What’s the excuse today?

To be honest I don’t have much of an issue with the Saliba handball or Michael Keanes. Arsenal got a similar decision vs Spurs in their favour, and I’d want all those incidents to be given as a penalty if it was Arsenal benefitting.

But the Sanchez spear on Jesus? Really VAR? They spend weeks talking about how they clearly got the Onana challenge vs Wolves wrong. They came on TV and explained why that was clearly an error and should be a penalty.

And when the exact same thing happens again….. not even a referral to the Onfield Ref. What a load of nonsense. Indefensible. What’s the next excuse gonna be?

Arsenal were poor. Raya still nervy. But were somewhat unfortunate in the goals conceded and fought back well to get a decent point that halts Chelsea again as well.

Hats

Goalkeepers are easy scapegoats…

Just seen MOTD, don’t think it was Sanchez’s fault at all for Rice’s goal. He passes it out and Gallagher just stands there and doesn’t move to the ball. Why is Gallagher stationary? Can’t see why everyone is blaming Sanchez? Is it because Gallagher is English? Goalkeepers easier to blame?

If Gallagher moves to the ball it’s worked out well and up the pitch to create something. It’s the way the game is gone now.

Chris LFC

Chelsea-Arsenal ‘anti-climax’ and Bruno Fernandes ‘losing the plot’…

CHE-ARS ended too soon, didn’t it? For some reason, there was a lot of conspicuously busy-looking time-wasting from Arsenal after full time, and you could just feel a third goal coming. I wish the referee had played another minute, though the result suits me fine. The silence at the final whistle contributed to the sense of anti-climax. It was a match that tickled my vestigial American indignation at a draw. I was so happy for the camera on Arteta when Arsenal equalized. You could see him go from utter relief to, “wait, we could win this.”

I didn’t grow up knowing who Sir Bobby Charlton was, but all of England has my condolences for his loss. The presence of that mournful Manchester third kit felt oddly appropriate, and I felt guilty for noticing. On this day, even I can’t begrudge the Red Devils their victory, but does anybody else think Bruno Fernandez has lost the plot a bit? He influenced this match, but not necessarily in a good way. And it doesn’t feel like this is a new thing. But McTominay remains undroppable. The Blades were just great for maybe 55 minutes, and I want to think that they’re just chronically unlucky, but the results keep piling up.

And as for the Magpies: bless them. I rather like Palace, but that match looked like men v boys. Trippier, Gordon and (especially) Murphy were phenomenal. I don’t think Murphy’s opener was intentional, but it was perfect nonetheless. It was a really delicate touch under the circumstances, more likely to fall for Wilson (who nearly got to it anyway) than to land on the roof of the net. And I challenge anybody but a Sunderland or Middlesbrough supporter not to grin at Jacob Murphy. He has really flourished under Howe, and his astonished joy at his own successes is endlessly delightful. So is his joy for his teammates’ successes. That really does seem to be down to Howe. Given their form, Miggy/Murphy and Isak/Wilson must be fierce competitors, but the support they show each other might be my favourite thing about the Howe era.

Chris C, Toon Army DC

Ten Hag must copy three Premier League managers…

Erik ten Hag receives a lot of support from pundits and a significant number of Manchester United supporters. It is suggested that he has improved the team significantly in the time he has been there but I beg to differ. It is true that they finished 3rd in the Premier League last season and won the Carabao Cup but the way they played was not much different than under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ie everyone behind the ball and kick it long for Rashford hoping that he would score. Last season Rashford had a good season and the plan worked. This season Rashford isn’t playing well and the plan isn’t working.

While he has been at Manchester United he has signed 13 players, who have played in the first team and many of the players he inherited are full internationals including Lindelof, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan Bissaka, Fernandes, Van de Beek, McTominay, Martial, Rashford and Sancho.

Managers/coaches are judged in many ways but players signed is one of the most important factors. How has Ten Hag done in this respect?

I would imagine that Antony is not regarded as a successful signing especially for the fee paid.

Martinez played well for half a season but always looks like a yellow or red card is imminent. Eriksen has been a top player but he has not looked a top player during his time at Old Trafford.

Casemiro played some good games last season but had disciplinary problems. The fee paid to Real Madrid and the length of contract for a player of his age seems a reckless decision and his performances this season have been below par. His fitness has been questioned.

Malacia has not established himself in the team and appears to have fitness problems. Weghorst and Sabitzer were obviously short term loans but would they be considered a success?

It is probably too soon to judge how good the signings of Amrabat, Mount, Onana, Reguilon, Hojlund and Evans (hardly one for the future) will turn out.

The second important asset a manager/coach should possess is the ability to coach – both players and the team.

Under Ten Hag only Rashford and Wan-Bissaka have improved and as I said earlier the quality of the team play is no better than under Ole.

Ten Hag inherited a team that finished 6th. Compare what has happened at Old Trafford with what has happened at Spurs, Newcastle and Brighton. Postecoglou inherited a team that finished 8th and Spurs sold their best player.

