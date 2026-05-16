Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Arsenal.

A major Arsenal deal is expected to be signed not long after the season ends, according to trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal could be on the cusp of a historic achievement, with not only their first Premier League title since 2004 in sight, but also a first ever Champions League title for the Gunners.

The masterminds behind Arsenal positioning themselves as the dominant power in England and potentially Europe too are manager Mikel Arteta, sporting director Andrea Berta, and before him, Edu.

Arteta receives constant criticism for the style of play he’s invested so heavily in. However, it’s proven ultra-effective and the rewards could soon be reaped.

And according to the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are primed to act on their continued faith in Arteta by ironing out a new contract.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed a new deal for the Spaniard should be finalised very shortly after the season ends.

Arteta to sign new Arsenal contract

“Mikel Arteta remains in conversations with Arsenal over a new contract, but nothing will be done or completed now,” stated Romano.

“It’s a topic for after the end of the season. Now the full focus is on the Premier League title and Champions League.

“After that, any moment could be good for Arsenal and Arteta to continue their conversations and try to close the agreement over a new deal.”

READ NEXT: FA Cup finals ranked: Gerrard final still the most thrilling of 21st century

Arteta’s existing deal has another year left to run. At present, he’s the second-highest paid manager in the Premier League on roughly £15m per season.

Pep Guardiola holds top spot, while newly-hired Tottenham boss, Roberto De Zerbi, sits in third.

With rumours rife Guardiola is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season and will be replaced by Enzo Maresca, Arteta could soon become the top earner in the managerial stakes.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Mikel Arteta wants to sign €150m striker for Arsenal and play him as a left-winger – report

* Where Arsenal rank among most likely of Big Six clubs to sign ‘fourth-choice’ Mbappe

* Arsenal make new approach for fiery £52m captain but Man Utd ‘lead race’