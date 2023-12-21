Major blow for Chelsea with Reece James ‘to have surgery on hamstring;’ likely return date revealed

Chelsea captain Reece James is reportedly set to have surgery on his hamstring, which will keep him out of action for three to four months.

James suffered his latest injury blow in a 2-0 defeat to Everton earlier this month has had various assessments since.

The right-back was reluctant to have surgery due to the seriousness of the procedure but it seems he has been forced into doing so, in a major blow for Mauricio Pochettino and his team.

The Daily Mail have revealed, however, that ‘it has now been decided’ that James ‘will have an operation in hope of curing a problem that has dogged his career.’

The 24-year-old has missed an alarming 48 matches since 2020 with hamstring problems, something that has seriously impacted his progress as a player.

Depending on how James’ recovery goes, there is a hope that he could play by the end of the season, meaning he could yet be involved in England’s Euro 2024 campaign.

The Daily Mail note, however, that the likelihood of James being available for the Three Lions’ friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in March ‘appears slim.’

Those matches are the final two England have before Gareth Southgate chooses his squad for the Euros.

The decision for James to undergo surgery obviously has big ramifications for Chelsea, too, as they could now be forced into bringing in a new right-back in January.

As reported by Football365, one potential option on that front is talented RB Salzburg youngster Amar Dedic.

The Bosnia international has impressed for the Austrian giants this season, netting five goals and making three assists in 25 appearances so far.

Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey is another right-back the Blues admire, but Manchester United are also interested in signing him.

Failing bringing a new player in, Pochettino will have to rely on the backup options already in his Chelsea squad.

Axel Disasi, who is usually a centre-back, has played as a right-back in the Blues last three matches and coped fairly well with the position change.

Another player who could fill in for James is Malo Gusto, who Chelsea signed from Lyon in the summer for roughly £30m.

The Frenchman has featured in 13 matches so far this term – most of these being substitute appearances – but his opportunities look set to increase in James’ absence.

