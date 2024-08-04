Man City tipped ‘to accept’ £70m bid amid Arsenal interest with ‘crucial’ development incoming

According to reports, next week is expected to be ‘crucial’ as Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez considers leaving amid interest from Arsenal.

The Argentina international joined Man City from River Plate for around £14m during the 2022 January transfer window.

Alvarez has played second fiddle to Erling Haaland during his time at the Etihad but has still grabbed 36 goals and 18 assists in his 103 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The 24-year-old has opened the door to leaving Man City this summer as he is reportedly one of three players ‘unhappy under Pep Guardiola’.

Atletico Madrid and PSG have consistently been mooted as his most likely next destinations this summer, but Premier League rivals Arsenal are said to be on ‘red alert’ as they consider making a move for the talented attacker.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims next week is set to be ‘crucial’ as Alvarez’s “situation” at Man City is “getting tense”.

“Next week could be very important for the future of Julian Alvarez,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“I told you guys in June and also July that after the Olympics the plan was for the player’s agent and Manchester City to have an important meeting to discuss Alvarez’s future. Man City have always wanted to keep the World Cup winner, but now the situation is getting tense.

“Alvarez wants to explore all his options and has not given the green light to stay at City for the new season. His agent has been in touch with Paris Saint-Germain since June and also with Atletico Madrid.

“The meeting between Alvarez’s agent and Manchester City next week is going to be crucial to this story. The main factor will be the player’s price and how much City will accept for the player. Once this is understood, PSG and the other interested clubs will make their decision to move, so let’s see what happens next week.”

A new report from Football Insider claims Man City ‘plan to accept a £70m bid’ for Alvarez this summer and they reveal the likelihood of him leaving before this transfer window closes.

