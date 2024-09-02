Erik ten Hag ‘looks way out of his depth’ as Manchester United manager, while Arne Slot is channelling Roberto Martinez in his perfect Liverpool start.

There is also a Mailbox on the weekend’s other games. Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Good Evans

The chap mouths off about Slot being overhyped and gets beaten by him the first meeting afterward. He mouthed off about losing a player that no team aspiring to be elite can rely on in McTominay.

He looks like Roy Evans with the former actual manager of PSV sitting with him. Please, put him out of his misery.

Eamonn, Dublin

I had a problem with Football 365 for saying United were lucky against Fulham.

I had a problem with Football 365 for making out that there were no positives when we lost against Brighton.

However, against Liverpool we were absolutely awful. Football 365, go to town, we deserve it all.

Absolutely shambolic.

Chris, Stourbridge

3 games played, 3 points, -3 goal difference.

There’s a kind of elegant mathematical poetry to Ten Hag’s season so far.

Niallio, Dublin

Is it just me or is Ten Hag sounding like a Tory MP desperately scrambling in an interview to find some ridiculously small positive from the sh*t show that is their organisation.

Talking about opposition xG is a new low.

Will

Be rate

Hard to argue with a scoreline like that so I will be brief.

We gifted Liverpool 3 goals, they were clinical, and the scoreline flattered them but no complaints. Can’t sleepwalk in MF and expect to win. Casemiro cannot play the bigger games now. Same amount of shots on target and they shaded the clear-cut chances.

I have seen us play a lot worse and win. Chin up and let them enjoy their moment.

Ps got Oasis tickets. No football result was gonna dull this buzz.

Garey Vance, MUFC

Can’t wait to see which United fans talk up the “clear” progress being made under INEOS and bend over backwards trying to convince everyone Ten Hag just needs more of his best players fit after this sh*tshow.

MAW, LA Gooner

READ NEXT: 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool: Ten Hag sack, great Gravenberch, Casemiro done, ‘unprofessional’ Szob

Same United, different season

Seeing Ferguson in the stands watching the Liverpool game, yet again seeing his former team get battered at home, genuinely made me feel sorry for him. As an 84 year old man who recently lost his wife, the least the players and manager could do is get a result against your closest rivals at home, or make it a close match at least, it was decided at half time. But truth be told, even before the game today, I had no hope of United actually winning or getting a draw from the game, and that’s not being pessimistic it’s just a matter of being realistic. Liverpool are just a much better team currently. They lost Klopp recently, but look at how professional they are as a team and have started under Slot, however it is only 3 games in as well, but a very encouraging start to kick on.

United are currently a cup team at best, and could be that way for a number of years to come, they will never win the league or even come close to a Top 4 finish under Ten Haag. Yes fair play to him in the sense, he did bring some silverware to the table and if that was one of his objectives he’s done his job. But seeing him clap to the fans after the match today said it all about him, he’s just not good enough as the manager and tactically extremely unaware. Providing United don’t have the worst team on paper now, they need to bring in a manager to actually get these players to perform on a regular basis, but without tactical awareness, stamina and teamwork it’s not going to count for sh*t. Missing out on Conte or Mourinho in the summer, and even Tuchel, will cost United big time.

Ten Haag should get the sack sooner rather than later. I don’t like him personally at all and looks way out of his depth, and seems to be working for superiors that are way too lenient or aren’t bothered by 8th placed finishes. He keeps losing games City and Liverpool by such big score lines, and hasn’t changed since his first season. He even lost to Chelsea last season and somehow managed to do it while being 3-2 up in the 98th minute. He sucks and so does the United defense especially, I mean my god some of the defending is honestly so painful to watch, you could actually make a comedy compilation on YouTube since the start of Ten Haag’s time at United on some examples of how exactly not to defend.

Get Tuchel in, who else is actually available? At this point here, Southgate would probably do just as good as job as Ten Haag currently. If Liverpool were ruthless today, it could have been 5-0 or 6-0, United should count themselves lucky.

Rami

Succession

Today showed very clearly that Klopp / LFC built a strong squad that was ready to continue to grow, which is now clearly helping Slot (who deserves credit mind for bringing in his own tweaks and enhancements). Compare that to Fergie who left a squad in a much worse condition to grow and evolve and kick on for United’s next manager. That was a core error and is still being paid for now.

Also Gravenberch is handy isn’t it

Duck



An apology

On behalf of LFC please let me apologise to all MUFC fans. Had we delivered todays result, as we should have, in the two games earlier this year, then Ten Haag would not be your manager now. Sorry.

Howard (we all know the definition of insanity) Jones

Is Arne Slot the new Roberto Martinez?

As Liverpool controlled the game at Old Trafford like rarely before, I wondered: could the more measured Slot be benefitting from the team growing under Klopp’s attacking tutelage?

The thought brought me back to Martinez, who largely benefitted from Moyes’ defensive heritage when he first took over at Everton, before the wheels eventually came off.

I guess time – and more capable opposition – will tell 🙂

Best,

Joyce

📣TO THE COMMENTS! Is Arne Slot the greatest manager to ever do it? Join the debate here

Liverpool controlled that and after the first 10-15 the pattern of the game was set… Liverpool were a little better in everything.Man Utd were not horrendous, they created a bit and Casemiro really cost them the game.

