Ten Hag ‘single-handedly destroying’ one Man Utd man’s career as ‘Championship-level idiot’ slammed

Bruno Fernandes and Antony get both barrels but no-one escapes censure at Manchester United after their lower-league FA Cup performance at Old Trafford.

Let’s talk about Bruno actually

Just wanna pat myself on the back, when Utd were ‘back’ last year, I said there’s nothing to fear with Bruno as captain. The most they will win will be a League Cup.

I was right.

Yes, he can play, but he’s also the most petulant, miserable, horrid little sh*t when the chips are down. Leading by example indeed.

You’re going to see how bad he can be this season.

Also, thanks Utd for AGAIN failing to win when I need you to.

David (Imagine SAF having Bruno! Captain? He wouldn’t have bought him) Molby

I don’t think anything sums up the state of Manchester United better than their captain trying to petulantly injure John Stones and bouncing off him and hurting himself. Genuinely hilarious.

Rob

The result was never in question, it was always a case of by how many. Although that was a ridiculously soft penalty, so soft that it wasn’t even a penalty but City outplayed us from the off and in this era of pathetic decisions, ya just gotta role with it.

I thought our defense did the best they could, it’s worrying that a few years ago, prime Evans wasn’t good enough under LVG but 35 year old Evans is now starting for us. To be honest, he played no better or worse than any of his defensive counterparts.

The scary part is that Hag thinks we played played well in the first half and at the start of the second half, according to him, we went more offensive. Played well? More offensive? Ok Hag, if you say so.

The usual Bruno performance, moaning every time he’s touched and producing sweet FA all game. That’s our captain every game, that’s how far we’ve fallen. At least Maguire has respect for the game. Bruno is a horrible t**t, end of discussion. How anyone can support that type of player is beyond me.

Rashford was his usual self. I give up saying it, he wouldn’t get a game for Everton. Eriksen did nothing, but think he’s as surprised as everyone else that Utd signed him. Amrabat REALLY IS NO BETTER THAN FRED. McTominay is our best attacker, how funny is that? He looks like the only one who can get something on target.

Hojlund, Whose genius idea was it to pay 70 mill for a 20 year old, with 9 career goals and expect him to be our main source of goals? That’s criminal, Hag is single handedly destroying this lads career before it starts.

Antony, when he came on proved what a complete moronic idiot he is. Championship level idiot at that. Just what the hell was that all about? Another horrible t**t

I’m not pointing fingers at the defense, when you have 6 individuals in front of them who are unable to string any cohesion together, what chance have you got? 6 statues standing there hoping something will happen.

We’re a team that will hope to nick a goal or result by an opposition mistake or a long ball over the top hit and hope. Great tactics, we might as well have kept Ole. Carragher was spot on with his assessment and Hags retort just shows how utterly clueless and narcissistic he is.

There is no shame in losing to a side that can sign who they want, who have bought the FA and UEFA and whose owners invite our referees on jolly get togethers under the premise of officiating a game, no shame at all. But at least have some kind of plan in place, go down with dignity. Back when we were great and City were pre money, they always gave us a game. Back then though, derbys were derbys, nowadays, it’s just another game for Utd to be embarrassed.

Hugo

16 more Conclusions

1 – If it takes that long it isn’t clear and obvious

2 – Soft at best

3 – You cannot with an open arm stop an athlete running at full pace, your shoulder is too weak in that direction

4 – Since when was touching a foul, there was no shirt pull, it was a brush

5 – If City really thought it was a penalty they would have been screaming like my son when i forget to let him open his own yoghurt

6 – If you are dumb/greedy enough to take the UAE money you open yourself up to the accusation that you spent 4 minutes trying to find a city penalty

7 – If Holjand was coached by Pep he would take done a Rodri pirouette when Stones grazed his shoulder and City would have been done to 10

8 – Pep has for a while worked out what he referees will and wont call

9 – Utd remind me of when you did the England squad c**ts vs non-c**ts

10 – City are so professional ( and i do mean this with some admiration) that Rodri is faking a face hit in the 3rd minute of injury time while 3-0 up

11 – United maxing our their credit card on Mount is about the most United thing I’ve heard, their ability to outdo their previous ineptitude is spectacular.

12 – If you play players that strop and don’t run you lower the bar on expectations for everyone

13 – Pen aside we were always gonna lose so glad its behind us

14 – Please play the kids, it can’t be worse

15 – The referees over a period of time decide what gets punished and what doesn’t, they are the arbiters. The game we have of faking, snide fouls, of transition blocks a lmost never being yellow carded and general bullshit is their fault. Don’t blame Rodri for the dive, he is a professional trying to win, blame years of this being rewarded. I do blame Holjund for the non dive, I want him to stay on his feet but if he had dived precedent strongly shows that the lightest of graze would have yielded a red.

16 – United continue to just be on the wrong side of everything. It will all be ok. Wont it?

Matt(ATL, Utd)

Oh dear, Onana

Hi, been a few years between emails.

First off, I am an Arsenal fan and I know I shouldn’t throw stones in glass houses when it comes to talking about goalkeepers, but after watching the game, and then re watching the highlights, I really struggle to see how Onana is classed as world class in anything when it comes to being a keeper.

First off, his parry saves. How many times do he ‘save’ the ball and it not go out of danger? The Foden header in the first half that Haaland could have buried, the Haaland header that stayed in play, and then also the shot that was pushed straight back to Haaland who then put it on a plate for Foden. He has weak wrists and is continually putting his defence under more pressure by not killing the danger.

