Man City turn 115 FFP charges into a Premier League ‘farce’ through ‘uncooperative’ tactics

Manchester City have made a “mockery” of the Premier League through their lack of cooperation over their 115 FFP charges.

Frustrations over the lack of action over City’s charges, brought against them over a year ago, are growing on the back of the sanctions of other clubs.

Everton had their initial 10-point deduction reduced to six on review and have another charge pending, Nottingham Forest were deducted four points earlier this month, while Leicester are waiting to learn their punishment.

City’s FFP breaches between 2009 and 2018 include allegations of failing to disclose financial renumerations to one of their managers, failing to provide accurate financial information and not complying with UEFA’s FFP rules.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has confirmed a date has been set for City’s hearing, but hasn’t divulged what that date is, though it’s widely believed to be in 2025.

The 52-page document detailing the findings and reasons for Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction suggests City could face ‘expulsion’ from the Premier League for their more significant transgressions.

And now journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast what he’s heard from the Premier League about City’s case, claiming the club’s lack of cooperation had turned the process into a “farce”.

“The Premier League are saying [to me] that Man City’s charges are a lot more complex than [Everton’s and Nottingham Forest’s],” he told the Inside Track.

“It seems like Man City haven’t been as cooperative as these other two clubs which is maybe why it’s been dragged out. It’s the elephant in the room with the 115 charges that are hanging over them.

“It makes the Premier League look a bit of a farce and it’s a real mockery of the league that nothing’s been done to them while we’re seeing charges against Everton and Forest. It’s two for Everton and the one for Forest, but City have 115.

“Man City have been through it before with UEFA when it looked like they could get expelled from the Champions League for a few seasons. They fought that one and they’re fighting the Premier League ones too.

“For the good of the game, there needs to be some decisions made.”

