Major Everton concern as key player receives ‘offers from several clubs’ as contract talks drag on

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is reportedly attracting interest from ‘several clubs’ despite being ‘close’ to signing a contract extension at Goodison Park.

The Mali international has been one of the Toffees’ most important players since Sean Dyche took charge of the club in January.

After being frozen out under Frank Lampard, Doucoure’s reintegration into the Everton first team has arguably been one of Dyche’s biggest successes.

The midfielder has made 27 appearances in all competitions under the former Burnley boss so far, scoring eight goals in the process – the most of any Everton player in that period.

Doucoure also scored Everton’s crucial winning goal against Bournemouth in the final game of the season last term, which kept the Toffees in the Premier League – writing his name into the club’s history books.

Doucoure’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that he is ‘close’ to signing a new deal with the Toffees.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano wrote: “EXCL: Abdoulaye Doucoure, set to sign new deal at Everton very soon.

“Understand agreement’s on the verge of being sealed over new contract until June 2025.

“Option until June 2026 will be included. Deal at final stages, set to be completed.”

This came as good news for Everton fans, who would no doubt be happy to keep hold of Doucoure for at least another season. A new deal would also prevent the Merseyside club from losing the midfielder on a free transfer next summer.

Dyche was asked about Doucoure’s potential new deal in a recent interview, to which he replied: “Talks are ongoing with all the players and their agents, keeping in the loop with them.”

According to journalist Shamoon Hafez, however, Doucoure has ‘offers on the table from around Europe’ which he could accept should the 30-year-old not sign a new deal with Everton.

As it stands, foreign clubs will be able to open talks with the midfielder from January 1 over a free transfer at the end of the season.

Hafez admits, however, that the likeliest outcome is that Doucoure will sign a new deal at the Goodison though, thanks to his ‘close relationship with the club.’

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Doucoure does sign a new contract in the next few weeks, as expected.

