La Liga club Valencia have rejected an opening offer from Liverpool for Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to reports.

Mamardashvili was one of the standout players at this summer’s European Championship, helping Georgia reach the last 16 in Germany.

Despite having Alisson, Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the 23-year-old from Valencia.

Fabrizio Romano has reported this week that the Reds are weighing up making the signing to then loan him out.

He said: “Liverpool are seriously considering opportunity to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili for fee in excess of €30m for Valencia and then loan him out.

“One more meeting has already been scheduled for Liverpool to discuss Giorgi Mamardashvili deal with Valencia.

“Up to the Reds as he’d be loaned out and Georgian GK is keen on this solution.”

This could be a great move for the club and player, who is arguably the best young goalkeeper in world football.

Mamardashvili has a huge future in front of him and Liverpool appear to view him as the long-term replacement for Alisson Becker.

Liverpool are planning ahead with their interest in the Georgian clearly legitimate.

Liverpool have bid rejected for Euro 2024 star

Further reports coming out of Spain claim that Arne Slot’s side have made an opening offer to Valencia for Mamardashvili.

It is claimed that the Spanish outfit have informed Liverpool that they are welcome to make another bid after rejecting the first one.

There are further talks planned between Valencia and the player’s agent with a transfer very likely to come to fruition.

Whether or not that is to Anfield remains to be seen, though it is claimed in the report that Liverpool see Mamardashvili ‘as a long-term replacement for Alisson’.

It is not known how much the Reds have offered but the report claims that Valencia are willing to listen to offers worth ‘around €40million’ (£34m).

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue after the player ‘made it clear Liverpool would be appealing to him’.

It all depends on the Reds coming back with an improved offer.

Slot’s side are the only club in the Premier League yet to make a summer signing.

They were reportedly working on a deal to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, but the midfielder has decided to stay in Spain.

Liverpool fans, as you would expect, have reacted normally to the news. As have the media.

Zubimendi has also been linked with Arsenal and FC Barcelona but appears to be extremely loyal to his boyhood club. Good luck to him.