Talking of that Haaland header, secondly is his positioning. If you go back and watch Fodens cross in the first half that Haaland should of buried, and then watch Silva’s cross that he did, Onana’s positioning is woeful. The first one he is in line with the front post, and the second one he is actually in front of the post. For a ball that is being crossed on the by line, this is just asking for trouble. 9/10 times any striker would have scored the first one, and second time around Haaland wasn’t going to make the same mistake.

He doesn’t come for crosses, his distribution isn’t elite and he doesn’t command his defence – shouting abuse isn’t commanding. What on earth did United see to pay 40mil? Afcon will be good for United, as it will give them a chance to drop him without looking bad.

Thanks,

Steve.

Oliver twisted

It’s hard enough to play City without the referee giving them a head start with a joke of a penalty. I don’t blame Tierney, I blame Oliver; sitting there in his Newcastle top at Stockley Park, rubbing his hands with glee at dishing out another dent to the hopes of a Top 4 (or 5?) competitor. As soon as he’d decided then it was only going to go one way.

Let’s not kid ourselves here, that is an incident that happens 2 or 3 times a game and never gets punished. Hojlund had his arm round and let go before Rodri goes down like he’s doing a pirouette in Swan Lake. If that’s a penalty then punish all of them the same way, don’t just pick and choose when it suits.

Oliver shouldn’t be anywhere near premier league games given he is a lifelong Newcastle fan. In fact, let him stay but stick me in the VAR booth for every Utd match and let’s see how many “penalties” I can give us. I suppose we’d need to get in the opponent’s box first which is apparently a struggle.

Now that, somewhat conspiratorial, whinge is out of the way, we still didn’t deserve anything out of the game. Honestly cannot remember the last time we played City and had control of the game for any length of time. The petulance at the end was embarrassing; lost our shape, lost the game, then lost our heads. No shame losing to City, with a cameo from Michael Oliver, but can we please at least start clicking as a team and knock his beloved Newcastle out of the cup again? I need some cheering up.

Garey Vance, MUFC

FA Cup tie

Well, F365’s pre-match combined United/City XI doesn’t look quite so silly after all does it? For context, I’m a City fan who watched his first game in 1972. Since then, I genuinely cannot recall a Manchester Derby where United looked less likely to score, especially in the second half, than yesterday.

Listen, my whole family is Red but that second half felt like an FA Cup tie against lower league opposition. That is to say, where the home team played quite well in the first 45 minutes, and certainly had their chances (that McTominay strike!) but, ultimately, were overwhelmed by superior talent, fitness, aggression, and skill.

At the time of writing, I have no idea if Amrabat was subbed because of injury. Regardless, the whole match changes right there. I’ll leave United fans to analyse Ten Hag’s tactics and substitutions, but from the restart, it was job done. Having said that, that goal-scoring genius Antony should’ve seen red for blatantly booting Doku. The petulant talent-less useless p*ick.

Sorry to say folks, but that was just embarrassing from United. As they say here in London, Mind the Gap.

Mark (Take a bow Bernardo Silva) MCFC.

Not funny anymore

Don’t normally email about other clubs, but is anyone else thinking United being toilet isn’t funny anymore?

We may have bigger, City shaped domination, issues to worry about.

Aidan, Lfc (appreciate we’ve been significantly more toilet for decades)

VAR corner

So VAR takes a few minutes to decide City need a penalty. Then the ref needs to look at the images multiple times to agree. How is that a clear and obvious error?

Is the ref even allowed to ignore it when VAR decides he must come and have a look? So why does the ref have to go look. Just give the stupid lame soft penalty that could be given at almost every set piece every game. What a joke.

Jon, Cape Town (as if city need any help)

Now, it’s half time of the derby, who knows how it will go (though I have a sinking feeling…)

But the sole point of this email is to point out that if Hojlund “pulling back” Rodri is a foul and a pen, then Stones pulling back Hojlund two minutes later is a foul and a red card.

The level of force involved is almost identical (that is to say, basically non-existent). The only subtle, but key, difference between the two is that Rodri is a diving bastard.

Andy (MUFC)

Commentators and pundits

Great mail Matt, agree with every word. I know I’m going to come across as a cantankerous old dinosaur, but England games have become almost unwatchable for me, thanks to the battalion of ex-pro pundits, commentators and presenters who are little more than highly-paid cheerleaders, adding zilch to the experience. They’re enough to actively make me want England to lose! And don’t get me started on the self-indulgent clips of them all hollering and whooping at any goal England score.

Contrast this with the pre-match build-up to the Euro 96 semi-final and the peerless Barry Davies just letting the pictures do the talking, remaining silent as the Wembley crowd belted out Three Lions and immediately segued into a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone. Spine-tingling stuff and I can’t fucking stand Liverpool, their fans or their song!

It was all a far cry from the Euro ’21 final against Italy, for example, where industrial-scale bollocks were spewed by the punditocracy, to the point I had to switch off until the game began. Or, switch over to ITV instead. Thank Christ for Roy Keane on ITV. Roy Keane is the only pundit worth listening to because he’s the only one who tells it as it is.

On an unrelated note, Jude Bellingham. What a player. He’s going to break a metatarsal sometime in April/May, isn’t he?

TL;DR: Pundits suck except Roy Keane!

Lee, ’90s child