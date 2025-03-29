An ex-Manchester City staff member has accused the Premier League side of a ‘cover-up’ with an ‘incident’ involving Erling Haaland ‘swept under the carpet’.

Haaland has established himself as one of the world’s best forwards at Man City as he’s scored 119 goals in his 137 appearances for the Premier League holders in all competitions.

At the start of this year, Haaland penned a lucrative new contract to commit his future to Man City until 2034, but he has still been linked with an exit with the club’s FFP case still ongoing.

Especially following his contract extension, Haaland is Man City’s most important asset and a report from The Sun claims club chiefs have attempted to protect him by ‘sweeping an incident under the carpet’.

Man City are said to have ‘launched a probe’ after he left their mascot ‘with suspected whiplash and concussion after a playful knock to the back of her head’ during the Premier League match against Southampton in October.

It is noted that the female staff member went to the hospital after ‘initially believing she was hit by a stray ball’. while Man City’s probe ‘later cleared the Norwegian striker before they decided not to renew the furious university graduate’s contract’.

The woman is not named in the report, but she has given her side of the story in an interview with The Sun.

She said: “I was pretty upset and I was crying and my head was thudding and I think I was in shock.

“I later realised he’d come behind me and hit me on the head and then leaned on my head.”

She added: “I asked if anyone had spoken to Erling and he said, ‘No, they don’t want to distract him’.

“I was offended because I was the one hurt but I was being asked all the questions.”

“I’m sure Erling would have apologised to me if they had given him the chance. But they just wanted to sweep it under the carpet.”

A spokesperson for Man City has also commented on the situation.

They said: “Manchester City refute the complaint that was made in this regard.

“The Club fully investigated and found that none of the evidence, including video footage backed up the claim that an injury was sustained in the manner alleged.

“We’re also aware a complaint was made to Greater Manchester Police and no further action was taken by them either.”

