Man City set £60m asking price for top Chelsea target as Guardiola ‘furious’ with decision

Manchester City have slapped a £60m asking price on Chelsea target Julian Alvarez, who is angling for a move from the club this summer.

Alvarez moved to City for £14m from River Plate in January 2022 and has 36 goals and 18 assists in 103 appearances for the club across all competitions.

But he’s grown frustrated at his lack of game time at the Etihad, in large part due to the arrival of Erling Haaland, and a report in The Athletic this week that focused chiefly on the possible departure of Ederson, who’s been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, detailed Alvarez’s desire for more minutes, whether at City or – more likely – elsewhere.

‘The other player he is referring to is Julian Alvarez, who also wants to leave but might find himself priced out. He and his family would welcome a move to a warmer climate and he wants more game time at City. That said, it is hard to imagine him playing any more minutes given he is playing two international tournaments for Argentina this summer and has not had a proper break for about three years. ‘City are believed to be asking for roughly £60million plus around £17m in add-ons, which Atletico Madrid, his main suitors, are not ready to pay.’

Chelsea may also struggle to stump up the funds but are in the market for a new striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson and have identified Alavarez as a good option according to a report last month.

‘Julian Alvarez is a priority for Chelsea with the aim of strengthening their offensive rotation. ‘Manchester City’s Argentine striker has proven his worth and Chelsea want him to compete with Nico Jackson for the starting spot up front. The arrival of Álvarez would provide more options and dynamism in the Blues’ attack.’

Although £60m is a lot given Chelsea’s concerns over Premier League profit and sustainability rules, given a lack of top strikers on the market and there huge success in signing Cole Palmer from City last summer, it doesn’t seem like a huge outlay for someone of Alvarez’s quality and record.

Barcelona are also thought to be keen with president Joan Laporta considering Alvarez a ‘bombshell signing’ amid ‘a plan to retire Robert Lewandowski’, and it’s claimed the 24-year-old ‘would welcome’ a move to the Nou Camp and the warmer climate he’s after.

Alvarez is currently at the Olympics with Argentina having already played in the Copa America this summer, something City allowed in order to placate a frustrated player.

Pep Guardiola is ‘furious’ with that decision and Alavarez’s desire to leave in general, as a report earlier this week explained.