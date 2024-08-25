Man City ‘will accept’ Liverpool offer for star in shock late deal with future in ‘serious doubt’

Man City are ready to accept transfer offers for midfielder Matheus Nunes with Liverpool among the interested parties, according to reports.

The Citizens brought Nunes to the Etihad Stadium from Wolves last summer in a deal worth £53m but the transfer has not worked out how either party had hoped.

Nunes only started seven Premier League matches all campaign as Pep Guardiola used the Portugal international sparingly.

And now it seems that Man City are willing to let the 25-year-old leave Manchester this summer with Football Insider claiming the Citizens are ‘willing to accept an offer’ for Nunes.

After Ilkay Gundogan returned to the Etihad earlier this week, it is understood that Man City ‘will now consider a loan or permanent offers for Nunes’.

The report adds: ‘Etihad chiefs have set an asking price of more than £40million for the 25-year-old, who is under contract until 2028.’

Amid reports linking Nunes to a move to Saudi Arabia at the end of July, former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson insisted that Man City would be ready to accept an offer for the Portuguese midfielder.

Borson said: “I suspect Villa selling Diaby isn’t about PSR, it’s more about getting their money back for a player they think they can improve on.

“I think Man City would do it with Nunes in a similar way.

“They paid about £50million for him last summer. The player hasn’t really worked.

“If they could get Saudi to effectively bail them out by taking the player at the same price they paid, take a small PSR profit or neutral accounting profit overall by the time you have paid everybody’s expenses, sometimes you just take those deals.”

A report in the Daily Express also claims that Nunes’ future is ‘in serious doubt’ this summer and that Liverpool have ‘showed interest’ as well as Chelsea and Newcastle United.

It is understood that ‘West Ham and Everton are also monitoring developments, with a loan offer and £40m option to buy being the most likely package.’

If Nunes expresses a wish to leave then Guardiola ‘will not block his departure’ as the Man City boss is eyeing other potential new signings before the deadline.

When asked if there was any chance of Man City re-signing Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, Guardiola told reporters: “He is a Chelsea player, absolutely. So I just wish him all the best. If you ask me this question when Gundo was in Barcelona the answer the same.”

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Man City beat Ipswich Town 4-1 on Saturday and Guardiola has backed the Norway international to reach goal figures like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I think he feels better than the previous season,” Guardiola said of Haaland.

“After the treble, he struggled to handle it, and maybe not too much holidays. I remember at the beginning he said ‘still I’m tired, still I am a little bit drained’.

“This season for no Euros, relax and arrive really well. We talked a little bit in the States (on City’s pre-season tour), like I didn’t like some things and he changed his mind.

“Of course he cannot play all the games until the end of the season, but you know how important he is, the numbers, the scoring goals and goals, is unbelievable.”

Put to Guardiola he already has as many Premier League hat-tricks – seven – as Manchester United’s all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney, the City boss said: “He did it in Salzburg, he did it in Germany. Yeah, the numbers are ridiculous. Ridiculous.

“So, he can compete in terms of goals with Cristiano and Messi. The numbers are unbelievable at his short age, the amount of goals, and he is an incredible threat for us.

“We are really, really happy to have him, and hopefully he can be here for many, many years. It would be really good for us.”