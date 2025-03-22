Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim “is a big fan” of Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, according to reports.

Gibbs-White has been in sensational form for high-flying Forest, who are third in the Premier League with nine matches remaining.

Forest’s form under Nuno Espirito Santo has been the surprise of the season and they have as many wins (16) as Arsenal.

They are in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League and have the insurance policy of fifth likely being enough to reach Europe’s premier competition.

Christopher Wood has hogged the headlines with his 18 league goals this season but it is reported Man Utd transfer target Gibbs-White who has been Forest’s best attacking player this term.

The England international has 12 goal involvements in 25 Premier League appearances in 2024/25, 11 of which have come in his last 15 matches.

It is hardly surprising to see top teams – and Man Utd – being linked with the 25-year-old, who will cost a fortune if Forest do indeed qualify for the Champions League.

The Red Devils could do with some inspiration in the final third and Gibbs-White would surely provide that, though nothing is guaranteed considering Old Trafford seems to be a graveyard for great players.

Interest from Amorim’s side has been confirmed by Football Insider correspondent and former Red Devils chief scout Mick Brown.

Brown claims the Man Utd head coach “is a big fan of Gibbs-White” and that the club “have been looking at” him.

“Man United have been looking at Morgan Gibbs-White,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He’s a player who is highly mobile, works very hard, and has this sort of dynamism to his game.

“That’s something Ruben Amorim likes and needs in the system he wants to play.

“I’m told Amorim is a big fan of Gibbs-White from what he’s seen.

“He’s spoken before about Mason Mount, who’s been injured but is not too dissimilar to Gibbs-White in terms of the role they would play.

“I think that’s a move United will be interested in if they can tempt him to leave Forest.

“Whether they’d be able to get it done, because of their financial situation, is unclear.

“It’s looking like if they’re going to spend any sort of big money, they’re going to have to sell somebody first, maybe somebody like Kobbie Mainoo.

“Nottingham Forest won’t let Gibbs-White go cheaply, it will be a huge fee to tempt them into selling.

“Especially if they get Champions League football, which it now looks like they will.”

The same website has previously claimed that Forest want to keep Gibbs-White and that Liverpool have “concrete” interest in him.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been linked with the 25-year-old in the past.

