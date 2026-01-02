Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly ‘determined to revive’ his Manchester United career months after his exit from the club was blocked, and amid a continued lack of minutes.

United have made their preferred midfield pairing clear. Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro has played the majority of games there together this season, and Mainoo has been given hardly any minutes.

The Englishman is yet to start a Premier League game this season, having featured 212 minutes in the competition in all this term.

Of Amorim’s 61 games in charge of United, Mainoo has started just 16, suggesting the manager is not the biggest fan of the 20-year-old.

Mainoo looked to exit in the summer, but his request to leave the club on loan was blocked by United.

Though his minutes have been sparse since it’s said the midfielder does not want to quit the club.

The Sun reports Mainoo is ‘determined to revive’ his career at Old Trafford despite a lack of minutes and an air of ‘friction’ between him and Amorim.

Indeed, the working relationship between the pair was said to have been strained prior to Mainoo’s brother, Jordan, wearing a ‘Free Kobbie’ shirt in the stands during the 4-4 draw against Bournemouth in December.

At the time of that incident, United legend Roy Keane suggested there was a way back for Mainoo, despite his brother’s antics, and it seems he’s in agreement.

Keane said: “Are you telling me that he can’t sit there for another six months? He might think the manager’s on his way out in the summer. He’s 20 years of age, what’s wrong with sitting and learning your trade? And even if he’s not getting a chance, we’ve all had to do it.

“Sometimes a manager is on your case and what you have to do is prove them wrong. Jamie [Carragher] made a point that he never felt like a regular at Liverpool, I never felt like that at United.

“Every day is your chance to prove yourself to the manager and when the manager is picking his team, [he goes] ‘he has to play.’ He’s got to get that in his mindset.

“And when he’s got his idiot of a brother doing all that, we shouldn’t even be giving that kind of stuff the time of day. Sometimes you’re just surrounded by idiots, especially the families.”

