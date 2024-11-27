Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to sign both Martin Zubimendi and Florian Wirtz.

Pep Guardiola has reportedly ‘demanded’ three signings during the upcoming January transfer window as he looks to end Manchester City’s ‘crisis’.

Man City are winless in six games across all competitions after they collapsed in a 3-3 draw at the Etihad against Feyenoord on Tuesday night.

The Premier League giants were looking to bounce back from their demoralising 4-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola‘s side were far from their best against Feyenoord but had a 3-0 lead with 35 minutes remaining after Erling Haaland’s brace and Ilkay Gundogan’s deflected shot.

However, Man City showed poor game management and conceded three goals in 14 minutes against Feyenoord as the end of the match was embarrassing from their perspective.

Man City are sorely missing Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, but they have more deep-rooted problems and could look to make a couple of signings when the January transfer window opens.

A report in Spain claims Guardiola has ‘demanded three winter signings’ as their ongoing ‘crisis’ has ‘set off alarm bells at the club’.

Guardiola’s side are said to be ‘planning an aggressive move’ and will ‘bet on three high-level signings: Martín Zubimendi, Maximiliano Araujo and Florian Wirtz’.

The head coach is said to be ‘calling for signings’ and their ‘absolute priority’ is to sign a centre-midfielder after Rodri was ruled out for the rest of this season.

Zubimendi – who has a £51m release clause in his contract – came close to joining Liverpool in the summer after he was made Arne Slot’s top target.

This transfer fell through after he decided to stick with his boyhood club Real Sociedad, but Man City are ‘willing to make a significant offer to close the deal’.

Regarding Araujo and Wirtz, the report in Spain explains.