first choice defence back or add to it and judge him then. Klopps’s team really kicked on when VVD and Alisson were added. So let’s cherish Ange a bit more even if it looks a bit 5-a-side at the moment.

Not overly loving the Rashford pile-on either. I think Micah made a valid point that Rashford seems to be a bit of a lightning rod for Utd’s woes. And I get that his body language looks bad. But I very much doubt he’s wanted it to end up this way either so let’s leave him be and just wish him well wherever he goes. He wasn’t there yesterday and he’s also not a roofer.

Ange has recently gotten frustrated with repeat questions from journos and the every single day in this mailbox I see fans asking better questions of their team, players and managers. Journos are really robbing a living if they are utterly unable to come up with an original interesting question for a manager. I always felt Klopp wasn’t worn out by actual coaching but by the utterly ridiculous levels of media commitments the top club managers have and having to answer the same dumbass question 50 different times.

The upside of thoughtful questions is that we get to see more about a manager. ETH was asked direct questions near the end of his term where he dismissed the question saying the journo must have been looking a different game. I think it highlighted that ETH no longer had answers. But keep asking the same questions and the manager can just bat them away, everyone gets bored and we learn nothing new. Do better. F365 – do you have press credentials? Can we send a mailboxer in to the pressers? We could send Barry Fox in to cheer up Ange at least?

Not surprised to see Chelsea performing so well as I thought they deserved more from the game when they played Liverpool early in the season. But I don’t think this is any kind of proof that the Boehly et alia’s approach is valid. I think the questions around that were more financial. As in would it all work out over an 8 year period and could they keep on the right side of PSR or would they need plenty more Conor Gallaghers or hotels to sell. Could be a City scenario where they win on the pitch but have challenges off it?

Is this season shaping up to the best in years? Villa resurgent, Bournemouth and Forest flying high, probably a 3-way battle between Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal for the title, Spurs being the great entertainers and maybe some green Utd shoots. Or at least an end to the stench of dEaTH.

Speaking of Utd, City were called the ‘noisy neighbours’ but surely Utd must be the noisiest club in the world. Take that however you want.

Finally, listening to Carra and Redknapp discussing Trent’s situation yesterday and I was 100% with Redknapp on this. So was surprised to jump on Twitter ( Elon can do one, using Jack’s name still ) and saw almost complete agreement with Carra on this.

So what we’re saying is Trent needs to make himself less financially attractive to suitors by signing a new contract so that Liverpool can get a fee for him which would also protect his legacy locally? Are people well?

I saw an interview with Trent some years back where he was trying to set up something within clubs whereby academy players who were dropped would be offered some alternative career path within the club. Because maybe you can’t make it as a player but you love sport so maybe sports science or physio or coaching would appeal. So Trent seemed to be pushing for clubs to give dropped players a pathway. And his thinking was while he had gone through the system and had made it, he was aware that he had sacrificed a huge amount to make it there. His personal life during this teenage years was absolutely impacted. But he made it so everyone thinks he’s lucky and it was all worthwhile.

But huge numbers don’t and the clubs just release them. So Trent seemed to be very aware that it’s a bit of a horrible system. “Give us huge personal commitment during your late childhood and teenage years for a decade and if you’re one of the lucky 1%, we’ll give you a well-paid job. Otherwise, ta-ra.”

For me, if Trent wants to see new places and experience other cultures and goes on an adventure with Real, good luck to him. We don’t “own” him and any lack of transfer fee is absolutely NOT his responsibility. And Carra saying on a worldwide broadcast that he will impact his legacy locally if he leaves on a free is just amplifying and legitimising trolls. And that’s irresponsible. And I think that’s where Redknapp was coming from. I 100% stand with Jamie R on this one.

Anyhoo, that’s enough for now. Sorry for the downer at the end. Many thanks to all the contributors who, generally speaking, add lots to my enjoyment of this wonderful sport.

Wishing you all the very best this Christmas whomever you support because as a mailboxer ( Garey I think? ) once said, “Rivals, not enemies.”

Nollaig Shona daoibh go léir,

Mark, LFC, An Mhí

Bitter? You better believe it!