In the time that he has been there the football that Tottenham have played has been widely praised and the results have been good. Postecoglou has signed 5 first team players but players who were there already are playing much better. This is the hallmark of a good manager/coach.

At Brighton, players are sold on a regular basis but it has not made much difference to the standard of play and for the first time in their history they have qualified for European football.

When Eddie Howe was appointed to Newcastle they were bottom of the Premier League and had suffered 14 and a half years of Mike Ashley- if Manchester United are complaining about the Glazers they don’t know what suffering is!

What Eddie Howe has done well is improve players who were already at the club – players that no other club were looking to sign- and sign players who improved the team without paying ridiculous fees.

Howe got Newcastle 11th in his first half season and 4th in his first full season. Howe is now signing players who are not yet first team ready but will be in the near future.

Why does Ten Hag need more money and more time – he should get out on the training ground and do his job properly like Postecoglou, De Zerbi and Howe.

Mike Hay, Beverley

Konate red card reaction…

Liverpool are better than Everton. Liverpool deserved to beat Everton. Very little would likely have actually changed the result of Liverpool beating Everton. But after the mass collective throwing of toys out of the pram after the Spurs game, I think the Liverpool fan base can keep quiet about refereeing conspiracies for the time being.

Owen Davidson (can’t seem to add a fishing line emoji)

My sympathies to Everton. Either you send both Young and Konate off, or neither. I’d prefer neither.

Definite pen, with his arm out like that, but the lack of consistency within the same game is really poor from the ref

Dan, Plastic LFC

Beating Everton was, of course, great. But to get anywhere close to City in May we’ll need to be so much better.

Aidan, Lfc (I guess bad ref calls even up after all)

Ref chats…

This is what I imagine the referees chat is like every week:

“So lads, another week of criticism. People are saying we need to be more consistent. I’m thinking we just actually take our time for decisions and just be more consistent regardless of the game and then we’d get less stick. Thoughts?”

“Nah. All good. We are fine.”

“OK, thought I’d ask.”

“Cool. It’s fun winding up managers isn’t it? Payback.” (they all laugh).

Tom

A boo XI

Matt (Boooooooo) dropped a fire question this morning in regards to an XI of players booed whilst playing for England so here is my attempt at an XI that could maybe get to the Quarter Finals of a European Championship.

Goalkeeper: Joe Hart

Reason He Was Booed: Inconsistent performances and errors whilst representing England, especially during the later stages of his international career.

Right-Back: Joe Gomez

Reason He Was Booed: Booed during a game against Montenegro in November 2019 following an altercation with Raheem Sterling at training. Sterling was dropped for the Euro 2020 qualifier, despite Gomez remaining part of the squad.

Center-Back: John Terry

Reason He Was Booed: Booed by England fans due to his off-field controversies.

Center-Back: Harry Maguire

Reason He Was Booed: You already know.

Left-Back: Ashley Cole

Reason He Was Booed: Booed by some England fans for his controversial transfer from Arsenal to Chelsea.

Midfielder: Jordan Henderson

Reason He Was Booed: Moved to the Saudi Pro League.

Midfielder: David Beckham

Reason He Was Booed: Booed by many after his red card in the 1998 World Cup.

Midfielder: Frank Lampard

Reason He Was Booed: Booed during a friendly against Brazil in 2007 due to England not qualifying for Euro 2008

Forward: Wayne Rooney

Reason He Was Booed: Booed from England fans for underperforming in the 2010 World Cup which led to his infamous “Nice to see your home fans boo you,That’s loyal supporters.”

Forward: Peter Crouch

Reason He Was Booed: Faced boos and criticism from England fans simply because at the time it was believed he should not be in the squad heading into the 2006 World Cup

Forward: John Barnes

Reason He Was Booed: Booed at half time during a World Cup qualifier against San Marino

Manager: Steve McClaren

Reason He Was Booed: Took an umbrella to a game at Wembley

The Admin @ At The Bridge Pod

Pep RUINS everyone​

I agree with Funstar Andy. Pep WOULD have ruined Bellingham. In EXACTLY the same way he ruined David Silva, Aguero, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Bernardo, Foden, Sterling, Sane, Walker, Rodri, Stones etc. All shadows of the players they were before Pep got hold of them. How they must all wish they were managed by someone else.

Andy’s right about Haaland as well. Pep’s turned him into a complete ‘snooze fest’. All he has to show for last season is a paltry 52 goals, a Treble and both the PFA and Football Writers Player of the Year awards. And playing so poorly this season that he’s the Premier League’s top scorer.

I preferred it when we got relegated but Kinkladze had us all on the edge of our seats, at least there was some excitement. It was much better than watching Pep’s Automatons playing Real Madrid off the pitch and destroying them 4-0 in a Champions League semi final in the most scintillating display of attacking football I’ve ever seen. Who wants to watch that?

Michael The Bert

