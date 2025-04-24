According to reports, Manchester City may miss out on ‘top target’ Diogo Costa this summer with Pep Guardiola facing one ‘big concern’.

A big rebuild is underway at the Etihad as they were comfortably Europe’s biggest spending club in January following a dismal end to 2024.

Man City are also expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window and one of their priorities will be to sign a new goalkeeper.

Ederson has been a great goalkeeper for Man City, but his performances have severely declined this term and he is being heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Stefan Ortega was mooted as a potential replacement as he impressed during the 2023/24 campaign, but he has also struggled this term.

Guardiola’s side are linked with several possible long-term replacements for Ederson, with Porto standout Costa among the options.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Costa has given Man City the ‘green light’, but Football Transfers are reporting that he is ‘hesitant’ about a move to the Etihad.

Man City and Guardiola are said to be ‘facing a big concern’ despite ‘positive talks’ with the goalkeeper’s representatives.

There is said to be a 75 million euro (£64m) release clause in his contract and Man City have ‘no qualms about matching’ this fee, but he is wary about leaving boyhood club Porto.

The report claims: