Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole claims that it ‘makes sense’ for Manchester United to offload Casemiro during the January window.

The 32-year-old signed for United in a deal worth £70million in 2022 and went on to enjoy success in his first season, capturing the EFL Cup, scoring in the final as United finished third place.

However, it has been a struggle across the past season and a half and it seems that Ruben Amorim has demoted him to the bench for the foreseeable future amid reports of a move away.

We’ve heard plenty of reports of a proposed move to the Saudi Pro League for the Brazilian but there has been no significant movement since and there is a sense that the club just ‘want him gone’ according to some figures.

When it comes to an exit, ex-Chelsea and England winger Cole agreed that it would be the right move for Casemiro on Al Arabiya News’ The Dressing Room podcast.

‘It makes sense. They’re bringing big, big players over there and Casemiro is a big, big player.

‘It doesn’t look like he’s a part of Amorim’s plans.’

‘Casemiro could revive his career’

Speaking alongside Cole, ex-West Ham forward Carlton Cole argued that a move to the Middle East may open up an opportunity for Casemiro to ‘revive’ his career.

‘The Saudi Pro League are trying to build something sustainable so they’ve got to get the right players in and they’re not going to just chuck money at anybody,’ the former England striker said.

‘You’ve got Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo. Why wouldn’t you want to go, to be rubbing shoulders with the likes of those world-class players?

‘So when I look at it, Casemiro fits that category because he’s a winner. He’s been winning his whole life so he has to go into that.

‘Him being at Manchester United now, I think it’s gone. He was unbelievable in his first season, you couldn’t stop him.

‘Second season, we saw where he’s at really because his age is kicking on, can’t really dominate a game like he used to. This season, he’s been a bit-part player.’

He added: ‘I think it is the time for him to look at that and think, “Do you know what? Let me go and revive myself again, let me go and be lauded”, it’s a new challenge.

‘Yes, the money does come into it but there’s nothing wrong with that. Go and look after yourself.’

Man United eyeing multiple deals

While they would love to strengthen in midfield, recent reports have backed them to sign players in defence and attack, with Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu a key target at left-back.

The Red Devils are eyeing a second bid but it is unclear whether they will meet the valuation required with other clubs registering an interest, such as Napoli.

Then in attack, Alejandro Garnacho could be set to exit as well with Napoli looking to replace the recently sold Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

With Victor Osihmen a potential option for United, the Italian club may look to utilise that interest to offload the wantaway striker who is currently on loan at Galatasaray until the end of the season.