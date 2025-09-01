Manchester City have reportedly ‘agreed a deal’ with a European giant as they look to offload one of their most experienced players on deadline day.

Man City are active in the transfer market on deadline day as they have worked to complete one more signing, while a couple of exits are on the cards.

Reports have indicated that they have made Gianluigi Donnarumma their top target for the final stages of this transfer window and they have moved to the front of the queue for his signature.

The PSG star is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but he has been made available for a transfer and PSG have sanctioned his exit after landing Lucas Chevalier as his replacement.

Man Utd have also been linked with Donnarumma, though they have turned their attention to Senne Lammens after deciding to favour him over Emiliano Martinez.

This leaves Man City as the main club in the running to land Donnarumma, with Fabrizio Romano giving his proposed move to the Etihad the ‘here we go’ treatment on Monday morning.

Romano said on X: “EXCLUSIVE: Gigio Donnarumma to Manchester City, HERE WE GO!

“Deal done for the Italian GK to join Man City project from Paris Saint-Germain. Medical this afternoon.

“Long term deal agreed weeks ago and all done between the two clubs after Éderson signed for Fenerbahçe.”

As mentioned, Donnarumma will replace Ederson and will compete with James Trafford to become Man City’s new No.1 goalkeeper, with a follow-up report from Romano confirming that he has ‘signed his long-term contract’.

While Manuel Ajanji is closing in on a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan, Ilkay Gundogan could also move elsewhere before this transfer window closes.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a ‘deal is agreed’ between Man City and Galatasaray over Gundogan, who is yet to give his approval for this move.

Romano said on X: “BREAKING: Galatasaray and Man City have agreed deal for Ilkay Gündogan.

“He’s leaving the club with authorization by City, waiting on player’s approval to two year contract. Gala are preparing his travel if Gündo accepts.”

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, meanwhile, has claimed that the veteran midfielder could have his medical as early as tomorrow.

Plettenberg said on X: “BREAKING | Galatasaray are working on a last-minute transfer for Ilkay #Gündogan … and are very optimistic to get it done!

“Agreement between Galatasaray and Man City is not an issue. Now, Gündogan needs to reach terms with Galatasaray.

“Gala have offered €5m net as per @yagosabuncuoglu.”

He added: “EXCL | If Ilkay #Gündogan and Galatasaray reach an agreement, he will sign a contract until 2027 and will undergo his medical tomorrow.”

Galatasaray do not need to rush as the Turkish transfer window does not close until September 12.