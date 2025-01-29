Manchester City could make two more signings before the January window closes as they are interested in Juventus pair Douglas Luiz and Andrea Cambiaso.

Man City have been active in the transfer market this month as plans for a major overhaul have been brought forward as their dire to 2024 ended their Premier League title hopes.

The Premier League holders have already invested around £120m on signings this month as they are the biggest spender in Europe.

Pep Guardiola’s side have made three of the five biggest transfers this month as they have spent to land Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

Man City’s business may not be other, though. They are yet to sign a new defensive midfielder to replace Rodri, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season due to a serious knee injury.

READ: Rashford, Grealish, Nunez among eight PL stars forced to wait for summer transfer amid January links



They have been linked with several potential options and it has been suggested that they could re-sign Luiz, who has struggled to settle after leaving Aston Villa for Juventus in the summer.

A report in Italy claims Man Utd, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest are ‘interested’, but Man City have ‘put forward a loan offer’.

It’s claimed Luiz is ‘tempted by the idea of being coached by Guardiola‘ and Man City have tabled an ‘initial costly loan deal with the option to buy of €35m (£29m)’.

It is also noted that the current structure of this deal is ‘not convincing’ Juventus, who would prefer a permanent or loan with an obligation to buy.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘I wish I had your team’ – Pep Guardiola makes shocking Man City admission amid poor season form

👉 Manchester City tipped to move for ‘class’ £58million Premier League midfielder

👉 Man City star ‘offered’ to Barcelona as Guardiola looks to make ‘three signings this week’

Man City are also linked with Juventus star Cambiaso as it’s been suggested that they could sign a full-back to replace Kyle Walker following his move to AC Milan.

Another report in Italy claims Man City are set to make an offer to sign the Juventus star.

It’s suggested that the Serie A giants want €70m (around £59m) for Cambiaso, while Man City ‘will offer around €60m and make up the distance using bonuses’.

This bid is tipped to ’cause upheaval’ at Juventus and it’s claimed that this proposal will be submitted after Man City’s match against Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

Man City need to beat Club Brugge to earn a spot in the play-off round and Guardiola has explained why it’s a “dream” to be in this position.

“We have been many times when we play Champions League knockout stages, in quarter-finals, semi-finals, final, it’s quite similar again tomorrow,” Guardiola said.

“We were in difficult circumstances for many reasons and we deserve to be here. We take it as an opportunity and a challenge.

“When you arrive in the last game of any competition depending on you, it’s a dream. This is the reality. It could be even worse if we had to wait on the results of other games. We have to win our game at home with our fans.

“The fans want an opportunity to play again this season with the biggest clubs and we have to win our game.”