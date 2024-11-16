Major Man Utd target’s agent reveals Real Madrid agreement ‘not true’ with star still available

The agent of Alphonso Davies has revealed that rumours his client has agreed to join Real Madrid are “not true” and the Manchester United target could yet remain with Bayern Munich.

Davies’ future is up in the air given his Bayern contract runs out at the end of the season. As one of the best left-backs in the world, it’s little surprise that some big clubs are eager to take him on board.

Of late, Real Madrid and Manchester United have been the two biggest names linked with the Canadian. A recent report stated that a deal with Davies ‘will be resolved at the beginning of 2025, and that Real are fully expectant he’ll be theirs.

However, his agent Nedal Huoseh has denied that Real are in a position to sign the left-back.

“This is not true, though the player has many options, we have not agreed terms with any club. Bayern could also be an option. Any reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect,” Philipp Kessler reported.

That is good news for United, who know that Davies remains available to sign a pre-contract deal in January.

However, that Davies’ agent suggests there’s a chance that he remains at Bayern will be a concern, as the hope for both United and Real would have been that he’d become available, and would be easier to convince to join.

At the moment, Bayern can offer more than what United can, being in the Champions League and flying high at the top of the Bundesliga.

Real are in a similar position, with their high standing in Europe and Spain. But at least United know that Davies has not been locked off by Real, and there is a chance they can convince him to come through the door.

It was recently reported that United’s determination to land the Canadian would see them offer him £240,000 per week, which would make him one of the highest-paid players at Old Trafford, and could convince him to join.