Their entire midfield might as well not be there.

– Mainoo hides and is rarely in a position to receive the ball(as evidenced by the second goal when he was running away from Casemiro giving him zero passing options)

– Bruno has no football intelligence/discipline/temperament(take your pick) to play in these type of games. They will never have control of the game while he is part of the “midfield”

– Casemiro… not much to say, he was awful but also not helped by the other two.

Maybe Ugarte will make a difference, but only if Fernandes is also replaced by Mount who has the complete opposite of his traits(disciplined, intelligent and a much better temperament).

On the other hand, Liverpool’s midfield is working as a well oiled machine in Slot’s 3rd game in charge. They all know their roles and are capable of executing them.

But both teams had their chances, Liverpool had Salah and Man utd had Zirkzee… and Salah ahs started the season on fire.

However, the most interesting thing is ETH’s post game comments:

“The team isn’t ready” – After 3 years and 5-600m and not ready to play a team with a new manager and zero pounds spent on the team?

“We’ll be better by the end of the season” – Good for you… Let’s just wait till then and forget about the first half.

– “you know when you are 2-0 down, you have to take more risks and be more open. That’s my assessment.” This is the one that got me…. being carved open by Liverpool and losing, and the answer is give them more room, be more open? This is how 7-0 results happen.

Again, Slot has been in place for a couple of months with much more financial restraint to build his team and has formed a more coherent team than ETH has in 3 years. If there are still Man utd supporters who want him above all other managers, they will have to work incredibly hard to justify it.

Liam

The perfect start

3 games, 3 wins, 0 goals conceded, Man U stuffed at Old Trafford. The word ‘ perfect ‘ can be overused, but this is literally the perfect start for Arne Slot. Only in his dreams could he have imagined things going this well, especially with such a quiet transfer window.

Waaaaay back in the day – and I’m talking early eighties – the transfer philosophy was 2 out, 2 in per season and only buy if there is something better than what you already have. Lose Kevin Keegan, buy Kenny Dalglish – that kind of thing. And we made a profit on that too, but I digress.

We didn’t need much, so we didn’t buy it. We had only one guy in mind for the number six position and he flip flopped on us, so we didn’t buy for the sake of it. Especially when Arne had Gravenberch in mind for the role, so absolutely no need to panic. Excellent work behind the scenes.

Arne has clearly seen a need for evolution rather revolution, the squad is bloody tidy. Very smart lad though, not forcing change where change is not needed for the sake of his ego. I’m looking at you Graeme Souness.

So all is well in the Valley of Eden. With one small exception. I’m seeing the beginning of a narrative that says perhaps Jurgen’s heavy metal play did not get the best out of his players and just possibly he wasn’t as good as he was made out to be.

Basically – f**k off with that. Just f**k the f**k off. Admittedly not the most subtle riposte but it’s really been winding me up,

Jurgen was and remains, bloody *awesome*. The only thing that stopped him winning a lot more than he did was not his own limitations but a once in a lifetime manager with an entire club built around him and a budget he could only dream of. So calm down with that talk.

Arne has had a wonderful start, but it’s only been 3 games. So while comparisons are inevitable, it’s epically way too early to make conclusive ones.

James, Liverpool

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED AND LIVERPOOL PUNDIT REACTION

👉 Paul Scholes identifies ‘concern’ over new Man Utd signing after Liverpool defeat

👉 ‘Disappointed’ Keane makes bold Man Utd finish prediction after ‘shocking’ Liverpool defeat

👉 Owen makes Premier League title prediction after Liverpool beat Man Utd

Early, early doors. But…. I’ve been desperate for the past 3 seasons to keep clean sheets. Slot has come in, seen the problem, and provided a solution. Don’t concede, and with salah, Diaz, jota, Nunez, Gakpo and now Chiesa we will score goals. Keep it simple, smart.

This is number 20 coming.

Poor United…. Guess who is to blame, oh it’s the Glazers ( despite continually spending real money ) clue… it’s actually not … SAF how’s the view ?

Ade —- 20 here we come

So Wolfie,

Really appreciate your analysis of Liverpool in the mailbox.

Love the perspective of a supposed United fan trolling Liverpool like you do on a daily basis.

Anyhoos, 3-0 lad. No analysis, just a reality we are better than you. Let Garey know!

You’re welcome.

Gronkie (LFC)

As we pause for these interlulls, a small reminder of calm and restraint to any fellow Liverpool supporters who might’ve gotten carried away with our recent results. Looking at the schedule we were always meant to take full points on offer from these first three fixtures. Tougher tests are to come; next up are top-half sides looking sharper, better drilled and better placed in Forest and Bournemouth… and not to mention a visit to the San Siro, which is no Old Trafford.

I’m liking what I see with this Slot side thus far, but let’s not get carried away with a few early wins against opposition as such.

Eric, Los Angeles CA

READ NEXT: Liverpool and Luis Diaz show wisdom of Arne Slot’s move from chaos to control by thumping Manchester United