Man City ready to accept bid for Pep Guardiola favourite as he’s told ‘you are free to go’

Man City goalkeeper Ederson will be sold by the Citizens this summer for the right price, according to the club’s financial adviser Stefan Borson.

The Citizens won the Premier League title for the fourth consecutive time last season as they beat Arsenal to first place by two points on the final day of the campaign.

After winning the Treble the season before, Man City boss Pep Guardiola cemented his place as one of the best managers in English top-flight history with his fourth title on the trot.

Guardiola has one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and there are doubts whether he will continue after 2025 with reports linking him to the England job and elsewhere.

Uncertainty over Guardiola’s future has seen a number of Man City’s top players linked with moves away from the club this summer with Kevin de Bruyne, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and others involved in speculation.

Ederson currently seems like the most likely to be sold but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted that negotiations “are currently not progressing” over a transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Romano wrote on X over the weekend: “Understand negotiations between Al Ittihad and Man City for Ederson are currently not progressing, it’s still complicated. Man City have been clear: €50/60m package or no way for green light. Al Ittihad are also considering other options from La Liga and not only.”

And now former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson insists the Brazil international will be “free to go” if Al-Ittihad meet their valuation, just as Julian Alvarez will be allowed to leave if Atletico Madrid meet the asking price for the striker.

“I don’t think anyone outside of Saudi could afford the Ederson fee and his wages,” Borson told Football Insider.

“I think it’s Saudi or nowhere for him. City’s approach has been that they will pay generously, but if you’re a player that wants to leave, bring the offer through your agent from the club you want to go to and if it hits our valuation parameters, then we will sell.

“That’s exactly how it worked with Mahrez and Laporte last season. It’s how City have said it will work with Alvarez, who is interested in going to Atletico Madrid.

“It’s just a case of if you can bring the fee, then you are free to go. But if you don’t hit the fee, then City won’t sell.

“It seems to me that only Saudi could get close to the fee City would want for Ederson in order to sell him.”

Speaking on Saturday, Man City boss Guardiola refused to rule out renewing his contract at the Etihad Stadium but he wants “to be sure it’s the right decision”.

“When I’m leaving, I will say I’m leaving, but I didn’t say that,” Guardiola said.

“We will see what happens. But I will not rule it out absolutely to extend my contract. I would love to stay because I would love to stay.

“Nine years today in the same club is an eternity. So I want to be sure it’s the right decision. Not just for me, for the club, for the players.

“Still they run like they ran for eight years, it doesn’t matter the competition, it doesn’t matter the tournament and this is what I have to see.

“I am sure eight more years I won’t stay! It’s good to refresh, for players and managers.

“At the same time we have had success and are still winning Premier Leagues, arriving in the last stages and we are playing competitions like the Champions League. This is my feeling right now.”