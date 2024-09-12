Mainoo second, Man Utd trio in top six: Top 20 U21 players to watch in the Premier League in 24/25

Including three Manchester United youngsters, we rank the top 20 Under-21 Premier League players we expect to shine in 2024/25.

20) Lewis Miley – Newcastle United (18)

Still sidelined after breaking his metatarsal, Newcastle youth product Miley will not return until October and might not get a shedload of minutes following Sandro Tonali’s return – hence his low placement. But his potential is vast and if Sean Longstaff merits consistent playing time for Newcastle United, then so does Miley.

19) Romeo Lavia – Chelsea (20)

Injuries have held back Lavia since moving to Chelsea but we all know that there is a terrific player there. If he can stay fit, he will be a real asset to Enzo Maresca’s side.

18) Lewis Hall – Newcastle United (20)

It has been far from easy for Hall at Newcastle, having barely played in his debut season at the club. He started the opening fixture against Southampton but had a bit of a nightmare and has come off the bench in his side’s other two matches.

17) Evan Ferguson – Brighton (19)

We put him fourth last year. Ferguson’s last goal came last November. Injuries have not helped and he is obviously still a very promising player, but we need to see more from him this season.

16) Milos Kerkez – Bournemouth (20)

Enjoyed a decent Euros and was linked with a few top clubs – and Manchester United – over the summer.

15) Issahaku Fatawu – Leicester City (20)

The step-up from the Championship to the Premier League is a steep one and after 19 goal contributions last term, Steve Cooper will be happy if Fatawu hits double figures in 2024/25.

14) Bilal El Khannous – Leicester City (20)

Sticking with Leicester, there are high hopes for Moroccan international El Khannous, who cost the Foxes around £15million in the summer. He scored four and assisted 14 in 94 appearances for Genk.

13) Jhon Duran – Aston Villa (20)

At first glance the links to Chelsea and others were a tad confusing, but it turns out Duran is a pretty handy striker, and only 20 years young. He is clinical in front of goal and has one of the most powerful shots in Our League. His minutes are increasing as well. The lesson? Disrespect your employers; it earns you a promotion.

12) Julio Enciso – Brighton (20)

Fifth last year, Enciso’s fall is not as dramatic as Ferguson’s. Similar to his Irish pal, Enciso can blame injuries. He has not scored for Brighton since banging one in from 30 yards against Manchester City in May 2023.

11) Omari Hutchinson – Ipswich Town (20)

After an incredible promotion season, Hutchinson stayed at Ipswich, joining permanently for around £20m. He scored 10 times in the second tier. Half of that will be a decent return in the Premier League.

👉 MORE: Ten Premier League players who are stuck until January, including £75m-rated Liverpool pair

10) Archie Gray – Tottenham (18)

We have already waxed lyrical plenty about Gray, who joined Tottenham from Leeds United for £35m this summer after the 18-year-old had a change of heart on a move to Brentford.

A future England midfielder, Gray is one hell of a signing, but we are unsure how many minutes he will play in the Premier League this season. He will have his fingers crossed for more Yves Bissouma misdemeanours…

9) Wilson Odobert – Tottenham (19)

Out of every Burnley signing made last summer (and there were many), Odobert was the only one who impressed me. He is direct, pacey and tricky, and his out-of-the-blue transfer to Tottenham was a pleasant surprise. Ange Postecoglou has got a very good young talent on his hands and clearly has a lot of faith in him, chucking the teenager into his starting XI on matchday two against Everton.

8) Yankuba Minteh – Brighton (20)

In Newcastle’s desperate attempts to raise funds, they offloaded Minteh to Brighton for £30m; but you suspect the Gambian winger would have been absolutely perfect for this Magpies team.

Eddie Howe really needs a new right-sided attacker and they sold a very capable and promising one in Minteh. Although his sale helped avoid a PSR breach, Newcastle might regret it. And knowing Newcastle, it is absolutely inevitable that he scores at St James’ Park while Miguel Almiron drops a 2/10.

👉 MORE: 20 biggest deals of the summer | Top goalscorers of 2024 | Premier League five-year net spend

7) Dean Huijsen – Bournemouth (19)

There is a very strong chance that we will look back on Huijsen’s £12m transfer to Bournemouth and wonder why the hell Juventus let him leave for absolute peanuts.

He is a terrific, modern-day centre-back and is destined for big, big things, just like Illia Zabarnyi. What potential that partnership has. And Huijsen’s partner for Spain Under-21s is Pau Cubarsi. Ridiculous.

6) Leny Yoro – Manchester United (18)

Man Utd tax puts Yoro a little bit lower than he deserves. Playing in that team, as a centre-back, is a very difficult job. On a more positive note, if there is something Erik ten Hag for which deserves praise, it is developing the club’s best young talent; just look at Kobbie Mainoo.

It will be interesting to see how Yoro develops in the Premier League before he gets his dream move to Real Madrid in 2026.

MORE ON MAN UTD MESS FROM F365:

👉 Five reasons for Manchester United fans to be cheerful features the Ten Hag sack

👉 Zirkzee 8th), Ugarte 5th): Ratcliffe-era Man Utd transfer decisions ranked from worst to best

👉 ‘I was right’ – Ralf Rangnick reflects on Man Utd ‘open-heart surgery’ bombshell in Ten Hag unity



5) Rico Lewis – Manchester City (19)

The versatility of Lewis is something Pep Guardiola clearly adores – and you can’t blame him. It feels like we have seen more of Lewis this season than we did across the entirety of 23/24. He has played every top-flight minute (270) this campaign, slotting in as a central midfielder next to Mateo Kovacic. The return of Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan could change things…

4) Adam Wharton – Crystal Palace (20)

After a summer full of England Clamour, Wharton is back on the pitch and has started the season relatively well despite Crystal Palace’s stuttering start.

3) Alejandro Garnacho – Manchester United (20)

Argentina international Garnacho is one of Ten Hag’s greatest success stories at Old Trafford and his goal against Arsenal was onside.

Garnacho didn’t start for Man Utd this season until matchday three against Liverpool, which was a fun afternoon for him and his team-mates. He should stay in the starting XI because Marcus Rashford isn’t doing much.

2) Kobbie Mainoo – Manchester United (19)

The shining light of an awful 2023/24 Premier League season at Old Trafford, Man Utd and England are blessed to have young Mainoo, who is one of the best teenagers in the world. He should live up to his incredible potential now that Manuel Ugarte has joined. Playing next to Casemiro has been chastening for the young lad.

1) Savinho – Manchester City (20)

We love Mainoo as a player but Savinho is someone who excites us a little bit more. It is probably attacker bias.

Having the Brazilian on one side and Jeremy Doku on the other adds a whole new dimension to a City team constantly evolving under Guardiola. They are both outstanding with the ball at their feet and don’t seem to lose any of their blistering pace in possession. Be afraid, Premier League full-backs, be very afraid.

Savinho also made the podium in our signings of the summer ranking.