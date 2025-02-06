Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Amorim talking tactics on the side line at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are currently suffering a leadership crisis and Ruben Amorim is powerless to fix it, says Stan Collymore.

The former Liverpool striker has claimed that the United squad are missing that one true leader who can help lift the team.

In recent years, United have fallen prey to consistently poor performances in the Premier League and Europe, but they did manage to win the FA Cup in 2024 to add to their League Cup in 2023.

Nevertheless, they have finished eighth and sixth in two of the past three seasons and look set to struggle to grasp the top 10 at their current rate.

One key issue is a lack of leaders; other teams in the Premier League have a wealth of strong characters, with Liverpool boasting nine players who have worn the armband for their countries and the majority of those are in the first team.

United’s history boasts some incredible captains such as Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Bryan Robson, Gary Neville and Eric Cantona, to name a few but the current crop pales in comparison to those strong, legendary figures.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Collymore explored the idea that there are no real leaders in the United side, singling out Fernandes and Maguire as two players who have failed to step up.

‘I think that captaincy and leadership is the major issue that Amorim needs to get to grips with.

‘Obviously Harry Maguire was bought in as a leader but he’s had off-field issues and lots of injuries as well, so he hasn’t really been the consistent eight or nine out of 10 leader that you’d want.

‘I don’t think Bruno Fernandes is captain material either. I just don’t. I look at him and think if I’m in a dressing room with him I’m not going to hang on every word he says, and he isn’t going to go into the trenches in put in a shift.

‘I know a lot of people may think that the days of a Roy Keane-type captain are dead but I just don’t think Bruno Fernandes’ performances, his ability to lead and his ability to cajole that extra 5% out of players is proven.’

Fixing their squad issues

With this summer transfer window likely to see a squad overhaul, it stands as the perfect time to add some key experience to the first team to help counter their problem.

However, attacking recruits are unlikely to help directly add leaders, which typically come from the central midfield and defensive positions, which means if they do strengthen in those areas, experienced figures are needed.

Their interest in Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace’s captain, would be a strong start given his proven experience in the top flight and with England.

Plus, Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who thrived under Amorim at Sporting, is also a club captain who has been linked with a move.