Man City: £64m ‘top’ target ‘hesitant’ over summer transfer as Pep Guardiola faces one ‘big concern’
According to reports, Manchester City may miss out on ‘top target’ Diogo Costa this summer with Pep Guardiola facing one ‘big concern’.
A big rebuild is underway at the Etihad as they were comfortably Europe’s biggest spending club in January following a dismal end to 2024.
Man City are also expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window and one of their priorities will be to sign a new goalkeeper.
Ederson has been a great goalkeeper for Man City, but his performances have severely declined this term and he is being heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.
Stefan Ortega was mooted as a potential replacement as he impressed during the 2023/24 campaign, but he has also struggled this term.
Guardiola’s side are linked with several possible long-term replacements for Ederson, with Porto standout Costa among the options.
Earlier this week, a report claimed Costa has given Man City the ‘green light’, but Football Transfers are reporting that he is ‘hesitant’ about a move to the Etihad.
Man City and Guardiola are said to be ‘facing a big concern’ despite ‘positive talks’ with the goalkeeper’s representatives.
There is said to be a 75 million euro (£64m) release clause in his contract and Man City have ‘no qualms about matching’ this fee, but he is wary about leaving boyhood club Porto.
The report claims:
‘The only real concern sources have about the prospect of Costa moving to Man City is his deep-rooted connection with Porto. Costa is a boyhood fan of the Portuguese giants, has been with the club since age 11 and idolised Vitor Baia growing up.
‘The goalkeeper is content with his life in Portugal and has yet to make a decision on whether he is willing to relocate his family to England. Costa and his partner Catarina Machado have a two-year-old son, and his final decision could ultimately come down to family reasons.
‘However, the fact that sporting director Hugo Viana is Portuguese and that City have an excellent relationship with Jorge Mendes are both certainly seen as positives. The presence of familiar faces such as Ruben Dias, Nico Gonzalez and Bernardo Silva could also help in convincing Costa.
‘Between finalising Dias’ new contract, brokering Gonzalez’ move and discussing the future of Costa, Mendes has been in non-stop contact with City in recent months. However, it remains to be seen whether the superagent will also be able to bring Costa to the Etihad.’