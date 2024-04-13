Man City add £100m star to trio of midfield targets as they prey on Newcastle FFP woes

Man City have added Bruno Guimaraes to their list of three midfield targets this summer.

Manchester City have reportedly made Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes one of three midfield targets this summer.

Guimaraes has caught the eye of a number of European giants, including Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as a result of his displays for Newcastle, who may be forced into selling him this summer to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability requirements.

‘Real possibility’ Guimaraes is sold

It was previously claimed there is a ‘real possibility’ that Guimaraes and/or one of his more highly valued teammates may have to be sold.

The Brazilian – who has started every Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup game for the Magpies this season – has a £100m release clause in his Newcastle contract.

While City ‘are in the hunt’ to sign Guimaraes, they’re also looking at Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz – whom Pep Guardiola is a ‘huge fan’ of – and West Ham star Lucas Paqueta as alternative midfield options.

‘Concrete interest’

Transfer expert David Ornstein recently spoke of “concrete interest” in Guimaraes as Newcastle look to balance the books.

“I don’t think it’s a case of needing to sell before buying but more that a sale will be needed to help balance the books,” Ornstein said. “So it’s not so much about the chronology; a sale may come after a purchase. But, yes, a sale is required and Newcastle have been quite clear in admitting that.

“Whether people like this or not, the sale of a homegrown player would be the best financial solution because it would represent pure profit from a PSR perspective. Also, as much as I’m sure Newcastle love their homegrown players, stars like Isak and Bruno are currently more important.

“But herein lies the problem for them; there aren’t really any homegrown players I imagine they are willing to part with who would generate the required finances to make it worthwhile.

“Those who would do that are the likes of Isak and Bruno. Botman may well have fallen into that category had it not been for his knee injury. Of course, Newcastle wouldn’t want to lose any of them either… but something will have to give.

“For all the recent reports on Isak, I don’t personally know of clubs who are actively looking to move for him (granted he has plenty of admirers but the fee will be huge, his injury record may be a concern and he is so crucial to Newcastle I imagine they will do everything in their power to keep him). So I would be shocked if Isak was sold.

“Eddie Howe has pretty much said that in recent days and I saw some comments from Isak yesterday suggesting he plans to stay. Bruno is an interesting one, though, because I’m aware of clubs who have a concrete interest in him. His style and ability to operate as a No.6 and No.8 is what a number of top sides are seeking.

“Is he as vital and irreplaceable to Newcastle as Isak? I’m not saying a move is sure to happen but equally it wouldn’t surprise me.”

