Jude Bellingham scored an injury-time winner to give Real Madrid a crucial 3-2 aggregate lead against Manchester City in their Champions League playoff.

Pep Guardiola named five natural centre-backs in his starting XI, with John Stones in a defensive-midfield role and Manuel Akanji right-back.

Rodri’s Ballon d’Or rival Vinicius Junior started for Real Madrid, as did England international Jude Bellingham and ex-Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos.

It was a frantic start at the Etihad, with Real Madrid seeming to break through the Man City defence at ease.

Vinicius Junior thought he had won himself a penalty when taken down by goalkeeper Ederson but he was marginally offside.

Erling Haaland gave the Premier League champions the lead in the 19th minute, finishing off an outstanding team move involving Josko Gvardiol and Jack Grealish.

There was a lengthy VAR check for offside against Haaland but the goal was eventually given.

Grealish would only last until the 30th minute though, coming off for Phil Foden after suffering an injury.

Madrid continued to push for an equaliser but could not do so before half time, with Guardiola’s men starting the second period stronger with a deflected Haaland shot against the bar straight after the restart.

After an hour, the European champions were level.

Kylian Mbappe was the goalscorer, completely mishitting a volley but catching out Ederson in the process to make it 1-1.

City went back in front when Haaland scored a penalty after Ceballos fouled Phil Foden just inside the box.

Again, Madrid were level, this time through former City youngster Brahim Diaz, who pounced onto a rebounded shot.

The La Liga giants nicked it at the end when Ederson tried to challenge Vinicius and was lobbed, leaving Bellingham there to turn the ball in from close range.

The second leg at the Bernabeu will be played next Wednesday.

