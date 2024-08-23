Eddie Howe has revealed he is uncertain on whether Kieran Trippier will stay, as while his “wish” is for him to remain, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the right-back “can leave” with “several options” in the works.

Trippier moved to struggling Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in the winter of 2022, and the following season, they finished fourth in the Premier League. That term, he assisted seven Premier League goals, and that tally rose to 10 last season.

The right-back has been one of the very best players in the PIF era of Newcastle’s history, and Howe has hailed him for playing a “huge role in changing the narrative around the team.”

“When he first came in we were in a very difficult position and it’s easy to forget that. He took a big risk to leave a huge football club and was having a successful period with them to come to a team battling relegation,” Howe said in a press conference.

But Trippier was left on the bench for the first game of the season, and has been linked with a move away, with Everton interested in signing him.

Howe does not want him to leave, but is unsure if he’ll be able to stop the exit.

“I hope so, I can never answer these questions with absolute certainty because it’s football and the transfer window is always unpredictable. But my wish is that he stays here and continues to play for us,” Howe added.

MORE ON NEWCASTLE FROM F365

👉 Barcelona defender on Newcastle transfer ‘radar’ as Howe ‘prioritises’ Guehi ‘alternative’

👉 Newcastle transfer: Ex-Man City star has ‘no intention of accepting’ the Magpies’ ‘attractive offer’

👉 Gordon and Zubimendi to Liverpool are both somehow still on in remarkable £126.6m deal

But despite that wish, transfer insider Romano has suggested that the right-back could well leave, with his representatives on the hunt for the best move for the defender.

“Kieran Trippier’s agents are gonna explore several options for their client, but there’s nothing imminent on this one at the moment,” he said.

“Trippier can leave but guys, let me be clear, he could also end up staying at Newcastle in case they don’t find a good solution.

“It’s about explorative talks now, nothing close with Everton or any other club yet.”

READ MORE: England star ‘wants to leave’ Newcastle with Everton ‘among the clubs keen’ on transfer