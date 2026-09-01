The Malick Fofana deal has been hijacked again.

Sunderland are ‘set to win’ the race to sign Malick Fofana after all, with the Premier League giants fending off competition from Crystal Palace.

The Fofana saga has provided some real entertainment on deadline day.

On Monday night, the Lyon winger looked likely to join Premier League holders Arsenal, who turned to him as a cheaper alternative to Vinicius Junior, Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers after missing out on other targets.

However, Arsenal were only willing to sign Fofana on their terms and it was reported that they had no intention of meeting Lyon’s 40 million euros (£34m) asking price for the winger.

This opened the door for Sunderland to strike a deal with Lyon, with it reported on Tuesday morning that the Black Cats had reached an agreement for Fofana.

However, there was later another twist, with Crystal Palace positioning themselves to hijack the deal and it was reported on Tuesday afternoon that a move to Selhurst Park was most likely.

This was until Sunderland made a last-ditch attempt to beat Crystal Palace, with French journalist Hugo on X reporting for L’Equipe that the Black Cats had adjusted their offer to Lyon.

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Reason for Malick Fofana U-turn revealed

Hugo said on X: ‘Sunderland is once again turning around the Malick Fofana file by offering much higher commissions to the player’s agents, who is in London but is no longer giving any news to Crystal Palace, where he was supposed to undergo his medical examination.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has stated that Sunderland are going to beat Crystal Palace to sign Fofana.

He said on X: ‘BREAKING: Sunderland set to win the race for Malick Fofana despite a late hijack attempt from Crystal Palace.’

And reporter Santi Aouna claims Fofana is now heading to Sunderland to complete his move.

He said on X: ‘New twist for Malick Fofana!

‘After an agreement with Sunderland then Crystal Palace, Sunderland is once again trying to hijack the deal.

‘Incredible scenario!’

He added: ‘EXCL: ‘Malick Fofana has just taken off for Sunderland. Incredible turn of events.’

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has not gone as far as Aouna, but he has stated that there are plans in place for Fofana to travel to either club.

Downie explained: ‘Told that as of an hour or so ago, Malick Fofana was at Lyon airport with two private jets sat there waiting on him making a decision.

‘One bound for London…the other Sunderland.

‘Both Palace and Sunderland have £30m deals agreed with Lyon for the Belgian winger.’

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