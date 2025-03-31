Manchester City’s summer rebuild could explore the potential signing of AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Pep Guardiola’s side, by their standards, have stumbled heavily this season and remain on course for just one trophy after their recent comeback win over Bournemouth to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

On top of that, there are plenty of squad questions that need to be answered this summer: Will Jack Grealish leave? Is this the end of Kevin De Bruyne’s City career? Will they sign a new keeper? There is plenty to work on this summer.

The January window was a small step in the right direction when it came to reinvigorating their squad with the additions of Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Omar Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez – but more change is expected.

According to Football Insider, their pursuit of Reijnders would require at least £50million this summer, but his deal expiring in 2030 means AC Milan would hold all the cards. The two clubs have engaged in business as recently as January, with Kyle Walker heading there on loan and that could help broker a potential move.

Reijnders, 26, is a fully-fledged Netherlands international with 22 caps, and he has been one of Milan’s best performers this season, netting 13 goals from midfield and providing four assists as well. He boasts a silky and technically-strong style of play that would no doubt fit in with the ethos set buy Guardiola and he would be capable of scoring goals from midfield in their system.

He has netted against Germany, Spain, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Roma this season and has shown improvements year on year. Plus, he is set to enter his prime years and standing out in a Milan team that has seen a lot of change this season is just another positive for the midfielder.

Who could depart this summer?

One obvious exit is Kalvin Phillips; the former Leeds United star has now had loans at both West Ham and Ipswich Town and has failed to rediscover his form at either club. An exit seems probable and he could be joined by the soon-to-be free agent Kevin De Bruyne.

From a physical standpoint, the Belgian superstar is far from the marauding attacking midfielder he was under Guardiola in the past and with no new deal in sight, he could finally exit the club, freeing up a sizeable portion of the wage budget.

There’s also youngster James McAtee and Ilkay Gundogan, who’s deal is also set to expire after re-joining the club a year ago from Barcelona on a free transfer. Plus, the future of Ederson has been questioned as well, especially after his poor performance in their Champions League exit to Real Madrid and Bernardo Silva has also experienced a substantial dropoff in quality.

With Guardiola remaining at the club until 2027 after signing a new deal, he will want to fix the squad problems this summer to be capable of regaining their title next season, and he could certainly start with the talented and affordable Reijnders.