Over the past few days I’ve seen both Michael Owen and Jamie’s Carragher & Redknapp discuss legacy at clubs, with Jack Grealish on the receiving end of some stick at Villa Park and a look into the potential future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Il start with Owen and his massively over the top reaction to the “nasty, jealous, spiteful, bitter people” who funnily enough weren’t best pleased when their best player decided he wanted to move on from the team he proclaimed to love. Whether it is for Free or £100 million it doesn’t really matter.

Now you can argue about whether this is the right or wrong thing for a player to do or not until the cows come home, and in all honesty it will solely depend on the individual. But what you cant expect is to have your cake and eat it. Being told that you’re dumped for an upgrade doesn’t make it OK or better. If anything it makes it worse! It’s saying I’m better than you.

Grealish left to win things and has a stack of medals to show for it. Good for him. Now some Villa fans may well be pleased for him. Fair enough. Most like my mate Mike are definitely not like, something about Judas etc. These are VILLA fans, not Grealish fans. You can’t expect is for The Villa to batter a City team including Grealish and for the Holte End not to absolutely rinse him. I mean have you ever met football fans?! You leave and you get both barrels. That’s the deal, particularly on a match day. He wont like it but that’s life.

Let’s be honest though. This isn’t about Grealish. This is about Owen and his inability to understand why he isn’t adored by….well…anyone. It’s just so transparent. He hates the fact he’s not adored and will never understand why. That he can’t understand it goes a long way to explaining why he isn’t and is in fact more likely viewed as a nasty, jealous, spiteful and bitter person!

I’ve waffled on longer than I intended to here (not uncommon lads) so Il keep it short with Alexander-Arnold. Carragher thinks if he wants to be remembered as an all-time Liverpool great and in line with Gerrard then he needs to stay. Correct. Does this mean he should stay? This 100% depends on him. If so, sign the thing and enjoy the Arne Slot inspired ride!

If he thinks the stars have aligned so it’s the perfect time to sign for Real Madrid and experience another country and play with your England bezzy Bellingham. Good luck to him. But for Redknapp or anyone else to argue Liverpool fans should be grateful and fawn over him, or anyone else is crackers. You enjoy the memories and then boo the living daylights out of them. That’s football.

Adam (Leeds)

On Johnny Nic

Missing the point by some margin there, old boy.

Nobody has, to my knowledge, said to Ange, change your methods entirely, we’re just saying that sometimes a whiff of pragmatism would go someway to making this whole thing much more tangibly successful. Something I, who pay £1100 for a season ticket (not too sure how much longer that will be sustainable) should have every right to suggest.

Also, Ange’s football is responsible for a raft of injuries….so he’s also playing fast and loose with players careers. Might seem dramatic but when VDV is told to play far sooner than he was ready to, only to re-injure himself and miss another six weeks, you have to wonder is the players career all that important to the coach.

P.S – was thinking the same of Saka and just saw his third hamstring injury of the season is the one which will see him miss a significant part of the season – totally avoidable.

Anon

…Gaurdiola apparently struggling to motivate his Manchester City players.

Why doesn’t he just give them a Pep talk?

Alex Stokoe

…Having played soccer at club level and followed Tottenham since the early 1960’s,it is obvious that a strong defence is the basis of a football team. Midfielders and forwards give off their best when they know that they can rely on their defence. It is like a chain reaction. When the defence is shaky, midfielders and forwards are demotivated. Just like in golf–poor putting results in errant drives off the tee and inaccurate approach shots onto the green.

With Postecoglu’s high press system the defence plays a high line. The football is exciting to watch but it is easy for opponents to pick up errant passes and play long balls over the top for their marauding forwards. The Tottenham defenders scramble back but to no avail.Easy goals for the picking for the top and bottom of the table teams. The unfortunate Tottenham defenders are forced to run at top speed often changing direction at speed. This results in pulled hamstrings and other forms of injury. It is no coincidence that Van de Ven and Romero pulled up with injuries two seasons in a row.

Postecoglu’s system is not codusive for the EPL. The results show it. He is not willing to adapt to EPL conditions and deserves the chop.

Anon

