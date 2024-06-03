Brighton striker Deniz Undav says he “gives everything” to get his “dream” move to Manchester City.

Undav struggled for game time in his debut season at Brighton but managed five goals in just over 600 minutes of Premier League action before being sent on loan to Stuttgart last term.

He helped the German side to second in the Bundesliga, forming a deadly partnership with fellow striker Serhou Guirassy as he notched 28 league goal contributions (18 goals; 10 assists).

That form has earned Undav a place in the Germany squad for Euro 2024 after he made his debut under Julian Nagelsmann against France in March.

After that game Undav confirmed his desire to stay at Stuttgart, who hold an option to make his loan move permanent, though it’s not clear what the required fee is.

“The sooner it happens, the happier I’ll be, but it’s a slow process. I can’t decide on my own because there are other parties to talk to,” he said.

“Let’s see what happens. I’m trying not to put any pressure on myself and I’m relaxed. If it’s quick, it’s quick, and if it takes longer, that’s the way it is. You can only hope that it works out the way you want it to.”

But in an interview with Bild ahead of the European Championships, Undav admitted he has his heart set on a move to “really big club” in future, with Manchester City one of those he has his eye on.

Undav was specifically asked whether he dreams of making a switch to Bayern Munich and mentioned Pep Guardiola’s side in response.

“I think there are few players who would reject an offer from Bayern. Everyone wants to move to the really big clubs at some point: Man City, Real, Barcelona,” Undav said. “That’s the last big step I want to take one day, and I give everything to achieve it every day.”