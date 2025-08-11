Man City ‘prepare’ £87m bid amid Grealish ‘here we go’ from Romano and £43m Savinho offer

Man City are reportedly lining up a bid for a new winger after Fabrizio Romano gave Jack Grealish’s move to Everton his ‘here we go’ confirmation.

The Citizens have already brought in six new signings this summer with Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, James Trafford, Marcus Bettinelli and Sverre Nypan all joining.

With a warning from Pep Guardiola that he doesn’t want a bloated squad this season, Man City have been working on some outgoings too.

Grealish could be latest player to leave this summer with transfer expert Romano confirming that the England international will have a medical at Everton later on Monday.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Jack Grealish to Everton, here we go! Loan deal agreed with Man City and medical booked later today. Grealish said yes to #EFC project and he’s now set to complete his move in next 24 hours. New addition for David Moyes.’

It comes after first Romano, and then The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, reported that Tottenham are in talks to sign Man City winger Savinho.

READ: Grealish ‘in the skip’ and ‘outlawed’ at Manchester City but Everton can embrace the 10/10 and 4/10 ‘maverick’

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Tottenham are working on a deal to sign Savinho from Manchester City. This deal is really concrete. They started talks. Spurs are advancing on a deal. The player is open to the move. Keep an eye on this one.

“There is already first contact between the parties. City don’t want Savinho to leave but if a very big offer comes in, it could happen. Tottenham are going strong after the injury to James Maddison.

“To give you my feeling, this deal, for something around €70m could be a possibility. Savinho to Spurs, the deal is on. Let’s see if they can find an agreement.”

Before he issued an update later on Monday morning, he added on X: ‘More on Savinho and Tottenham exclusive story. First proposal has already been sent by Spurs, worth €50m — and Man City want more. Negotiations ongoing with City open to selling as Sávio’s keen on the move, but only at their conditions. Deal absolutely on.’

MORE ON MANCHESTER CITY FROM F365…

👉 Man City, Liverpool and Man Utd stars among 10 possible James Maddison replacements for Spurs

👉 Man City ‘offer’ £250m for Chelsea superstar as they meet world-record demands after initial £149m bid

👉 Man City allow January signing to leave on loan as double departure is confirmed

And in response to potentially losing two wingers, Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man City are ‘preparing’ an offer worth €100m (£87m) for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

The Premier League side have ’emerged as a serious candidate to secure his services’ and Guardiola ‘believes Rodrygo fits the profile they need perfectly’.

Fichajes adds: ‘Negotiations are not yet finalized, but the proposed fee could reach 100 million euros , with 80 million euros fixed and 20 million euros in variables.’