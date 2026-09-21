According to reports, the main reason for JJ Gabriel and his representatives choosing to leave Manchester United is a ‘damning indictment’ of the Red Devils.

Last week, it emerged that the 15-year-old has decided to leave Man Utd, with his representatives pushing to have his contract terminated.

It remains to be seen whether Gabriel and his team will get their way, but his exit would be a big blow for Man Utd.

Gabriel has a long way to go, but he has been earmarked as a future world star, and he appears to be the best product coming through the ranks at Old Trafford.

But he seems to see his future elsewhere, with top clubs across Europe reportedly keen on a move for the Man Utd youngster.

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Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are among those linked with Gabriel, with it also noted that his lack of opportunities and the poor relationship between his family and the club have factored into the decision to leave.

Real reason for JJ Gabriel exit revealed

However, a new report from The Daily Mail claims Man Utd ‘sources’ have ‘revealed why Gabriel is determined to leave’, and it is a ‘damning indictment’ of the Red Devils.

According to the report, ‘United falling behind the heavyweights of European football is the driving force behind Gabriel’s desire to leave the club’, with it felt that they are now ‘far away’ from other top teams in Europe.

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A source for the outlet said: ‘His dad has ambitions for his son to be the best in the world and play with the best and learn from the best and right now that’s not current situation at United – far from it.’

It is also said that Gabriel’s team are currently trying to secure a top agent to represent him, and they have a ‘preferred choice’.

The report explains:

‘As well as Europe’s elite all chasing Gabriel’s signature, the same is true of agents desperate to represent the teenager. ‘Daily Mail Sport understands that super-agent Ali Barat is the family’s preferred choice, although other leading agents are also in the mix. Gabriel can get official representation when he turns 16 on October 6.’

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