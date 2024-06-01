According to reports, Brazil international Ederson must ‘ask for a transfer’ if he’s to leave Premier League champions Manchester City this summer.

Man City invested around £35m to sign Ederson from Benfica in 2017 and he’s been their number one for seven seasons in a row.

Ederson to the Saudi Pro League…

The 30-year-old has proven to be a sensational signing for Man City but his long-term future is in doubt amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Ederson and Liverpool star Alisson Becker have emerged as key targets for the Saudi Pro League ahead of the summer. It was claimed last month that Man City would be ‘open’ to letting the experienced goalkeeper leave before next season.

A new update from ESPN claims Ederson ‘will have to ask for a transfer if he wants to leave City this summer’.

It is noted that Man City are ‘not actively looking to part with him’ and will only let him go ‘if he makes it clear he wants to leave’.

‘Signing a new first-choice goalkeeper is not among City’s squad plans for the summer but, a source told ESPN that the club will back themselves to find a suitable replacement if Ederson decides to move on. ‘Al Ittihad are among the clubs to have registered an interest with Ederson’s representatives. ‘He has a contract until 2026 and City remain open to negotiating an extension if he turns down the chance to leave.’

City backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has impressed when he’s been called upon by Pep Guardiola but his future is also in doubt.

‘A source has told ESPN that City have made the 31-year-old an offer but, as things stand, it has not yet been signed. ‘Ortega, according to a source, is facing a decision between remaining second-choice at City or moving clubs to find more regular first-team football. ‘Guardiola is a big fan of Ortega and is keen for him to stay. However, there is an acceptance he may want to move and become No.1 somewhere else. ‘Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in the past but, according to a source, Barcelona are unlikely to have the necessary funds for the transfer and Silva has slipped down PSG’s list of summer targets. ‘City are open to offers for Kalvin Phillips and are prepared to sanction another loan move. The midfielder, who struggled on loan at West Ham during the second half of the season, has interest from Everton.’

