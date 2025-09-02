According to reports, Manchester United received three ‘enquiries’ from Premier League clubs for Kobbie Mainoo after the midfielder asked to leave on loan.

Mainoo reportedly asked to leave the club on loan after being an unused substitute in United’s opening two Premier League fixtures.

He then started against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup and came off the bench at half-time against Burnley on Saturday, helping Ruben Amorim’s side record their first win of the campaign.

United fans were aghast at the prospect of Mainoo leaving, whether it was permanently or on loan, but the 20-year-old stayed put beyond Monday’s transfer deadline.

There was plenty of interest in Mainoo from clubs in England and abroad, and the Daily Mail has revealed the six clubs that were in the race for his signature.

Indeed, it’s claimed that Italian champions Napoli ‘were leading the chase’ ahead of Serie A rivals AS Roma and French giants Marseille.

In the Premier League, United reportedly received ‘enquiries’ from Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

However, Amorim’s side ‘wanted him to stay and fight for his place’, as his chances of a departure were severely reduced after injuries to Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount against Burnley.

Let’s have a look at the six clubs the England midfielder could have joined on deadline day, shall we?

Aston Villa

One of the biggest losers of the 2025 summer transfer window, Unai Emery did get his paws on Harvey Elliott on deadline day, but Mainoo would’ve been an outstanding addition, even if it was a straight loan.

We like this a lot, considering Villa’s England contingent of Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and Ezri Konsa, on top of Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara’s injury problems.

Out of all three English clubs, this strikes us as the best fit for Mainoo. I guess we’ll never know.

Napoli

We love this. The best team in Serie A. Managed by Antonio Conte. In the Champions League. But mostly, there are some players in Naples that Mainoo is familiar with.

Scott McTominay was named Serie A Most Valuable Player after leading Napoli to the title last term, proving that the grass is very much greener on the other side. McTominay was officially joined by Rasmus Hojlund on Monday, but that deal was agreed long before.

In terms of midfield competition, Mainoo would be battling for game time with the Scot and his international team-mate Billy Gilmour, as well as Frank Anguissa and Stanislav Lobotka. And if Conte viewed him as a more advanced midfield option, he’d be competing with Kevin De Bruyne…

Spurs

Thomas Frank’s attacking is looking strong and the deadline day addition of Randal Kolo Muani has done him no harm in that department.

But in midfield, there was room for more recruitment, especially if Yves Bissouma is to remain out in the cold. Champions League football is on offer at Spurs, who do feel like a good fit for Mainoo.

Everton

Everton are becoming exciting to watch following the addition of Jack Grealish, who complements Iliman Ndiaye very well. His quick renaissance under David Moyes should be a positive sign for any player looking to get their career back on track, and while Mainoo’s too young to worry about his career falling by the wayside, it would’ve been in his thinking had the Toffees’ interest intensified.

James Garner and Idrissa Gana Gueye are fine midfielders, but there’s no doubt that Mainoo would be an upgrade on both. We just couldn’t see him going for it, with European football on offer everywhere else.

Marseille

Again, Mainoo will be familiar with one player at Marseille, Mason Greenwood. But they signed Matt O’Riley from Brighton instead of pushing for the United man.

Roberto De Zerbi is another head coach a player like Mainoo could benefit from working with. The Italian does have some solid Ligue 1 midfielders already, like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Angel Gomes, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Arthur Vermeeren.

Roma

Not as sure about Roma, but working under Gian Piero Gasperini is an exciting proposition. Their midfield is significantly thinner, though Manu Kone is a super player.

