The Thomas Tuchel sack calls – and apologies to Gareth Southgate – are in after an England defeat as embarrassing as their loss to Hungary decades ago.

Tuchel Out

My knee just hit me in the face but It’s not going to get better.

Southgate had his time and we needed to move forward, but the FA have f**ked it again. I had a feeling Tuchel would take us backwards but you can feel the negative vibes flowing through the team already.

I mean what the sh*t is with all the weird positions?

What the sh*t is playing the likes of Kyle Walker and Henderson? Great in their day but clearly soooo past it.

Why the sh*t do we seem to suddenly have no central defenders worthy of international football? if that’s the level of defending we have got to look forward to, all hope is lost…

Tom (Nothing like an England game to bring out the grumpy old man)

Sorry, Gareth x

Was Southgate that bad after all?

Paul

Is it too late to give Gareth a call? All is forgiven!

Ian, Portsmouth

So can we all admit now that Southgate was actually pretty decent?

Dan, Plastic LFC

From a World Cup semi final and two European Championship finals to struggling to beat Albania, Latvia and Andorra and losing 3-1 to Senegal.

Southgate wasn’t all that bad was he?

Dan, London

England under Southgate 3 – 0 Senegal.

England under Tuchel 1 – 3 Senegal.

Is this still a “be careful what you wish for” situation, or are we now veering into “I told you so” territory for us Southgate apologists?

I’ve had the misfortune of watching both England games this week and that was far, far worse than anything Sir Gareth ever served up.

Tuchel is going to need some big performances soon, the knives have been out for him since day one and they must be looking mighty sharp right about now….

Harry, THFC (probably right to let Ange go, still sad about it)

They’re just tired, you say?

Another game, another terrible performance.

But I have to say I’m really enjoying the desperation to explain away England’s awfulness by blaming tiredness and a long gruelling season. Delicious.

Apparently the four Nations League teams who still managed to deliver high level performances had their players on the beach since January.

You do realize international tournaments, like that thing coming up next summer across the Atlantic, typically take place at the end of the season, right? Right??!

Maybe next season won’t be long and gruelling. Maybe the premier league will just be 19 games and they’ll probably scrap the Carabao. As far players abroad, maybe the FA will reach out to their clubs and impose a maximum number of games. Anything to protect and preserve your delicate flowers, I guess.

If that’s the excuse, they might as well give up now. Rubbish.

AY (Tommy isn’t really making them better, is he?)

Calling Big Ange (or possibly the next Hoddle)

Dear Ed,

After watching the debacle of the England v Senegal match Tuchel did a press conference saying that he can’t exactly slam his fist on the desk and yell at these players. It’s true, he’d lose the dressing room. Yet, one has to suspect that he should bark some choice obscenities in the dressing room. That’s just not him is it though?

What’s to be done:

The one thing England have not tried is an expletive laden Aussie like Ange to man motivate these England players. A foreigner who speaks English and yet really knows the English inside and out.

That, or some retired skilful player that the boys all admired. The way everyone who played for England under Hoddle said they admired him as such a skilful player. It’s all very perplexing. Something like a Scholes, a Gerrard or a Beckham who would be willing to sacrifice a cosy retirement. Not so much to manage but to scream at these lazy superstars to make an effort.

Losing to Senegal at home is an historic loss on the same level as the friendly loss to Hungary in the 1950s. It’s a disaster.

Dan McG LFC.

