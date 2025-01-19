Man City are looking to spend as much as £250m in the January transfer window as they look to provide Pep Guardiola with new faces, according to reports.

The Citizens have had a poor time in the Premier League this season with the defending champions currently eighth in the table ahead of their match against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

That has seen Guardiola look extremely stressed at times this season with an injury to Rodri earlier in the campaign proving to be a huge blow to their title hopes.

Not only have they missed the Spain international and Ballon d’Or winner, a number of Man City’s reliable senior stars have been underperforming this term.

And now Guardiola is looking for a January refresh as he aims to bring in as many as six new faces before the end of the transfer window.

Man City are already closing in on deals for Eintract Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, Lens defender Abdukokir Khusanov and Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis but the Daily Mirror are reporting there could be more to come.

The report claims:

‘City boss Pep Guardiola is the driving force behind a spectacular £250million transfer window splurge that could bring as many as six new faces to the Etihad this month after a huge statement of intent which has seen back-to-back Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland sign a nine-and-a-half year contract extension that will see him bank a salary package of £240million. ‘The champions’ plan to wait for the official appointment of new director of football Hugo Viana in the summer has been scrapped. ‘But Viana has been working alongside current deal-maker Txiki Begeristain as the Blues to close out deals for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, Lens’ Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Brazilian teenage centre-back Vitor Reis of Palmeiras and Juventus ’ Italian international full-back Andrea Cambiaso at a cost of almost £190million. ‘City already have teenage Argentine playmaker Claudio Echeverri arriving after the South American Under-20 Championships next month. And Guardioila also wants a new defensive lynchpin – even though UEFA rules stipulate only three new arrivals can be registered for the Champions League.’

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein is also reporting that Man City are ‘considering whether to continue their January recruitment by adding a midfielder to manager Pep Guardiola’s squad’.

It is claimed that Man City are ‘exploring multiple options’ to improve their midfield for the final five months of the season and former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is one of the names under consideration.

Ornstein adds: